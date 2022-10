And what happens if you spread it to someone who is not so fit and healthy?



Iíd say thatís unfortunate. But that could also happen with the flu, so Iím not going to lose any sleep over what might be and what might never happen.But Iíve had 3 vaccines so youíd assume the chances of me getting covid and spreading it would be low. And Iíve only had 3 to enable me to socialise and go out to places and holiday. Plus what with the missus being a nurse she was putting the hard sell on me to get it.