That's fair enough and you're right - we don't know what went on and maybe the club did try to offer him the opportunity to take leave.



But I suppose for me it's one thing that he continues to do his job, but another that he has to face the media every couple of days and have to deal with that side. I feel like the guys is, at best, grieving, and at worst trying to work through a breakdown of sorts. Is it really necessary that he's had to show up and face shit questions and journalists asking him if he's ok in amongst all that?



If there was a serious issue, I am sure someone would have him step back. For one thing his family wouldnt sit back and let him continue putting himself out there.No doubt its a tough time on and off the pitch for him, but I wouldnt worry too much. For all his total professionalism, and wanting to be front and centre especially in a crisis - cos thats the sort of man he is, he will have people looking out for his well being that wouldnt let him take on so much if he was struggling.I agree with the media stuff by the way - during that spell last month, there was a few instances when the a-holes in the media where really going for him and he was obviously fed up of it, I would have been all for him letting others help. But now, its part of the routine, and hes back dealing with it calmly (until the next idiot turns up).