Re: Had the Vaccine?...
December 25, 2021, 11:53:50 am
Quote from: deck the pauls with boughs of razor on December 25, 2021, 11:11:39 am
Someone I know has had a second booster

Didn't think that was done yet.

I'm gonna get it anyway when it comes. Covid or not

For some people (people who are severely immunosuppressed) three doses is the recommended full regimen of doses)

example source https://www.england.nhs.uk/2021/11/third-covid-jabs-available-to-book-online-for-people-who-are-severely-immunosuppressed/

So the fourth dose is likely to be (in effect) their first booster.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
December 25, 2021, 01:30:30 pm
I see. Not sure if this lady has underlying conditions but she is a frontline worker.

Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
December 25, 2021, 04:47:41 pm
Quote from: Classycara on December 25, 2021, 11:53:50 am
For some people (people who are severely immunosuppressed) three doses is the recommended full regimen of doses)

example source https://www.england.nhs.uk/2021/11/third-covid-jabs-available-to-book-online-for-people-who-are-severely-immunosuppressed/

So the fourth dose is likely to be (in effect) their first booster.

Correct. My mum is in this boat
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
December 28, 2021, 08:54:47 am
Just had my booster, had a Pfizer this time. Last time I had to go to a church but this time was a vaccination centre.
Got there well early, in and out quickly and am back home before my appointment time.

Arm is killing me today, much worse than last time but had the best nights sleep I've had in many years.
« Last Edit: December 29, 2021, 09:48:24 am by Nitramdorf »
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
January 6, 2022, 04:42:47 pm
Just had my booster about an hour ago on daveys chemist in Walton. Very efficient service.in and out within minutes. Hoping I don't get any side effects. Staff were brilliant .
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
January 13, 2022, 12:32:43 pm
No booster yet but a nice case of COVID to start the new year.

Being the generous chap I am, I've shared it with the whole family.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
January 13, 2022, 01:49:09 pm
Had our Boosters yesterday morning, both of us are triple Pfizered up.

I have a sore arm now that i noticed in the early hours in bed, and some aches in the legs today, she has a sore arm.

Walked in and out and was all done in 5-6 mins, grand that you don't have to wait 15 mins after the shot.

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
January 13, 2022, 04:56:31 pm
Had Moderna booster yesterday afternoon, felt a bit light headed in the evening and shite this morning when got up for work, feeling fine now aside from the aching in my arm all day.
Deffo had more side effects than my first two Pfizer jabs.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
January 13, 2022, 06:54:01 pm
My aches have subsided a lot, just have the sore arm now.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
January 15, 2022, 07:18:08 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on January 13, 2022, 06:54:01 pm
My aches have subsided a lot, just have the sore arm now.

Seems like Ive had the reverse. Had aching in my lower back yesterday and in my leg today, but sore arm went away after 1 day.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
January 17, 2022, 04:06:11 pm
I had a slight sore throat last weekend and a bit of a cough, so as a precaution ordered a PCR to home. The day after, the Sunday, I had an intensely nauseous feeling, was aching and coughing a lot so I thought here we go. I had a short nap, got up and did some housework, then other than the sort throat was absolutely fine.

I worked from home on the Monday then got a positive result back on the Tuesday. By Thursday I had absolutely zero symptoms, but have tested positive on lateral flows since, so I'm now 9 days into isolation. My girlfriend is also now testing positively though did not develop the symptoms until a few days after me.

Hopefully a negative tonight will lead to another tomorrow.

Isolating and depending on others to bring me shopping and so on has driven home how hard it must be for those isolating in less than desirable circumstances. I've got a garden I can go in, haven't had to miss a day's work and live with my Girlfriend so have had company - yet it's still been frustrating at times. It's made me more grateful for what I do have despite the lack of any illness that's come with it.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
February 17, 2022, 01:22:18 pm
Me and the Missus succumbed to our first dose of Covid and pleased to say we'havve come through it and yes it was ´mild´...a drag in Quarantine but worse things could have happened.


