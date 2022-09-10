« previous next »
Author Topic: Had the Vaccine?...  (Read 55746 times)

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1080 on: September 10, 2022, 11:17:33 am »
My side effects from the vaccines are still ongoing.  14 months now.  Cardiac MRI showed heart "structurally sound", but not found out why I keep having random bouts of tachycardia.  Fatigue still debilitating and off work again at the moment.  Hands and feet cold all the time.  Did a cardiac stress test yesterday and when i finished I had blood under the skin on my fingers.  I basically got long covid from the vaccine.  Was slowly improving, then covid this Feb set it all off again.  #TeamClots on Twitter research long covid, and have seen others with the same issues post vaccine. 

https://www.science.org/content/article/rare-cases-coronavirus-vaccines-may-cause-long-covid-symptoms#.YenVemJnZGY.twitter
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1081 on: September 10, 2022, 12:38:27 pm »
Quote from: harryc on September  9, 2022, 03:59:29 pm
Are you a medic?
No I'm an infectious disease epidemiologist, focusing on COVID primarily
Quote from: ianburns252 on September  9, 2022, 07:56:00 pm
Self diagnoses and guesses over the cause of certain things though are not what any of us are qualified to give and anyone suffering unusual heart beats or excessively frequent illness etc should go and see a doctor
Absolutely this.
Quote from: jason67 on September  9, 2022, 08:41:20 pm
Well that`s not true is it?

I was forced to take the jab to keep my job, without it I would not be able to work and would not be able to support my family. As it turns out I had 2 shots, after the second I have never felt so ill in my life. I don`t sleep well, I feel tired all the time and I`m not sure how I can get out of it.

So no, I will not get any booster shots, that`s it for me.
I don't mean to sound facetious, but is deciding against the booster not exactly what I mentioned? (ie your decision to make)

I understand your point on some employers having conditional contracts and policies around vaccines. I meant at a state level where - rightly, in my opinion - no citizen is obligated to take their covid vaccines
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1082 on: September 10, 2022, 01:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on September 10, 2022, 12:38:27 pm
No I'm an infectious disease epidemiologist, focusing on COVID primarily

 ;D
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1083 on: September 10, 2022, 01:54:32 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on September  9, 2022, 07:56:00 pm
You don't need to be for objective statements like that. It is based on well known and researched science.

Self diagnoses and guesses over the cause of certain things though are not what any of us are qualified to give and anyone suffering unusual heart beats or excessively frequent illness etc should go and see a doctor

I was just querying your statement that the Covid jabs response to the immune system is similar to what the immune system does all the time.

There is a reason the European Medicines Agency warned earlier in the year in regard to to boosters being administered too regularly.
Immune exhaustion especially in relation to T cells.



Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1084 on: September 10, 2022, 02:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on September 10, 2022, 12:38:27 pm
No I'm an infectious disease epidemiologist, focusing on COVID primarilyAbsolutely this.I don't mean to sound facetious, but is deciding against the booster not exactly what I mentioned? (ie your decision to make)

I understand your point on some employers having conditional contracts and policies around vaccines. I meant at a state level where - rightly, in my opinion - no citizen is obligated to take their covid vaccines
:lmao



Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1085 on: September 10, 2022, 02:58:16 pm »
I have just had a text from the NHS for a jab next Saturday, but I am going to be away. Does anyone know if you can contact them somehow, as I don't want to miss the opportunity of having a booster jab?
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1086 on: September 11, 2022, 09:12:52 am »
Quote from: harryc on September 10, 2022, 01:54:32 pm
I was just querying your statement that the Covid jabs response to the immune system is similar to what the immune system does all the time.

There is a reason the European Medicines Agency warned earlier in the year in regard to to boosters being administered too regularly.
Immune exhaustion especially in relation to T cells.

Sorry - I'd jumped in on behalf of Classycara there.

The basis of vaccines is your body receiving enough of the virus to stimulate a T response and this happens day in day out as you come into contact with others (people coughing on the bus and so on - and I appreciate this is very high level low detail commentary rather than a detail explanation of it)

Cara will be best placed to comment on the EMA statement etc
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1087 on: September 11, 2022, 05:13:46 pm »
Quote from: jason67 on September  9, 2022, 08:41:20 pm
Well that`s not true is it?

I was forced to take the jab to keep my job, without it I would not be able to work and would not be able to support my family.

That's your job at fault, your employer. Nobody else. Call them out for it.

Quote
As it turns out I had 2 shots, after the second I have never felt so ill in my life. I don`t sleep well, I feel tired all the time and I`m not sure how I can get out of it.

So no, I will not get any booster shots, that`s it for me.

You mean unless your job makes you again...

No shot is worse than the actual virus. Please reconsider. Each booster you will feel less ill too I suspect. Remember as well if you are refusing to get a job it is not just you you are affecting. It is everybody you come into contact with.

Please do not be selfish. I don't mind getting ill off a vaccine - indeed that's how they work. Having had covid, trust me, nothing is worse than the virus itself
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1088 on: September 12, 2022, 10:24:27 pm »
Just had my booster
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1089 on: September 12, 2022, 10:36:50 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on September  9, 2022, 10:29:13 am
No..I had Covid in the early days, no symptoms at all and decided not to be vaccinated then or in the future. A few mates had Covid around the same time as me, again no symptom's, got the vaccines and had varying health troubles since. One friend in particular has suffered constant cold / flu symptom's since the booster, and worse, feels constantly worn out.

