I’m definitely asking for Pfizer or Moderna, he’s been ill since he had his third shot (two weeks ago) and while it’s no doubt just coincidence a mix is supposed to afford better immunity



You'll defo only have a choice of those two anyway, so should be soundYour colleague (assuming that they had three doses on account of requirements for their immune system) will be in the same boat three months after their third Az dose - they'll be offered an mRNA vaccine for booster (pfizer or moderna), the only options available for boosters on account of evidence of their effectiveness