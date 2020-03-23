It's not unreasonable to expect and demand that they use some of that to strengthen our squad
I cant get my head around how we have gone from smashing Palace 7-0 to what has happened since.
There is a precedent for this. In 2018 Spurs became the first side since the introduction of transfer windows not sign a player in a summer transfer window. What happened to Spurs a year or so later?
Isn't it obvious? We didn't sign anyone the summer of 2019, that's why.
If you were a director of FSG, can you seriously, hand on heart, say it is in the best interests of FSG that a significant cash injection be provided to your subsidiary that is not in the form of an intercompany loan with repayment terms? If you cant say that then perhaps consider that it may indeed be unreasonable to expect and demand it.Purely objectively, I dont see any such decision being made without the directors worrying that theyre breaching fiduciary duties.
Did they win the Premier league?
Then maybe they should cash in their golden goose and move on.They only bought us to make money and they have done so,if they cannot give what is needed then thanks and all that but bye,bye and don't let the door hit you on the arse on your way out.
I know youre only joking (?) but its the main reason Ive never wanted us to leave Anfield. The same could apply to the new training ground, the spirit of Shankly and Paisley et al permeates the place. Their presence can be and always will be felt. You cant live in the past but maybe they should have done something symbolic like lift up the Melwood turf and transplant it in the new place, whether or not its the very sods they stood on.... symbolism ,superstition, ritual .. whatever.
They were challenging for the title and then hit a brick wall. Who does that remind you of?
Quite a lot of teams over the years, in different circumstances. One key difference, of course, being that we did infact win the title.
