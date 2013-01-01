I have watched every minute of every game and know what I've seen. That said only City have had more shots and only City have had less shots against them. Whilst I think stats are misleading, so is the brain which frames the feeling based on the result not the content. To me we have been pretty shit at shooting, particularly recently, been crowded out when we have shot but on the whole not as bad as some think we have been. I can only remember two games where we were not the better team and only 2 where we deserved nothing. Our luck will change.



Totally agree BB. Well said - and your other post too.What I hate about all this negativity is how quickly it can escalate with the sort of bandwagoning we've seen in this god awful thread. We all know from what's happened in the past with Houllier, Benitez and Rodgers the internet/media false narrative and its misrepresentation of what's transpired and what the reality is can so easily spiral out of control. The Gutman guy on the Anfield Wrap will not be the first with a public platform to voice discontent with Klopp. It fucking stinks.