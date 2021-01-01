« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Age profile of the team  (Read 6259 times)

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 03:15:16 pm »
Not worried about this at all. Unless they all leave on frees and we have limited money to replace them over the next few years.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,163
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 03:15:41 pm »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 03:16:59 pm »
After all this club has done with recruitment the last 5 seasons you are worried about our future, we just signed Carvalho and look to be targeting a top MF this summer and our turnover is going to be hitting over £600 million by 23-24.

"Turning doubters into believers". ;)
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,537
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 03:19:31 pm »
Actually, you are right, its downhill from here on.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,114
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 03:20:42 pm »
Ah well it was fun while it lasted...
Logged

Offline Red-4-Ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 03:21:26 pm »
Oh man, not this again ::)
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,537
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 03:24:05 pm »
Question time. Who is OP?

A) SteveO
B) Catcherintherye
C) Davek
D) Saint Domingo

Right answers get two peanuts and a bottle cap, courtesy of the people's club.
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,552
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 03:24:35 pm »
Are the schools off already?
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,114
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 03:25:05 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 03:24:05 pm
Question time. Who is OP?

A) SteveO
B) Catcherintherye
C) Davek
D) Saint Domingo

Right answers get two peanuts and a bottle cap, courtesy of the people's club.

I'm going with all of the above, it was a group collaboration.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,537
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 03:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 03:25:05 pm
I'm going with all of the above, it was a group collaboration.

Maybe not Dave. I dont know. Its not long essay-like enough.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,114
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 03:27:48 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 03:26:53 pm
Maybe not Dave. I dont know. Its not long essay-like enough.

He got overruled.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,163
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 03:30:51 pm »
Worrying times.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,008
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 03:32:08 pm »
My word, is this is what you post after the season we've had, I'd dread to see one of your posts in January after the Chelsea game. In one fell swoop we got Diaz and showed the sucession plan is already underway.

Klopp is here for 4 years so we will be there or thereabouts. No guarantees when you are up against a club who can outspend you and break every rule there is.

Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,480
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 03:34:43 pm »
"uncertain times"TM
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,114
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 03:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 03:32:08 pm
My word, is this is what you post after the season we've had, I'd dread to see one of your posts in January after the Chelsea game. In one fell swoop we got Diaz and showed the sucession plan is already underway.

Klopp is here for 4 years so we will be there or thereabouts. No guarantees when you are up against a club who can outspend you and break every rule there is.



Obviously a blue or manc on a wind up. A really piss poor attempt might I add.

Really try harder.
Logged

Offline TheMan

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 03:42:35 pm »
Obviously I have full faith in the recruitment team. I was just a bit concerned after reading the last paragraph in Eamonn Sweeney's column in the Irish Independent. I am not worried or panicking or anything like that. I just feel that in order to maintain our extraordinary levels we need to address imminently the issue of acquiring more players in the 23 - 27 bracket.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,163
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 03:43:40 pm »
:D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,236
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 03:43:50 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Yesterday at 03:42:35 pm
Obviously I have full faith in the recruitment team. I was just a bit concerned after reading the last paragraph in Eamonn Sweeney's column in the Irish Independent. I am not worried or panicking or anything like that. I just feel that in order to maintain our extraordinary levels we need to address imminently the issue of acquiring more players in the 23 - 27 bracket.

Any chance you can post a copy of this
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline TheMan

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 03:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 03:43:50 pm
Any chance you can post a copy of this

Last bit of it here, agree with almost all of this by the way:

"Champions League crown.

Klopp's achievement in running them close with a weaker squad is a miracle of management but can't be sustained for much longer. By the start of next season Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Thiago, Alisson and Roberto Firmino will all have turned 30 while Andy Robertson and Fabinho will be 29. Klopp's great side is nearing its end.

City's key men are largely younger but that matters less than the club's ability to replace departed stars with high-quality replacements at will. Liverpool's effort this season was colossal but if winning 15 out of your last 18 league games and drawing the other three isn't enough to take the title, it's hard to see what will be.

