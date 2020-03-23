« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Reply #1240 on: Today at 03:04:59 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:28:02 pm
It's not unreasonable to expect and demand that they use some of that to strengthen our squad

If you were a director of FSG, can you seriously, hand on heart, say it is in the best interests of FSG that a significant cash injection be provided to your subsidiary that is not in the form of an intercompany loan with repayment terms? If you cant say that then perhaps consider that it may indeed be unreasonable to expect and demand it.

Purely objectively, I dont see any such decision being made without the directors worrying that theyre breaching fiduciary duties.

Historical Fool:

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Reply #1241 on: Today at 03:24:53 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:18:24 pm
I cant get my head around how we have gone from smashing Palace 7-0 to what has happened since.

Isn't it obvious?
We didn't sign anyone the summer of 2019, that's why.
Ratboy3G:

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Reply #1242 on: Today at 03:26:49 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:00:53 pm
There is a precedent for this. In 2018 Spurs became the first side since the introduction of transfer windows not sign a player in a summer transfer window. What happened to Spurs a year or so later?

Did they win the Premier league?
Ratboy3G:

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Reply #1243 on: Today at 03:27:30 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 03:24:53 pm
Isn't it obvious?
We didn't sign anyone the summer of 2019, that's why.
Exactly. As proven by what happened to Accrington Stanley in similar circumstances in 1927.
redmark:

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Reply #1244 on: Today at 03:28:48 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 03:04:59 pm
If you were a director of FSG, can you seriously, hand on heart, say it is in the best interests of FSG that a significant cash injection be provided to your subsidiary that is not in the form of an intercompany loan with repayment terms? If you cant say that then perhaps consider that it may indeed be unreasonable to expect and demand it.

Purely objectively, I dont see any such decision being made without the directors worrying that theyre breaching fiduciary duties.


Then maybe they should cash in their golden goose and move on.They only bought us to make money and they have done so,if they cannot give what is needed then thanks and all that but bye,bye and don't let the door hit you on the arse on your way out.
WhereAngelsPlay:

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Reply #1245 on: Today at 03:34:52 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 03:26:49 pm
Did they win the Premier league?

They were challenging for the title and then hit a brick wall. Who does that remind you of?
Al 666:

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Reply #1246 on: Today at 03:40:10 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:28:48 pm
Then maybe they should cash in their golden goose and move on.They only bought us to make money and they have done so,if they cannot give what is needed then thanks and all that but bye,bye and don't let the door hit you on the arse on your way out.
Be careful what you wish for.

I've said for a while now that because (in more normal circumstances) we are generating decent amounts of cash, a leveraged buyout has more chance of being successful in the way that Utd has been successful for the Glazers.

It would be the most Liverpool thing ever for fans to force the owners out and then end up with worse owners.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Reply #1247 on: Today at 03:43:42 pm
Quote from: BJ on Today at 02:34:54 pm
I know youre only joking (?) but its the main reason Ive never wanted us to leave Anfield.  The same could apply to the new training ground, the spirit of Shankly and Paisley et al permeates the place. Their presence can be and always will be felt.  You cant live in the past but maybe they should have done something symbolic like lift up the Melwood turf and transplant it in the new place, whether or not its the very sods they stood on.... symbolism ,superstition, ritual .. whatever.
```

We should get down to Melwood and come back with a few yards of topsoil before they build on it.  Transplant all the bog seats.  Move the door mats.  lever out a few bricks and pile them up in the gym or the canteen.

Fuck all else is working, why not give it a go.

Yes I was joking...but I'm not sure I am now.
TheMissionary:
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Reply #1248 on: Today at 03:49:33 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:34:52 pm
They were challenging for the title and then hit a brick wall. Who does that remind you of?
Quite a lot of teams over the years, in different circumstances. One key difference, of course, being that we did infact win the title.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Reply #1249 on: Today at 03:55:21 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 03:49:33 pm
Quite a lot of teams over the years, in different circumstances. One key difference, of course, being that we did infact win the title.

We won the title because the front three, the two full backs and Virgil who were pretty much our entire source of creativity and goals played virtually every League game. Virgil is injured and the other 5 have looked shattered. They had to play every game because we simply didn't have viable options.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Reply #1250 on: Today at 03:58:49 pm
As some posters have pointed out in various threads, our problems are the coming together of many, many issues.

It's a bit over simplistic to say that if we would have done X then we wouldn't be in the position we are in.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Fulham Lemina 45
Reply #1251 on: Today at 04:06:13 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:34:52 pm
They were challenging for the title and then hit a brick wall. Who does that remind you of?

Cherry picking your argument again, you missed the fact that we won the champions league, World club Cup and premier league title and were then plummeted into a global pandemic and had to play games in front of no crowds whilst having ridiculously bad luck with injuries.
But yeah, us and Spurs are exactly the same 🤦‍♂️
Ratboy3G:
