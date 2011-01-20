Just gross stupidity on all their parts. Really makes you wonder if they have been walking around with blinkers on for nearly 2 years,



At the end of the day, it's also human nature in some way. People have a bigger chance of being hit by lightning, but still millions are playing the lottery every week at times even spending serious money, because "someone has to win and this time it might be me". It's the other way around with Covid. They only hear of people getting really sick or dying, but at the same time they don't have any "first hand" experience, because the people they know either haven't gotten Covid or had a mild case of it (which luckily is still the case for most people). So, it gives them a sense of "I can't be that unlucky that I'll get it and die from it". It doesn't make sense, but neither does the lottery and it's still a thing.I'm not saying those people are right, but I'd rather have those kinds of people who might think they're invincible, but then get the vaccine once they see that someone close to them got Covid, than those who'd still rather spout shite or fake news even when they have first hand experience. A couple of weeks ago some guy here in Austria who was one of the leading figures in the Covid-denier movement and who was into the horse-dewormer and putting chlorine solution up your arse stuff died from Covid, because he refused to any medical treatment. You'd think that that would make his relatives and followers think, but his son and some of his followers came out with even more conspiracy shite claiming that the guy had been killed, because he was so popular. Those are the people who really piss me off.