Yet with Chelsea and Manchester United heading for a period of transition and Antonio Conte probably heading for Paris, Klopp's side should be the champions' closest rivals again next season. They just won't be as close as they were this term.

City should be grateful to Liverpool because without the challenge offered by the Reds their title triumph would seem an oddly bloodless and clinical achievement.

Guardiola, with typical good grace, has complained that everyone else wanted Liverpool to beat City.

The differing reactions of both sets of fans when their teams struggled in the second half showed why this is so. Anfield was a seething cauldron of anxious excitement with supporters trying to lift their team over the line by force of will.

Disbelief

The prevailing note at the Etihad, on the other hand, was a kind of sulky disbelief. "Why is this happening? We didn't pay for this kind of thing. The contest between City and Liverpool is a contest between the synthetic and the organic. And we live in a synthetic age.

As the match neared the end of injury-time, Guardiola stalked along the sideline as if about to take the ball and go home with it.

Frantically, he managed to browbeat a weak referee into ending the game when an injury to Ederson meant there was probably another minute and a half left to play.

Villa would hardly have scored during those 90 seconds but, like his employers, Guardiola doesn't believe in leaving things to chance.

It was a fitting sign-off for a classless man in charge of a classless club run by classless people.

City are the perfect champions for the neo-liberal era, true believers in the creed that money makes its own morality. They are football's Facebook, its Twitter, its Airbnb, its Amazon, its one-per-centers. But they're not Liverpool and they never will be.

Only the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sovereign Wealth Fund and Newcastle United can save The People's Game now."
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,497
  • Seis Veces
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 03:52:38 pm »
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Andar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 04:19:39 pm »
Let's look at this case by case to work out if this group can still compete at the top for the PL and CL:

Van Dijk - 30 (he has a good 3 years in him) / NO DANGER
Matip - 30 (he has a good 2 years in him) / NO DANGER
Thiago - 31 (he has a good 2 years in him) / NO DANGER
Henderson - 31 (signs of a drop-off but replaceable) / POTENTIAL REPLACEMENT NEEDED
Milner - 36 (squad player so his loss is not an impact) / REPLACEMENT NEEDED
Mane - 30 (he has a good 2 years in him) / NO DANGER
Salah - 30 (he has a good 4 years in him) / NO DANGER
Firmino - 30 (signs of a drop-off but replaceable) / REPLACEMENT NEEDED

Nothing to fret about at all. Just like with Diaz and Jota being signed with an eye on the future and the immediate, we can use the next 2-3 years to bring in quality for positions that could be susceptible for a drop-off. And with our world leading recruitment and Klopp as manager, you can guess it will continue going right.
Logged

Offline Le Westalero

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • I'm so glad that I'm a Red.
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 04:25:38 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Yesterday at 03:51:04 pm
Last bit of it here, agree with almost all of this by the way:

"Champions League crown.

Klopp's achievement in running them close with a weaker squad is a miracle of management but can't be sustained for much longer. By the start of next season Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Thiago, Alisson and Roberto Firmino will all have turned 30 while Andy Robertson and Fabinho will be 29. Klopp's great side is nearing its end.

City's key men are largely younger but that matters less than the club's ability to replace departed stars with high-quality replacements at will. Liverpool's effort this season was colossal but if winning 15 out of your last 18 league games and drawing the other three isn't enough to take the title, it's hard to see what will be.


Didn't want to get into this conversation but let's do it.

So simply from squad perspectives:

We got 27 players averaging 27.2 years. City has got 22 (23 with Haaland) and is averaging 27.6 years.

Foden is 21

Dias, Rodri  25

Grealish is 26

Laporte, Stones, Aké, Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, $terling 27

Ederson 28

De Bruyne is 30

Mahrez, Walker, Gündogan  31

So, they got one younger player in Foden, no natural back up RB, Zinchenko to cover the left flank and all in all a very thin squad. You saw 2 years back how it went for them when they had some injury problems. But their main man is 30 just as our main mains as VVD, Mané or Salah.

