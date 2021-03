It's not unreasonable to expect and demand that they use some of that to strengthen our squad



If you were a director of FSG, can you seriously, hand on heart, say it is in the best interests of FSG that a significant cash injection be provided to your subsidiary that is not in the form of an intercompany loan with repayment terms? If you can’t say that then perhaps consider that it may indeed be unreasonable to expect and demand it.Purely objectively, I don’t see any such decision being made without the directors worrying that they’re breaching fiduciary duties.