Me and the Missus succumbed to our first dose of Covid and pleased to say we'havve come through it and yes it was ´mild´...a drag in Quarantine but worse things could have happened.I started this thread almost a year ago , in part as a joke on us getting beat by Everton and a growing concern ´when am I gonna get mine' . We've all come a long way ( well Everton haven't) and all of us here have experienced things we never thought we would ( I lost me Dad to Covid) and how we view the world and our fellow citizens.Thankfully were amongst the more intelligent members of society here ( though having seen some of your posts elsewhere I'm not sure) and most realised the importance of the vaccineBut as this feels like a like a land mark moment ( for me anyway) and hopefully ( and I believe) this thread that will pass into history , I think its appropriate for an acknowledgement without those wonderful human beings who researched, designed, manufactured , distributed and administered the vaccine...our stories may have been dramatically different.Its so fuckign easy to be cynical and pissed off about the past two years.. especially politically .but this should not ignore what has been and hopefully will continue to be a wonderful human achievement. We are still on this journey and many many people remain at risk...but we are on the journey...and we never walk alone.