I think our squad is a healthy mix of young prospects and experience. As for our forwards, just look at Robben and Ribéry at Bayern, they played almost to their peak levels until at least 32/33?

I think our squad has at least 3 years in it to the highest levels. Especially if Mané continues to play in as No 9. I have no doubts about Salah achieving 20-25 + scorers every season until he or Klopp leaves.

Besides that Ali could play until 35/36 I guess. Kelleher is a superb back up Keeper.
Center backs tend to play until a higher age on exceptional levels just as Thiago Silva does, Maldini, Bonucci, Chiellini and so on.
Virgil and Matip are both 30 for your information. Regarding the injury records of both, I'd say that Virgil could play until 35, Matip I guess until 33.

We got Konaté who is 22. Andy 28, our scouse Greek who is 26. -> at least 4-5 years on current level.

If Gomez stays, he'd be a good cover for Trent. 25, respectively 23 years old.

Regarding our midfield, Fab as CDM could easily play until 32/33, Hendo has a role coming like Milner even if turning 34 or 35. Ox, yeah Ox.. I think he has a couple of season in him at Palace or Southampton.

We got young prospects as Eliott, Jones and Carvalho for the 8 or 10. Thiago who was superb this season could be here for another 2/3 years.

And our front line is sorted for the next 3-4 years IF Mané and Salah extend their contracts.

I just heard a couple of weeks ago that Bobby will be allowed to run down his contract and move on. So not considering him here that much, although I'd love to have him for some starts against weaker sides or some cameos.


BUT ALL IN ALL:

Comparing both sides form a squad point of view, I think somebody had some time to spare to right a genuine article (just like me today in this thread) but is missing the point and the difference between the physical condition of an individual. Their routine, our fitness and physio stuff and so on.

These observations were from my point of view. Of course nobody says a particular player will be here until the age of 34,35,36 but I think if we'll translate slowly our aging structure to younger players like we're doing for seasons now with the likes of Jota, Diaz, Eliott, Jones, Konaté, Tsimi and Kelleher, we'll be fine.

No need to worry dear "TheMan", this club is operated probably and we've got a lot of people with some knowledge to sort any kind of problems for the future out.

Until then, enjoy the present, there's a CL final waiting for our 'aging squad'  ;)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:27:21 pm by Le Westalero »
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,732
  • JFT96.
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 04:27:23 pm »
Once Salah's pace goes and he can't score his pace goals no more then he wont be scoring many of his pace goals that he can only score because he has pace.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,854
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 04:27:42 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Yesterday at 03:51:04 pm
Last bit of it here, agree with almost all of this by the way:

"Champions League crown.

Klopp's achievement in running them close with a weaker squad is a miracle of management but can't be sustained for much longer. By the start of next season Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Thiago, Alisson and Roberto Firmino will all have turned 30 while Andy Robertson and Fabinho will be 29. Klopp's great side is nearing its end.

City's key men are largely younger but that matters less than the club's ability to replace departed stars with high-quality replacements at will. Liverpool's effort this season was colossal but if winning 15 out of your last 18 league games and drawing the other three isn't enough to take the title, it's hard to see what will be.

Yet with Chelsea and Manchester United heading for a period of transition and Antonio Conte probably heading for Paris, Klopp's side should be the champions' closest rivals again next season. They just won't be as close as they were this term.

City should be grateful to Liverpool because without the challenge offered by the Reds their title triumph would seem an oddly bloodless and clinical achievement.

Guardiola, with typical good grace, has complained that everyone else wanted Liverpool to beat City.

The differing reactions of both sets of fans when their teams struggled in the second half showed why this is so. Anfield was a seething cauldron of anxious excitement with supporters trying to lift their team over the line by force of will.

Disbelief

The prevailing note at the Etihad, on the other hand, was a kind of sulky disbelief. "Why is this happening? We didn't pay for this kind of thing. The contest between City and Liverpool is a contest between the synthetic and the organic. And we live in a synthetic age.

