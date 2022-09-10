Can but rare. Very rare



https://www.science.org/content/article/rare-cases-coronavirus-vaccines-may-cause-long-covid-symptoms



And even that when studied will lead to even safer vaccines



So let's take vaccines.



I never said we shouldn't. These vaccines have obviously saved many lives. Agree cases like mine should be studied to make even safer vaccines, but not enough investigation is going into these cases.I'd query how rare it is. I think there are 2 or 3 of us in this thread. Obviously many more that had no issue, but don't think it's as rare as is being reported. *Obviously covid can be worse and the vaccine remains the safer option* but those that it is happening to need more investigation, and doctors treating people need to consider timelines around vaccination when seeing new onset illness.