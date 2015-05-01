« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Time To Show Klopp The Love  (Read 6744 times)

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,327
  • Believer
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #160 on: Today at 01:50:16 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 01:25:30 pm
Thankful for the Kuntz.  ;D

Remember him from Euro 96 and the stumbling that went on over saying his name !! Presumably the same fella.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,825
  • kopite
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:51:31 pm »
Not much pride in footy left these days, but I am proud and honoured Klopp is at Anfield. I will get behind him no matter what happens this season or the next.

At 62, I honestly (and for good reason) thought we would never lift the title again in my lifetime.

Klopp delivered us that long sought after Title, a season after we lifted The CL. What the vast majority of clubs can only dream of happening to them, Klopp gave to us in 2 back to back seasons, and against all the odds!

I have been a fan since 65, loved Shankly and Paisley most as managers, Hughes, Keegan and Stevie most as players, and Klopp is up there with all these legends in my estimation.

Anybody who wants him out, either openly or secretly seriously need to fuck off.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,785
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #162 on: Today at 01:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:50:16 pm
Remember him from Euro 96 and the stumbling that went on over saying his name !! Presumably the same fella.

yep, thats him. Hes 58 now  :o

He used to play for one of the classic German teams, Kaiserslautern, where he won the league and cup. Kaiserslautern these days playing in the 3rd tier of German football, which is pretty sad.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #163 on: Today at 01:59:24 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:50:16 pm
Remember him from Euro 96 and the stumbling that went on over saying his name !! Presumably the same fella.

Yes, Baddiel and Skinner used a piece of commentary, tounge in cheek, alleging anti German bias "Here come the Germans, Kuntz"
Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #164 on: Today at 02:07:32 pm »
brilliant response to the Germany speculation from our leader.
closes it out.
crap season so far
but win number 7 and win the league next year.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,327
  • Believer
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:54:38 pm
yep, thats him. Hes 58 now  :o

He used to play for one of the classic German teams, Kaiserslautern, where he won the league and cup. Kaiserslautern these days playing in the 3rd tier of German football, which is pretty sad.

God that makes me feel old. I actually went to that final as well.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline jedimaster

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #166 on: Today at 02:29:53 pm »
Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,993
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #167 on: Today at 02:30:01 pm »
"I will not be available as a potential coach for Germany. I have three years left at Liverpool don't I? It's simple. You sign a contract and you stick to that contract. I stuck to contracts at both Mainz, Dortmund."

Three more years of Klopp, I would have preferred an infinity but I'll take that.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,785
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:32:54 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 02:30:01 pm
"I will not be available as a potential coach for Germany. I have three years left at Liverpool don't I? It's simple. You sign a contract and you stick to that contract. I stuck to contracts at both Mainz, Dortmund."

Three more years of Klopp, I would have preferred an infinity but I'll take that.

to be utterly pedantic, he didn't at Dortmund  ;D

But yeah, only way some will take it on board is for him to say it - although, that STILL wont be enough!!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Huytonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 556
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:44:08 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 01:59:24 pm
Yes, Baddiel and Skinner used a piece of commentary, tounge in cheek, alleging anti German bias "Here come the Germans, Kuntz"

😀

https://youtu.be/9VCJVZ2I9zY
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #170 on: Today at 02:51:50 pm »
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,514
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 02:51:50 pm
You think that will stop the rumours?

Who gives a bugger? The most important person has made his position quite clear. If you want to drive your self mad listening to stupid rumours thats your right.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,865
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #172 on: Today at 03:02:15 pm »
wouldn't begrudge him the german job but hope he stays for a few years yet

these last 2 seasons side by side - wow what a ride!
Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,853
  • BAGs
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #173 on: Today at 03:03:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:57:46 pm
Who gives a bugger? The most important person has made his position quite clear. If you want to drive your self mad listening to stupid rumours thats your right.
Yep. I'm staying focused on what the man himself says, not the background waffling of mindless, gossipping non-entities.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,646
  • Yeah right..
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #174 on: Today at 03:06:17 pm »
Klopp love in here.. :wave



If you have some Klopp love..