As the match neared the end of injury-time, Guardiola stalked along the sideline as if about to take the ball and go home with it.

Frantically, he managed to browbeat a weak referee into ending the game when an injury to Ederson meant there was probably another minute and a half left to play.

Villa would hardly have scored during those 90 seconds but, like his employers, Guardiola doesn't believe in leaving things to chance.

It was a fitting sign-off for a classless man in charge of a classless club run by classless people.

City are the perfect champions for the neo-liberal era, true believers in the creed that money makes its own morality. They are football's Facebook, its Twitter, its Airbnb, its Amazon, its one-per-centers. But they're not Liverpool and they never will be.

Only the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sovereign Wealth Fund and Newcastle United can save The People's Game now."

"Klopp's side should be the champions' closest rivals again next season. They just won't be as close as they were this term"

What a load of shite. We've been the best team in the world since January, after starting the season with an unsettled defence. There's no way we're 14 points behind them at any stage next year. I'd bet on us coming out of the blocks flying again next season.

Not sure I agree about them having a better squad than us either really. We've improved drastically in that area. I've never seen a better squad than we've had available this year.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,008
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 06:39:05 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 04:27:42 pm
"Klopp's side should be the champions' closest rivals again next season. They just won't be as close as they were this term"

What a load of shite. We've been the best team in the world since January, after starting the season with an unsettled defence. There's no way we're 14 points behind them at any stage next year. I'd bet on us coming out of the blocks flying again next season.

Not sure I agree about them having a better squad than us either really. We've improved drastically in that area. I've never seen a better squad than we've had available this year.
Indeed, and that was the line trotted out in 2019 when we made no signings.

Squad age is only a problem if you never buy or replace anyone. Despite people's crying, we are replacing them just not maybe as quicker as twitter would like.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,791
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 08:01:56 pm »
It was a good run
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,307
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 08:09:25 pm »
There was a point where maybe this was a concern but the signings of Konate, Tsimikas, Jota and Diaz have negated this completely as now at least 3 of those are genuine first team starters.

Also, pretty sure Robertson turned 28 only a few months ago. I get people get nervous when players are 30, but 28? Wow.
Logged

Offline Macc77

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 08:42:04 pm »
As mentioned, this would only be relevant in a world where we don't have any intention of buying younger players in the next couple of years.

Alot of our lads are reaching an age where there will be a dip, but they will be replaced if they dip to the degree that they aren't producing. Two years ago Firmino was a guaranteed starter, he's now fifth choice. Two years ago Matip was a guaranteed starter, now he's rotated with Konate. Two years ago we couldn't imagine Robbo not playing, now we are content that Tsmikas can do a job.

If you follow the OPs logic we'd have been flogging Matip, Robbo and Firmino into the ground 60 times this season and failing, but guess what, we bought players and adapted. The thought that Klopp and the club won't continue to do so in the next few years is strange.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,137
Re: Age profile of the team
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 08:59:42 pm »
We faced this dilemma throughout the 70's and 80's and maintained our success, Paisley in particular was never sentimental about moving on aging players. In a 2 decade span we had a few cycles of players, some you would never imagine to be soon absent from the team sheet. We had the right recruitment process in place and managers who had that special eye for a diamond in the rough, not just the hype.

A recent example is Gerrard. As a young lad I couldn't imagine a time another player would lead out a Liverpool team. Who could have guessed Henderson would go on to do what he has done? Dalglish, that's who! And what's to say there isn't another captain in Jones in a couple of years, given the players he is surrounded by week in week out. We've all seen the potential at times.

The aging process is natural and necessary. It's nothing to fear, just accept it and enjoy the football (and life) experience that comes with it.

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:09:25 pm
There was a point where maybe this was a concern but the signings of Konate, Tsimikas, Jota and Diaz have negated this completely as now at least 3 of those are genuine first team starters.