That could be long covid symptoms rather than after effects of the vaccine.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1090 on: September 13, 2022, 09:02:29 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on September 12, 2022, 10:36:50 pm
That could be long covid symptoms rather than after effects of the vaccine.

The vaccine can cause long covid symptoms.  If it started in weeks after vax that could easily be the culprit. 
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1091 on: September 22, 2022, 05:44:48 pm »
Got booked on 119 today within minutes for my autumn booster.

Had seen slightly conflicting information on whether I qualified or not. My dad starts chemotherapy next week. Don't live with him but had seen that I could have the booster (i.e. 3rd dose) on news sites as a close contact. No mention of contacts (only carers) on the NHS webpage when I took a look. Anyway, if anyone is in a similar situation as a contact for someone who has a compromised immune system I hope this helps.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1092 on: September 22, 2022, 05:48:48 pm »
Quote from: flemingcool on September 13, 2022, 09:02:29 pm
The vaccine can cause long covid symptoms.  If it started in weeks after vax that could easily be the culprit.

Can but rare. Very rare

https://www.science.org/content/article/rare-cases-coronavirus-vaccines-may-cause-long-covid-symptoms

And even that when studied will lead to even safer vaccines

Quote
Researchers exploring postvaccine side effects all emphasize that the risk of complications from SARS-CoV-2 infection far outweighs that of any vaccine side effect. You see 10, 100, 1000 times less risk from the vaccine, Prüss says. But understanding the cause of postvaccine symptomsand whether early treatment can help prevent long-term problemscould be crucial for designing even safer and more effective vaccines, Murphy says, as well as potentially providing clues to the biology of Long Covid.

So let's take vaccines.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1093 on: September 22, 2022, 06:09:56 pm »
I had my flu jab this afternoon. I asked about the Covid one but I won't qualify for a few weeks yet, until the age limit comes down again.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1094 on: September 23, 2022, 10:06:51 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on September 22, 2022, 05:48:48 pm
Can but rare. Very rare

https://www.science.org/content/article/rare-cases-coronavirus-vaccines-may-cause-long-covid-symptoms

And even that when studied will lead to even safer vaccines

So let's take vaccines.

I never said we shouldn't. These vaccines have obviously saved many lives.  Agree cases like mine should be studied to make even safer vaccines, but not enough investigation is going into these cases. 

I'd query how rare it is.  I think there are 2 or 3 of us in this thread.  Obviously many more that had no issue, but don't think it's as rare as is being reported.  *Obviously covid can be worse and the vaccine remains the safer option* but those that it is happening to need more investigation, and doctors treating people need to consider timelines around vaccination when seeing new onset illness.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1095 on: September 23, 2022, 03:29:05 pm »
Just received and accepted my invitation for my 4th shot.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1096 on: September 26, 2022, 09:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on September 23, 2022, 03:29:05 pm
Just received and accepted my invitation for my 4th shot.

Youll have an arm like a heroin addict soon
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1097 on: September 29, 2022, 10:55:51 am »
Had no issues with the first three, but the fatigue and lack of sleep after the 4th (bivalent one) has hit me. Probably should have stayed more hydrated post jab to be fair
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1098 on: October 1, 2022, 07:55:35 am »
Had my 4th yesterday (mistakenly said it was my 3rd in my previous post). Now had the hat-trick of AZ, Pfizer and Moderna. Stood out like a sore thumb in the queue due to my age and got a few questions off the nurse about why I was there. Ultimately, no issues though.

Same side effects as all of the previous doses. Achy all over, sporadic pin prick headaches and generally a bit tired. Hopefully won't last too long if experience is anything to go by.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 03:47:05 pm »
Getting my 4th on Friday.

I have severe asthma and can actually be made worse with my past java

But as a sensible, responsible member of society I'm getting it again

Ain't no big deal. Actual COVID was horrific. No jab has made me think I'll die
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 04:25:52 pm »
Had my 5th last week.  Moderna this time. Side effects were worse than my 2nd, 3rd and 4th.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 05:08:47 pm »
I have AF (Had since I was 25, now 31 before any vaccine conspiracists want to come along). Had 2 ablations and been 'fine' for 3 years now.
The last time I had COVID (a few months ago) my heart rate was massively raised and suffering erratic beats.

I'm going to be invited for the next booster in a few weeks and I think I'll be getting the booster. Would rather try to protect against a raised heart rate which is not good for me at all. Had very little side effects from the first COVID jabs / first booster.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 06:14:11 pm »
Urrgggh Ive got the flu a nasty one, Ive actually had a day of work first time in over a decade.

Much much worse than covid for me.

If you can, get your flu jab too!
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 06:46:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:14:11 pm
Urrgggh Ive got the flu a nasty one, Ive actually had a day of work first time in over a decade.

Much much worse than covid for me.

If you can, get your flu jab too!

Had mine last week, available everywhere now
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #1104 on: Today at 06:57:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:14:11 pm
Urrgggh Ive got the flu a nasty one, Ive actually had a day of work first time in over a decade.

Much much worse than covid for me.

If you can, get your flu jab too!

Is the flu just making you delirious or are you actually confessing to malingering for the last ten years? ;D
