I'm not a violent person, but I'd go to war for this man.



He is one of the most amazing human beings ever to grace the game, and anyone who has this man in their lives in any capacity can count themselves lucky.



I feel privileged that he leads my club. I feel privileged that he loves us and our city too. He's the full package, and in this world, very few are that.



Yes, he's struggling at the moment. Who wouldn't be in his situation? There is a queue of bitter, moronic gobshites standing in line awaiting their opportunity to stick the boot in on him. Why? Because they are terrified of him and terrified that he's ours. They know what he brings to our table. They loved him too before he was ours, but had to backtrack in embarrassing fashion when he signed his Anfield contract. They know what we've got, and that's why they want him gone.



Well, fuck them all. Every last one of them. Fuck you, Fairweather glory hunting 'fans'. Fuck you, cesspit pundits. Fuck you, all those with the memory spans of a goldfish. Fuck you, all you bitter haters. Fuck you all. He's ours, he's going nowhere, and neither are we.



Jürgen, you big, lovable, beardy genius, your beaming smile and those 500 pearly-white teeth will be back, just like your team of champions will be too, and we'll all be here to greet you once more.



Stick in there, we've got your back, like you've always had ours.



The rest? Well fuck them all. Every last one of the miserable bastards.