« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Liverpool fans chilled thread..  (Read 210 times)

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,217
  • Asterisks baby!
The Liverpool fans chilled thread..
« on: Yesterday at 07:05:10 pm »
.. if such a thing can happen.

I waited 30 years for us to win the league.

I've been there in the good times. I've been to Cup Finals we won. I've been to Cup finals we lost.

I've met and am friends with a fair few people that I met through watching Liverpool. I've travelled with them to Cardiff, London, Barcelona and all over the shop.

I've laughed and I've cried with them. I've chatted shit and I've had the happiest and saddest times in my life.

I've cheered on the Kop, I've been in my Season Ticket seat jumping around like a 5 year old and I've been pissed off my head in more Cities and towns with more sounds reds than I can literally remember.

All those games and all those people and the thing that has always stayed with me is the need to believe and the need to support the team no matter how much they 'let us down'

Most of us have seen the Reds being mediocre or even a bit shite. Some of us remember the days when we'd sweep everything and walk away singing. Most of our history has between these and in all of it, I remember Reds singing loud and proud. I remember Reds being brilliant in away games across the UK and Europe and beyond.

And we've always been together and we've been as one. I got to the stage that I didn't really think we'd win the league again in my lifetime.

And we've done it with some brilliant players, a brilliant manager and brilliant fans.

Yeah, we're on a little bit of a downer, but never forget all the good times along the way. I've been on this rollercoaster a little while and it's got a few more twists and turns for us all.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,770
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Liverpool fans chilled thread..
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:14:49 pm »
Well said Andy
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,990
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: The Liverpool fans chilled thread..
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:16:00 pm »
Terrific post mate!
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,149
Re: The Liverpool fans chilled thread..
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:54:53 am »
Cheers Andy
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Liverpool fans chilled thread..
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:03:41 am »
 8)
Logged

Online WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,551
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: The Liverpool fans chilled thread..
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:12:59 am »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 07:05:10 pm
.. if such a thing can happen.

I waited 30 years for us to win the league.

I've been there in the good times. I've been to Cup Finals we won. I've been to Cup finals we lost.

I've met and am friends with a fair few people that I met through watching Liverpool. I've travelled with them to Cardiff, London, Barcelona and all over the shop.

I've laughed and I've cried with them. I've chatted shit and I've had the happiest and saddest times in my life.

I've cheered on the Kop, I've been in my Season Ticket seat jumping around like a 5 year old and I've been pissed off my head in more Cities and towns with more sounds reds than I can literally remember.

All those games and all those people and the thing that has always stayed with me is the need to believe and the need to support the team no matter how much they 'let us down'

Most of us have seen the Reds being mediocre or even a bit shite. Some of us remember the days when we'd sweep everything and walk away singing. Most of our history has between these and in all of it, I remember Reds singing loud and proud. I remember Reds being brilliant in away games across the UK and Europe and beyond.

And we've always been together and we've been as one. I got to the stage that I didn't really think we'd win the league again in my lifetime.

And we've done it with some brilliant players, a brilliant manager and brilliant fans.

Yeah, we're on a little bit of a downer, but never forget all the good times along the way. I've been on this rollercoaster a little while and it's got a few more twists and turns for us all.

Glad your ok  :D
Imagine if youd supported West Ham  :wave
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 