If not..



Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline MadErik

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,668
  • NS
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #175 on: Today at 03:14:02 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 01:51:31 pm
Not much pride in footy left these days, but I am proud and honoured Klopp is at Anfield. I will get behind him no matter what happens this season or the next.

At 62, I honestly (and for good reason) thought we would never lift the title again in my lifetime.

Klopp delivered us that long sought after Title, a season after we lifted The CL. What the vast majority of clubs can only dream of happening to them, Klopp gave to us in 2 back to back seasons, and against all the odds!

I have been a fan since 65, loved Shankly and Paisley most as managers, Hughes, Keegan and Stevie most as players, and Klopp is up there with all these legends in my estimation.

Anybody who wants him out, either openly or secretly seriously need to fuck off.
Couldnt have put it better. Had pretty much thought Id never see a league title again - much less by playing the style of football we did. My hope is that even the remotest suggestion that he mightve been off will make us appreciate just what we have.
Logged
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,785
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #176 on: Today at 03:16:59 pm »
Remember how damn long it took us to win this thing?

Yeah Kloppo did that.



Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #177 on: Today at 03:34:30 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56335941

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is not "available" to succeed Joachim Low as manager of his native Germany.

The German Football Association has announced that Low will leave the role after this summer's European Championships.

"Am I available for the job after the summer? No," said Klopp.

"Someone else will do the job and, with the number of good German managers, I am sure the German FA will find a good solution."

Klopp, 53, was appointed Liverpool manager in October 2015 and has led the club to victory in the Champions League in 2019 and to the 2019-20 Premier League title.

The latter was the Anfield club's first top-flight title since 1990 but they have struggled this season and are eighth in the Premier League - seven points from a top-four spot.

Klopp said: "I will not be available as a potential coach for Germany. I have three years left at Liverpool don't I?

"It's simple. You sign a contract and you stick to that contract. I stuck to contracts at both Mainz and Dortmund."
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,941
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #178 on: Today at 03:48:20 pm »
Get in Jurgen lad, love the man.

Heard at lunchtime that Low was leaving Germany and my heart sank as I knew Germany would come calling. Always said if Jurgen left for another club I would me mightily pissed off with him, but if his country came calling I would understand him leaving us. That statement saying he isn't available for 3 years is music to my ears 😎
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,256
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #179 on: Today at 03:54:31 pm »
People saying they would rather sell half the team than lose Klopp.  I suspect most of the players love him so much that they would transfer list themselves rather than have him leave. :)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,407
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #180 on: Today at 04:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:16:59 pm
Remember how damn long it took us to win this thing?

Yeah Kloppo did that.





Then think of how little time it took him to do this





Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,785
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #181 on: Today at 04:19:58 pm »
˄
indeed rob.


to
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online lukeb1981

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,205
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #182 on: Today at 04:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:19:58 pm
˄
indeed rob.


to

This is why they want to turn screw on the man . This season is a fluke . We will be back and they know it .
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,772
  • JFT96
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #183 on: Today at 04:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 02:51:50 pm
You think that will stop the rumours?

Why wouldnt it? From the great mans mouth himself and he isnt one to go back on his word I would of thought
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,069
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #184 on: Today at 04:26:11 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 01:51:31 pm
Not much pride in footy left these days, but I am proud and honoured Klopp is at Anfield. I will get behind him no matter what happens this season or the next.

At 62, I honestly (and for good reason) thought we would never lift the title again in my lifetime.

Klopp delivered us that long sought after Title, a season after we lifted The CL. What the vast majority of clubs can only dream of happening to them, Klopp gave to us in 2 back to back seasons, and against all the odds!

I have been a fan since 65, loved Shankly and Paisley most as managers, Hughes, Keegan and Stevie most as players, and Klopp is up there with all these legends in my estimation.

