Alan Davies is a cnut...remember seeing him on The Neptune theatre when he was being touted by the Guardian/Time Out et al as the next big thing in stand-up...the place was packed despite the fact that he'd yet to appear on TV...it was genuinely, toe-curlingly awful...the crowd realized he was overhyped shit after about 15 mins and every little tedious jarg-surreal anecdote and sub-Izzard flight of fancy from then on died on its arse and he visibly shrank like a salted snail ...there's nothing more excruciating than a terrible comedy gig so I (like numerous others) fucked off over the road to The Hanover......years later when he had that much publicized Tory rant about Liverpool and Scousers I understood why...he'd obviously never got over that night..



Anyway....I hope Greg bullies fuck out of him....gobshite