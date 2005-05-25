« previous next »
Yesterday at 02:59:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on October  3, 2022, 10:37:19 pm
Yes over 50s and vulnerable

Same as the flu

Except you can pay a tenner and get the flu jab.  Had mine done on Monday at the pharmacy in Asda, and after having had flu twice (once last Autumn - in bloody Autumn, during a covid epidemic!), it's worth every penny.
Getting my flu jab next Saturday but not heard yet about my covid booster.  I'm hoping they'll do both and get it out of the way.
I'm not 40 for another year but with bad asthma so I'm getting me covid today

hope it rolls out soon for all you good people

Missed my flu jab as I was, ironically, too sick - but can pick that bastard up easy even if I have to pay
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Yesterday at 07:43:21 am
5 vaccines?  Seriously?  At what point do you stop?  Ive had 3 and not getting anymore. If they arent effective after that then no point getting more in my opinion.

they run out of effienciency, it's a top up - behave mate, they're not "not effective". Top ups.

I've had a flu jab every year for at least the last 15 years. Where does that end? Ah, nobody asks that - cause flu doesn't have (many) conspiracy theorists obsessed about it

IF ONLY the covid jab put you under government control. I want an anarchist state. Maybe today's jab will be the one that turns me around  ;D
Back in Barnsley this week and the talk is pretty much as it was in February 2020.

It's only Flu 🤷
Just had my second booster

Moderna with a touch of Omicron, the latest variant, because it is a virus so changes (fellow above saying What's the End of it... Do read up on how a virus actually works). They're not messing about

In the other arm had my flu jab too. So I'm expecting to feel crap for a day. Big deal, I usually feel crap Saturday mornings

Then back to being basically fit and healthy all winter.

Didn't even hurt. It's no contest

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:35:13 pm
Back in Barnsley this week and the talk is pretty much as it was in February 2020.

It's only Flu

Flu which killed more people in the World War 1 years than World War 1

Yeah no thanks.



If I DO start talking like I'm under government control through can someone get me shot? My wallet has a TORY LIES COST LIVES sticker on it. I'd hate to rip that off due to mind control
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:27:30 pm

If I DO start talking like I'm under government control through can someone get me shot?

Government-controlled haiku might well be a mildly interesting phenomenon...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