Anybody who wants him out, either openly or secretly seriously need to fuck off.


I am the same vintage. You're speaking for me too brother. I love this guy.
Logged

Online na fir dearg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,261
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #185 on: Today at 04:26:45 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 04:22:28 pm
This is why they want to turn screw on the man . This season is a fluke . We will be back and they know it .

back with a fucking vengeance
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #186 on: Today at 04:30:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:25:04 pm
That's just conjecture as we won't ever be privvy to whether he was given that option and refused. Any of us who have lost a parent, especially a Mum, know how hard it is, but also know that you go back to work and you do what you can to get through each day. I really struggled after I lost my Mum, but work at least took my mind off it a touch, it was still very difficult though. If he requested time off, I'm sure the club would have said yes.

That's fair enough and you're right - we don't know what went on and maybe the club did try to offer him the opportunity to take leave.

But I suppose for me it's one thing that he continues to do his job, but another that he has to face the media every couple of days and have to deal with that side. I feel like the guys is, at best, grieving, and at worst trying to work through a breakdown of sorts. Is it really necessary that he's had to show up and face shit questions and journalists asking him if he's ok in amongst all that?
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,327
  • Believer
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #187 on: Today at 04:34:40 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 04:26:45 pm
back with a fucking vengeance

Without question. And it would be just like us to rock up and win number 7 this year just to piss other fans off

You had a bad season didn`t you. Yeah, but the European Cup is a nice cherry on the turd of a season.  8)
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,785
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #188 on: Today at 04:37:45 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 04:30:16 pm
That's fair enough and you're right - we don't know what went on and maybe the club did try to offer him the opportunity to take leave.

But I suppose for me it's one thing that he continues to do his job, but another that he has to face the media every couple of days and have to deal with that side. I feel like the guys is, at best, grieving, and at worst trying to work through a breakdown of sorts. Is it really necessary that he's had to show up and face shit questions and journalists asking him if he's ok in amongst all that?

If there was a serious issue, I am sure someone would have him step back. For one thing his family wouldnt sit back and let him continue putting himself out there.

No doubt its a tough time on and off the pitch for him, but I wouldnt worry too much. For all his total professionalism, and wanting to be front and centre especially in a crisis - cos thats the sort of man he is, he will have people looking out for his well being that wouldnt let him take on so much if he was struggling.

I agree with the media stuff by the way - during that spell last month, there was a few instances when the a-holes in the media where really going for him and he was obviously fed up of it, I would have been all for him letting others help.  But now, its part of the routine, and hes back dealing with it calmly (until the next idiot turns up  :P ).
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #189 on: Today at 04:39:14 pm »
Really miss him running to the kop with the fist pumps. Dont want to see anyone else doing the job but him he is just right for it
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,407
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #190 on: Today at 04:41:44 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 04:30:16 pm
That's fair enough and you're right - we don't know what went on and maybe the club did try to offer him the opportunity to take leave.

But I suppose for me it's one thing that he continues to do his job, but another that he has to face the media every couple of days and have to deal with that side. I feel like the guys is, at best, grieving, and at worst trying to work through a breakdown of sorts. Is it really necessary that he's had to show up and face shit questions and journalists asking him if he's ok in amongst all that?

He could delegate the media stuff to Pep Lijnders or Peter Krawietz if he really wanted to though, or even send Andreas Kornmayer out, that'd confuse the media, I'm sure his backroom staff have all offered to do it at some point on his behalf- I bet the likes of Milly and Hendo have also chipped in with offers to cover for him, we see what a close knit group of people the entire team is.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,407
Re: Time To Show Klopp The Love
« Reply #191 on: Today at 04:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 04:39:14 pm
Really miss him running to the kop with the fist pumps. Dont want to see anyone else doing the job but him he is just right for it

That first one he did when the 2,000 were allowed back in, you could see the absolute joy on his face doing it.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 