And our manager has an eye for a player that takes next to no time to bed in, we'll be fine.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Age profile of the team
« Reply #109 on: Today at 04:13:12 am »
"They just won't be as close as they were this term"

If so, it won't be because of squad age. It will be because those who control the league will have done a better job of ensuring it turns into the Serie A of two decades ago. There are definite improvements that they can make in that regard.

For instance, there were one or two opposition players sent off this season during LFC matches. No need for that sort of thing. Much more "competitive" if they are kept on the field. Obviously, referees can be provided with more "guidance" on this matter, before the start of next season.

But those old days in Italy - it was all so amateurish. Clubs being stripped of titles, being relegated, and what not. Sordid business.

Thank goodness the sovereign wealth funds are now heavily involved in the game, to spare the EPL any such embarrassment

Luckily, it's all much more professional now.


« Last Edit: Today at 04:16:45 am by FLRed67 »
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Age profile of the team
« Reply #110 on: Today at 08:45:10 am »
Eamonn Sweeney is a great journalist and one of the few who regularly calls out the sports washing regimes masquerading as footballer clubs. He makes some good points in that article but he's entirely wrong to say we'll be further away next season. Konate developing into a world class player and Diaz elevating us to new heights after Christmas are two things he hasn't factored. Van Dijk starting the season 100% fit is also a massive plus. We've already secured one young talent and I'd expect a midfielder to arrive too. We've got four more years of Klopp too which is a guarantee of consistent success. We're not going away.
Logged

Offline TheMan

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Age profile of the team
« Reply #111 on: Today at 09:27:42 am »
Problem is we need to maintain our 95% hit rate with regard to recruitment and even then they will just snap up proven players for big money like Haaland and Kalvin Phillips.

My main issue is we need more players who are ready now, who are between 23 - 27 and who we can trust to start key games. We only have a few of those, most of our trusted players are late 20's or turning 30 and we have some promising kids but we need to fill that middle demographic more (unfortunately these players are usually very expensive and have multiple clubs after them)
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,163
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Age profile of the team
« Reply #112 on: Today at 09:47:07 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 09:27:42 am
Problem is we need to maintain our 95% hit rate with regard to recruitment and even then they will just snap up proven players for big money like Haaland and Kalvin Phillips.

My main issue is we need more players who are ready now, who are between 23 - 27 and who we can trust to start key games. We only have a few of those, most of our trusted players are late 20's or turning 30 and we have some promising kids but we need to fill that middle demographic more (unfortunately these players are usually very expensive and have multiple clubs after them)

No we dont.

We have Trent, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Keita, Jota, Kelleher and Diaz in that bracket, with Curtis and Harvey under it and also already having started key games for us. An area we seem to have a big advantage, is that we actually use our promising youngsters. Potentially add Kaide Gordon, Carvalho, Connor Bradley into the mix in the next season or two. And the players we're being linked with are of our usual 23/24 year old range.

At the start of next season you they will have Foden, Zinchenko, Dias, Grealish, Jesus, Rodri, Ake and Sterling in the same bracket (and thats if a few of them aren't binned off). Maybe three of them you'd consider 'key'.

Our older guys are at an age where players generally go later anyway (GK, CB, CM, attack). Considering how long goalies stay at the top level, I dont think we'll panic about Alisson being 29. Considering how long CBs stay at the top level, I dont think we'll panic about VVD and Joel being 30. Considering how long CMs stay at the top level, I dont think we'll panic about Fab being 28 and Thiago being 31. Considering 7 of the top 8 goal scorers in the league this season are 28 or older (and the one that isnt....is ours) I dont think we'll panic about Mo and Sadio being 30 and 29. Particularly when we've signed Diaz and Jota for less than you they paid for Jack fucking Grealish.

Your concern is appreciated, but our squad building has been tremendous which is why we've been able to maintain our success.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Age profile of the team
« Reply #113 on: Today at 10:16:47 am »
That article ends up distorting the reality of Liverpool's squad to serve his argument. His argument is, ultimately, right, but his points about Liverpool's squad aren't accurate.

