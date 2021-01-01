Please
Author
Topic: Taskmaster (Read 17966 times)
KillieRed
Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,841
Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Taskmaster
«
Reply #280 on:
Today
at 03:32:28 pm »
Me and the family have been enjoying the past episodes (we hadnt watched)on Netflix. Some of the stuff has me in tears. Usually when they smash stuff to smithereens.
Nitramdorf
No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,835
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taskmaster
«
Reply #281 on:
Today
at 03:39:07 pm »
Has anyone seen the interviews Alex does with a new lot of contestants? Only came across them recently, these are 2 of my favourite contestants ever, Bridget and Fern
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7Y5w2PX8eA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2d5COBhH4B8
sorry cant embed. Theres lots more on youtube.
