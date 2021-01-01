« previous next »
Had the Vaccine?...

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 04:56:50 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:44:11 pm
You'll have two heads this time tomorrow. ;D
I might imbibe some internal anesthetic later to try to ward it off  ;)
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 05:03:57 pm
3 Pfizers and no side effects
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 05:06:19 pm
I've managed to book an appointment for a booster in a couple of weeks.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 07:04:38 pm
I've just had my booster this afternoon.

Jabs 1 & 2 were AZ, the booster was Pfizer.

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 07:11:28 pm
Hello all.

If any poster's ask for advice on how to book their booster jabs, or any other for that matter, please do your level best to help. Trusting in the Rawk community.  :wave
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 07:46:52 pm
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 07:04:38 pm
I've just had my booster this afternoon.

Jabs 1 & 2 were AZ, the booster was Pfizer.

Great to hear that.  :wave
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 08:03:57 pm
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 07:04:38 pm
I've just had my booster this afternoon.

Jabs 1 & 2 were AZ, the booster was Pfizer.
Exactly the same as me.
My arm is getting a bit more sore as the day goes on; nothing too bad though.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 09:28:03 pm
Got my booster on Tuesday evening. Had 2 AZ so far so hoping for some Pfizer or Moderna. Ropey as fuck after the first shot but nothing much after the second
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 09:30:00 pm
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 09:54:37 pm
Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on Yesterday at 09:28:03 pm
Got my booster on Tuesday evening. Had 2 AZ so far so hoping for some Pfizer or Moderna. Ropey as fuck after the first shot but nothing much after the second

It will be one of those two (pfizer/moderna) - booster programme is only using those mRNA vaccines
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 10:50:21 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:54:37 pm
It will be one of those two (pfizer/moderna) - booster programme is only using those mRNA vaccines

Yeah. I went to Boots at Speke. Theyre only using Pfizer.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 11:06:58 pm
I had my booster and flu jab yesterday. All good - no side effects at all
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 12:15:40 am
Did you get to a walk in Nicko Nick?
I've been chocka this week but no way am I waiting until 22nd.

The walk ins here don't seem to open until noon, it's as if they're waiting for Andy to go to bed.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 01:23:29 am
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:54:37 pm
It will be one of those two (pfizer/moderna) - booster programme is only using those mRNA vaccines
Thats what I thought but a chap on my team at work (Manchester based) said he had a third AZ shot. Perhaps he was mistaken
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 01:39:09 am
Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on Today at 01:23:29 am
Thats what I thought but a chap on my team at work (Manchester based) said he had a third AZ shot. Perhaps he was mistaken

Could well be the case, based on their own particular health requirements.
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/jcvi-issues-advice-on-third-dose-vaccination-for-severely-immunosuppressed

Any doses above two are sort of accidentally being called booster doses right now, whereas for many situations they are a third primary dose.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 01:42:08 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:39:09 am
Could well be the case, based on their own particular health requirements.
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/jcvi-issues-advice-on-third-dose-vaccination-for-severely-immunosuppressed

Any doses above two are sort of accidentally being called booster doses right now, whereas for many situations they are a third primary dose.
Im definitely asking for Pfizer or Moderna, hes been ill since he had his third shot (two weeks ago) and while its no doubt just coincidence a mix is supposed to afford better immunity
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 01:46:50 am
Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on Today at 01:42:08 am
I’m definitely asking for Pfizer or Moderna, he’s been ill since he had his third shot (two weeks ago) and while it’s no doubt just coincidence a mix is supposed to afford better immunity
You'll defo only have a choice of those two anyway, so should be sound  :thumbup

Your colleague (assuming that they had three doses on account of requirements for their immune system) will be in the same boat three months after their third Az dose - they'll be offered an mRNA vaccine for booster (pfizer or moderna), the only options available for boosters on account of evidence of their effectiveness
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 02:22:18 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:46:52 pm
Great to hear that.  :wave
Cheers Jill. I hope all goes well with yours in a couple of weeks.

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 02:27:43 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on Yesterday at 08:03:57 pm
Exactly the same as me.
My arm is getting a bit more sore as the day goes on; nothing too bad though.
My arm is ok. I can only feel the injection site if I touch it. Then, it's a little tender.

Funny enough, my other arm is hurting a lot more because I was hand sawing wood the day before and using muscles I'd not used in a while.

Hopefully you have no side effects other than the sore arm. I've been drinking lots of fluids and took paracetamol just in case.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 03:50:00 am
Is anyones booster showing up on their NhS app? I has mine last week and its still only showing the first 2 doses
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 08:06:15 am
Quote from: Kls89 on Today at 03:50:00 am
Is anyones booster showing up on their NhS app? I has mine last week and its still only showing the first 2 doses

From what I understand it should show 14 days after you had the 3rd dose.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 08:18:22 am
Quote from: Kls89 on Today at 03:50:00 am
Is anyones booster showing up on their NhS app? I has mine last week and its still only showing the first 2 doses

I downloaded a covid pass just a few days later and it was on there. Might depend on where you got it though, think eg GPs use a different database and it can take a few days to get carried across.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 08:57:14 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:15:40 am
Did you get to a walk in Nicko Nick?
I've been chocka this week but no way am I waiting until 22nd.

The walk ins here don't seem to open until noon, it's as if they're waiting for Andy to go to bed.

I was able to cancel and rebook John Boy. 5pm this afternoon.

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 09:50:44 am
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Today at 02:27:43 am
My arm is ok. I can only feel the injection site if I touch it. Then, it's a little tender.

Funny enough, my other arm is hurting a lot more because I was hand sawing wood the day before and using muscles I'd not used in a while.

Hopefully you have no side effects other than the sore arm. I've been drinking lots of fluids and took paracetamol just in case.
My arm is a bit more sore again this morning.
It doesn't hurt when at rest; but is quite painful if I extend it, or raise it to shoulder level.
Nothing else wrong though; so I suppose I've got off rather lightly.
My first two doses ( stop sniggering at the back ) were AZ and the booster was Pfizer.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 02:29:51 pm
Not going the match so I went for my booster  8)
I was really lucky with the queues, if you're planning to go to the Toxteth Health Centre get there 15 mins before opening time (although I think it opened early than planned.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 06:12:12 pm
Boosting makes me feel good.

Had mine too John. Perfectly in sync.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 06:25:52 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 06:12:12 pm

Had mine too John. Perfectly in sync.
We're like twins. You're the funny one and I'm the good looking one all the girls like.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 06:34:45 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:25:52 pm
We're like twins. You're the funny one and I'm the good looking one all the girls like.
Are you two the Krankies?  ;D
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 06:35:45 pm
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Today at 02:22:18 am
Cheers Jill. I hope all goes well with yours in a couple of weeks.

Thanks.  ;D
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 06:44:49 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:25:52 pm
We're like twins. You're the funny one and I'm the good looking one all the girls like.
Arnie and Danny  ;D