The reality is our squad is currently stronger than City's. That's down to City decisions and us bringing in Diaz a little earlier than we initially planned but it's definitely true. We've basically got 2 top class players for every position. They don't at the moment.

Also, there's no reason we should be further away next season. We're probably watching Henderson and Firmino decline but we're definitely not seeing any of our other 30 somethings decline yet. I think there's an issue the season after next, because we need to work out how to replace some/ all of Firmino, Mane and Salah, but next season you'd imagine at least 2 of them will still be with us. The reality is if we bring in the high class 8 that we need, we'll have a stronger first 11 next season than this.   
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,966
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Age profile of the team
« Reply #114 on: Today at 11:15:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:09:25 pm
There was a point where maybe this was a concern but the signings of Konate, Tsimikas, Jota and Diaz have negated this completely as now at least 3 of those are genuine first team starters.

Also, pretty sure Robertson turned 28 only a few months ago. I get people get nervous when players are 30, but 28? Wow.

Agree and our transfer strategy over the last 3 years or so indicates the club knows it needs to continually refresh the squad.

Our last 11 senior signings since summer 2019 (current age in brackets):

Fabio Carvalho (19)
Luis Diaz (25)
Ibrahima Konate (22)
Diogo Jota (25)
Thiago (31)
Kostas Tsimikas (26)
Ben Davies (26)
Takumi Minamino (27)
Sepp van der Berg (20)
Harvey Elliott (19)
Adrian (36)

Beyond Adrian and Thiago, every other player signed was 25 or younger. It's clear that the club has a strategy to refresh the squad. Not to do it in one window but to continually refresh continually over years. I think that's where some people get worried. They expect the refresh to be 4 or 5 players coming in 1 window. I don't see it like that. Generally the top teams drop in 1-2 new players each season and use that to refresh over time.

In the list above Adrian and Thiago were bought for different reasons. 3rd choice experienced keeper and a world class player at a knockdown price.

So the club and Klopp are definitely aware of the need to have successions plans. Based on current evidence they are still finding magic in the transfer window. Diaz, Konate, Jota, Tsimikas, Elliott & Carvalho will all be part of our future planning.

It'd based on the evidence above that I'm not worried that much. The club are are aware of the need for younger players (and why wouldn't they be?) and seem to have succession plans in place. They've also shown so far that they can still identify the right targets and that they can integrate them into the current side and still be successful.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Age Profile of Squad
« Reply #115 on: Today at 11:30:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:09:25 pm
There was a point where maybe this was a concern but the signings of Konate, Tsimikas, Jota and Diaz have negated this completely as now at least 3 of those are genuine first team starters.

Also, pretty sure Robertson turned 28 only a few months ago. I get people get nervous when players are 30, but 28? Wow.
Is right. The transition of the squad is well underway.
Logged

Online Roger Federer

  • Christ imagine naming yourself after Roger Federer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Age profile of the team
« Reply #116 on: Today at 12:21:20 pm »
I don't understand anyone having a concers about our age profile, in fact, this is perhaps the most well balanced and best squad I can think of in all my years watching football. Certainly at Liverpool, and very close to the top regardless of team.

There have been better starting elevens, and squads filled with more superstars, but I'd say we've got an almost perfect blend of outstanding starting players (the best keeper, the best CB, two amazing fullbacks, two world class midfielders, and two, superfast, hard working goalscorers up front) backed by some 8-11 either excellent or at the very least solid players in all ages, who all know their role in the team and what Klopp demands of them. On top of that some great potential in the likes of Elliot, Jones and now Carvalho.

Now add that is Klopp staying here 4 more years (an eternity in football -just compare our team in 2015 with the one who won number 6 in 2019), that we once again got 90+ points in the league and will play our third final of the season this week,  and I don't know what exactly there is to worry about? I'm sure Klopp and his team are aware that Milner is 36 and that Salah or Thiago can't continue to be this good forever. But they are still years away from being any kind of concern and there is plenty of time to address that.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 