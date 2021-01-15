.. if such a thing can happen.



I waited 30 years for us to win the league.



I've been there in the good times. I've been to Cup Finals we won. I've been to Cup finals we lost.



I've met and am friends with a fair few people that I met through watching Liverpool. I've travelled with them to Cardiff, London, Barcelona and all over the shop.



I've laughed and I've cried with them. I've chatted shit and I've had the happiest and saddest times in my life.



I've cheered on the Kop, I've been in my Season Ticket seat jumping around like a 5 year old and I've been pissed off my head in more Cities and towns with more sounds reds than I can literally remember.



All those games and all those people and the thing that has always stayed with me is the need to believe and the need to support the team no matter how much they 'let us down'



Most of us have seen the Reds being mediocre or even a bit shite. Some of us remember the days when we'd sweep everything and walk away singing. Most of our history has between these and in all of it, I remember Reds singing loud and proud. I remember Reds being brilliant in away games across the UK and Europe and beyond.



And we've always been together and we've been as one. I got to the stage that I didn't really think we'd win the league again in my lifetime.



And we've done it with some brilliant players, a brilliant manager and brilliant fans.



Yeah, we're on a little bit of a downer, but never forget all the good times along the way. I've been on this rollercoaster a little while and it's got a few more twists and turns for us all.