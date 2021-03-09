« previous next »
Author Topic: Time To Show Klopp The Love  (Read 7873 times)

Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #200 on: March 9, 2021, 11:42:55 pm »
Brilliant from Stevie today, absolutely nailed it Klopp is a god to Liverpool fans.
He's going to make a great manager for us one day, but as he says we've plenty more years with the Jurgen.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 09:44:50 am »
Think him taking us to the top of European football shouldn't be underestimated.

Juve won 9 in a row, yet, can't do it in Europe. I'm sure they'd swap 7/8 of those for one European cup.

Abu Dhabi and Qatar have spent billions in the last decade and only have one final between them to show for it so far.

Klopp took us to TWO finals in our first two campaigns after 4 seasons out winning one.

Legend.
Offline Alf

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 12:57:58 pm »
Form is temporary, class is permanent. What made Klopp the perfect person to be our manager previously will present itself again.
Offline mattD

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 01:36:49 pm »
Form is temporary, class is permanent. What made Klopp the perfect person to be our manager previously will present itself again.

This all the time. If anyone thinks he's lost it in some way, well, tell me who ever thought Jota would be such a revelation this year? The man still has the midas touch but what Jota shows is that a rebuilding process is needed, ala Shankly did prior to his last league and cup wins. There were barren years in between for Shanks, some fairly low finishes too in relying  too long on the tried and trusted legends of his first title wins.

That said, I still somehow think everything would be so much better if we didn't have that vomit inducing blue away kit. Fluorescent kits are a crime in modern football. Horrible stuff!


Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 01:56:21 pm »
For all these media articles saying fans are demanding Klopp goes, I have yet to see a single example of this anywhere? Only fans gunning for him are opposition fans which says it all.

The man is an absolute legend at this club. I would sooner every single other player was sacked then Klopp. Not a chance he will ever be sacked before his contract is up. In fact I want him to extend beyond 2024. It will be devastating when he goes.

Klopp will have us back. Hell we still have the Champions League to go for. What a spectacular recovery of a season that would be. But regardless of that, I am still looking for to 3 more years as much as I was before this season. In fact I am looking forward to the next 3 years much more because fans will be back.

Long story short. Love Klopp. Fuck the haters.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #205 on: Today at 04:18:01 am »
For all these media articles saying fans are demanding Klopp goes, I have yet to see a single example of this anywhere? Only fans gunning for him are opposition fans which says it all.


Wouldn't say I've seen that but on here in the last week defo seen plenty of melts who should be embarrassed to call themselves adults saying FSG may sack him / he might walk away. Just takes unbelievable levels of personal cowardice to think that, Klopp remains resolute and here we are

Good game in the CL. Klopp affirms his commitment to us for a few more years by dismissing the Germany job.

He said he is here for the dirty work, he said he's not under pressure.

This man is an icon. He won us Big Ears and he won us the league. He ended the thirty year wait.

When all is said and done, and you can see it already, Jurgen Klopp will be one of the titanic names in LFC history, future managers will be compared to him as one of the greats, and it is time to savour him - even in defeat, I stress - for we may not see his like again.

What a man. What a manager. What a legend.