I started this thread almost a year ago , in part as a joke on us getting beat by Everton and a growing concern ´when am I gonna get mine' . We've all come a long way ( well Everton haven't ;D ;D ) and all of us here have experienced things we never thought we would ( I lost me Dad to Covid) and how we view the world and our fellow citizens.

Thankfully were amongst the more intelligent members of society here ( though having seen some of your posts elsewhere I'm not sure :D) and most realised the importance of the vaccine

But as this feels like a like a land mark moment ( for me anyway)  and hopefully ( and I believe) this  thread that will pass into history , I think its appropriate for  an acknowledgement without those wonderful human beings who  researched, designed, manufactured  , distributed and administered the vaccine...our stories may have been dramatically different.

Its so fuckign easy to be cynical and pissed off about the past two years.. especially politically .but this should not ignore what has been and hopefully will continue to be a wonderful human achievement. We are still on this journey and many many people remain at risk...but we are on the journey...and we never walk alone.
« Last Edit: February 17, 2022, 02:17:12 pm by FlashingBlade »
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 16, 2022, 02:18:24 pm
Got my first bout of covid I think (after having been triple vaccinated). First sign was a headache, then a fever like when I got my first jab. Then just as I was controlling the fever and recovering from it, I got the more exotic symptoms of covid. Loss of taste and smell, general listlessness and loss of sense of time, loss of appetite, insomnia (I'd have thought fatigue would make you sleepy, but insomnia is a recognised albeit rare covid symptom), and weirdly, a constant strange smell (which results from nostril tissues damaged by the virus).
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 22, 2022, 10:05:21 pm
So proud of my granddaughter having insisted on getting her first jab done yesterday 👏👏

Slightly off topic but is it normal to need a measels vaccine twice?  My daughter's recently started work at hospital and they've done blood tests which showed a "not detected" result yet she definitely had her MMR as a baby.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 25, 2022, 05:33:47 am
Quote from: reddebs on May 22, 2022, 10:05:21 pm
So proud of my granddaughter having insisted on getting her first jab done yesterday 👏👏

Slightly off topic but is it normal to need a measels vaccine twice?  My daughter's recently started work at hospital and they've done blood tests which showed a "not detected" result yet she definitely had her MMR as a baby.

I've had three rubella injections - first as a teenager, and one after each pregnancy.  None of them worked, so I guess it is normal.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 28, 2022, 06:24:40 pm
Quote from: Millie on May 25, 2022, 05:33:47 am
I've had three rubella injections - first as a teenager, and one after each pregnancy.  None of them worked, so I guess it is normal.

Thanks for that, she's having the measels one again as her work insist on it hence why she had the blood tests in the first place.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 28, 2022, 06:31:00 pm
Quote from: reddebs on May 28, 2022, 06:24:40 pm
Thanks for that, she's having the measels one again as her work insist on it hence why she had the blood tests in the first place.

Yeah - I used to work for the NHS and they wanted me to have it.  I told them it was a waste of time, it won't work  ;D
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 28, 2022, 07:15:50 pm
Quote from: Millie on May 28, 2022, 06:31:00 pm
Yeah - I used to work for the NHS and they wanted me to have it.  I told them it was a waste of time, it won't work  ;D

I'm just glad she never caught it but I never knew anyone's kids who had it when she was little.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
September 6, 2022, 08:04:00 pm
Ive had occasional pains in my left arm, right where I was jabbed, ever since my second dose.

Its got noticeably worse this past week. Every now and then theres a shooting pain for a few seconds.

Anyone experienced similar?

On another note, its sort of strange seeing a COVID thread so inactive.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 06:00:33 am
Was the first person in my area of the US of around 1,000,000 people to get the Pfizer Bivalent booster (my 5th Covid vaccination overall, so 3rd booster).

