"Champions League crown.



Klopp's achievement in running them close with a weaker squad is a miracle of management but can't be sustained for much longer. By the start of next season Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Thiago, Alisson and Roberto Firmino will all have turned 30 while Andy Robertson and Fabinho will be 29. Klopp's great side is nearing its end.



City's key men are largely younger but that matters less than the club's ability to replace departed stars with high-quality replacements at will. Liverpool's effort this season was colossal but if winning 15 out of your last 18 league games and drawing the other three isn't enough to take the title, it's hard to see what will be.





Didn't want to get into this conversation but let's do it.So simply from squad perspectives:We got 27 players averaging 27.2 years. City has got 22 (23 with Haaland) and is averaging 27.6 years.Foden is 21Dias, Rodri 25Grealish is 26Laporte, Stones, Aké, Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, $terling 27Ederson 28De Bruyne is 30Mahrez, Walker, Gündogan 31So, they got one younger player in Foden, no natural back up RB, Zinchenko to cover the left flank and all in all a very thin squad. You saw 2 years back how it went for them when they had some injury problems. But their main man is 30 just as our main mains as VVD, Mané or Salah.I think our squad is a healthy mix of young prospects and experience. As for our forwards, just look at Robben and Ribéry at Bayern, they played almost to their peak levels until at least 32/33?I think our squad has at least 3 years in it to the highest levels. Especially if Mané continues to play in as No 9. I have no doubts about Salah achieving 20-25 + scorers every season until he or Klopp leaves.Besides that Ali could play until 35/36 I guess. Kelleher is a superb back up Keeper.Center backs tend to play until a higher age on exceptional levels just as Thiago Silva does, Maldini, Bonucci, Chiellini and so on.Virgil and Matip are both 30 for your information. Regarding the injury records of both, I'd say that Virgil could play until 35, Matip I guess until 33.We got Konaté who is 22. Andy 28, our scouse Greek who is 26. -> at least 4-5 years on current level.If Gomez stays, he'd be a good cover for Trent. 25, respectively 23 years old.Regarding our midfield, Fab as CDM could easily play until 32/33, Hendo has a role coming like Milner even if turning 34 or 35. Ox, yeah Ox.. I think he has a couple of season in him at Palace or Southampton.We got young prospects as Eliott, Jones and Carvalho for the 8 or 10. Thiago who was superb this season could be here for another 2/3 years.And our front line is sorted for the next 3-4 years IF Mané and Salah extend their contracts.I just heard a couple of weeks ago that Bobby will be allowed to run down his contract and move on. So not considering him here that much, although I'd love to have him for some starts against weaker sides or some cameos.BUT ALL IN ALL:Comparing both sides form a squad point of view, I think somebody had some time to spare to right a genuine article (just like me today in this thread) but is missing the point and the difference between the physical condition of an individual. Their routine, our fitness and physio stuff and so on.These observations were from my point of view. Of course nobody says a particular player will be here until the age of 34,35,36 but I think if we'll translate slowly our aging structure to younger players like we're doing for seasons now with the likes of Jota, Diaz, Eliott, Jones, Konaté, Tsimi and Kelleher, we'll be fine.No need to worry dear "TheMan", this club is operated probably and we've got a lot of people with some knowledge to sort any kind of problems for the future out.Until then, enjoy the present, there's a CL final waiting for our 'aging squad'