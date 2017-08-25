« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Accept it, we're playing shit  (Read 3176 times)

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,812
  • kopite
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:01:47 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 01:28:08 pm

 This Means More

That's a misquote...it should read "This Manure"
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Garnier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,121
  • there is no old firm
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:05:44 pm »
We come not to play


edit: someone mentioned it already.

tough scene
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Offline Notorious IT

  • Gilt complex.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 958
  • Alcoholic
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:07:51 pm »
Yeah we have been really shit. My concern is more next season than this though. Hopefully we recover and don't go to shit for a few seasons again.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,812
  • kopite
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 07:45:00 pm »
We've conquered all of nowhere.
We can not stop the rot.
From Villa Park to Anfield.
We've lost the fuckin lot!
Mane, Mo and Bobby.
A barn door they couldn't hit.
The bitters are above us.
And they're a load of shit!

Allez, Allez, Allez......
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 04:21:04 pm
Start Fucking Scoring ⚽️

Could start with Start Fucking Shooting
Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,807
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:49:02 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:45:00 pm
We've conquered all of nowhere.
We can not stop the rot.
From Villa Park to Anfield.
We've lost the fuckin lot!
Mane, Mo and Bobby.
A barn door they couldn't hit.
The bitters are above us.
And they're a load of shit!

Allez, Allez, Allez......

Magnificent mate, brilliant :)
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,244
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:12:44 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 01:28:08 pm
Stop being shit

Its better than This Means More
:lmao superb, definitely the funniest thing I've ever seen you post :thumbup

Maybe they can also change the wording on the sign in the tunnel - THIS IS A FIELD OF SHIT

(Great thread, Chops, laaaaa)
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,244
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:13:28 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:45:00 pm
We've conquered all of nowhere.
We can not stop the rot.
From Villa Park to Anfield.
We've lost the fuckin lot!
Mane, Mo and Bobby.
A barn door they couldn't hit.
The bitters are above us.
And they're a load of shit!

Allez, Allez, Allez......

Kwalitee
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,807
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:19:06 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 11:12:44 pm
THIS IS A FIELD OF SHIT

Hahaha and the first player to touch it makes it worse. The fucking pricks :)

Surely there must be a few takers for naming rights of the main stand now?

Recommendations on a post card please. (only Jim will get that, oh and Chops. And all Chops mates)
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,712
  • Bam!
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 11:29:11 pm »
Allll round the fields, of Anfield Road
Where we once watched King Kenny play
(AND COULD HE PLAY UNLIKE THE CURRENT BUNCH OF SHIT)
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Vulmea

  • Almost saint-like.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,307
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 11:36:17 pm »
I think this is really harsh.

i've has some really enjoyable shits in my time.
Logged
The great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie  deliberate, contrived and dishonest  but the myth  persistent, persuasive and unrealistic.

John F. Kennedy/Shanklyboy.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,807
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Vulmea on Yesterday at 11:36:17 pm
I think this is really harsh.

i've has some really enjoyable shits in my time.
I proper read that like an old bloke pissed, nice one V.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,451
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:00:50 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 01:33:36 pm
Were playing all the right passes....but not necessarily in the right order.

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,813
  • BAGs
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:24:53 am »
How's Liverpool's season going, Ted?

Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,813
  • BAGs
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #54 on: Today at 01:27:01 am »
What's your analysis of Liverpool Mr. Spock?

Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,244
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #55 on: Today at 07:20:35 am »
:lmao
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,139
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #56 on: Today at 07:31:37 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:45:00 pm
We've conquered all of nowhere.
We can not stop the rot.
From Villa Park to Anfield.
We've lost the fuckin lot!
Mane, Mo and Bobby.
A barn door they couldn't hit.
The bitters are above us.
And they're a load of shit!

Allez, Allez, Allez......


:lmao
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline rakey_lfc

  • pwned by Ronaldo...and eBay
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,980
  • I'm a people's man - only the people matter.
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:16:19 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:45:00 pm
We've conquered all of nowhere.
We can not stop the rot.
From Villa Park to Anfield.
We've lost the fuckin lot!
Mane, Mo and Bobby.
A barn door they couldn't hit.
The bitters are above us.
And they're a load of shit!

Allez, Allez, Allez......


Its really wrong, how well this fits and flows :)
Logged
SUPPORT AND BELIEVE
 
You'll Never Walk Alone

Xbox 360 gamertag - TonyB1604

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,891
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:06:59 am »
you'll never shit alone
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,624
  • Yeah right..
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #59 on: Today at 11:00:34 am »


Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,845
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #60 on: Today at 11:28:53 am »
famous quote:

stick

h'it

in

t'goal

armitage shankly
Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Szemerényi

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 380
  • We all ride the red and white gallop
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #61 on: Today at 04:43:04 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:45:00 pm
We've conquered all of nowhere.
We can not stop the rot.
From Villa Park to Anfield.
We've lost the fuckin lot!
Mane, Mo and Bobby.
A barn door they couldn't hit.
The bitters are above us.
And they're a load of shit!

Allez, Allez, Allez......

There's a syllable too many in 'a barn door they couldn't hit'. Makes the scansion kinda shit. Like Liverpool.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,244
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #62 on: Today at 04:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Szemerényi on Today at 04:43:04 pm
There's a syllable too many in 'a barn door they couldn't hit'. Makes the scansion kinda shit. Like Liverpool.
:lmao
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,430
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Accept it, we're playing shit
« Reply #63 on: Today at 04:57:28 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:45:00 pm
We've conquered all of nowhere.
We can not stop the rot.
From Villa Park to Anfield.
We've lost the fuckin lot!
Mane, Mo and Bobby.
A barn door they couldn't hit.
The bitters are above us.
And they're a load of shit!

Allez, Allez, Allez......

 :lmao
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 