This Means More
Start Fucking Scoring ⚽️
We've conquered all of nowhere.We can not stop the rot.From Villa Park to Anfield.We've lost the fuckin lot!Mane, Mo and Bobby.A barn door they couldn't hit.The bitters are above us.And they're a load of shit!Allez, Allez, Allez......
Stop being shitIts better than This Means More
THIS IS A FIELD OF SHIT
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I think this is really harsh.i've has some really enjoyable shits in my time.
Were playing all the right passes....but not necessarily in the right order.
There's a syllable too many in 'a barn door they couldn't hit'. Makes the scansion kinda shit. Like Liverpool.