Literally on reporting in my area it says "Pfizer (Bivalent) - 1"
I got mine first thing Tuesday (Monday having been a holiday over here), so that's me  :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 06:05:22 am by Earthbound64 »
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 09:12:57 am
Quote from: Earthbound64 on Today at 06:00:33 am
Was the first person in my area of the US of around 1,000,000 people to get the Pfizer Bivalent booster (my 5th Covid vaccination overall, so 3rd booster).

Literally on reporting in my area it says "Pfizer (Bivalent) - 1"
I got mine first thing Tuesday (Monday having been a holiday over here), so that's me  :wave

Had my 3 jabs but wont be getting anymore. And dont you think having 5 jabs is a bit overkill?
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 09:19:43 am
I had the first two vaccinations, but ever since I've been picking up head colds every couple of months. And this is coming from someone who barely ever caught a cold beforehand. I feel like my immune system has been compromised. And I won't be having any more.
Logged

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 09:24:49 am
I never got the jab, not because I'm some anti vaxxer, it just never materialised, glad I never though because I'd have never have kept on top of all this boosting shite, therefore would've been a waste of time anyway.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 09:25:56 am
I'll be getting the booster once it's available alongside flu shot.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 09:29:10 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:25:56 am
I'll be getting the booster once it's available alongside flu shot.

I'll still continue to get my flu jab as I feel that has really benefitted me since I've been getting it done. Used to get a bad bout of flu or a chest infection around Christmas time every year. Haven't suffered from either since.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 10:06:20 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:19:43 am
I had the first two vaccinations, but ever since I've been picking up head colds every couple of months. And this is coming from someone who barely ever caught a cold beforehand. I feel like my immune system has been compromised. And I won't be having any more.

There's an episode of Black Mirror in that. Release a virus, get the whole world on your vaccines that compromises their immune systems meaning they come back to you for treatment more often in the future. Combine it with the one where you had credits/merits given and taken for 'correct' behaviour and you've got a dystopian epic. Get on it Charlie.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 10:29:13 am
No..I had Covid in the early days, no symptoms at all and decided not to be vaccinated then or in the future. A few mates had Covid around the same time as me, again no symptom's, got the vaccines and had varying health troubles since. One friend in particular has suffered constant cold / flu symptom's since the booster, and worse, feels constantly worn out.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 11:13:10 am
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 10:29:13 am
No..I had Covid in the early days, no symptoms at all and decided not to be vaccinated then or in the future. A few mates had Covid around the same time as me, again no symptom's, got the vaccines and had varying health troubles since. One friend in particular has suffered constant cold / flu symptom's since the booster, and worse, feels constantly worn out.

I had my booster last November, no problems.

Caught Covid mid July with bad flu like symptoms and have had regular headaches since then culminating in hospitalisation last week with heart problems.

The problem with this virus is that it affects people differently. A mate of mine, same age, caught it after his booster and had mild symptoms, sniffles only.

It seems to be a lottery how it effects each individual.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 01:27:29 pm
I've also had some painful spells with the flu since I got it, hit me like a truck. I've had two doses and that'll be it for me.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 01:30:37 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:19:43 am
I had the first two vaccinations, but ever since I've been picking up head colds every couple of months. And this is coming from someone who barely ever caught a cold beforehand. I feel like my immune system has been compromised. And I won't be having any more.

Likely more some sort of catching up with all the viruses you weren't exposed to due to lockdowns, social distancing, and enhanced cleaning everywhere. They're all back with a vengance.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 01:33:45 pm
I've had three, I had a reaction to all of them, but I'd take a booster, I really don't want (long) covid. I'm not in the age group to be offered one though.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 01:35:20 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:19:43 am
I had the first two vaccinations, but ever since I've been picking up head colds every couple of months. And this is coming from someone who barely ever caught a cold beforehand. I feel like my immune system has been compromised. And I won't be having any more.

I've had the opposite. I had three jabs and I've seen a noticeable reduction on how often I'm picking up general colds and viruses, something I've been susceptible to my whole life.
