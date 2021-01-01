My arm is ok. I can only feel the injection site if I touch it. Then, it's a little tender.
Funny enough, my other arm is hurting a lot more because I was hand sawing wood the day before and using muscles I'd not used in a while.
Hopefully you have no side effects other than the sore arm. I've been drinking lots of fluids and took paracetamol just in case.
My arm is a bit more sore again this morning.
It doesn't hurt when at rest; but is quite painful if I extend it, or raise it to shoulder level.
Nothing else wrong though; so I suppose I've got off rather lightly.
My first two doses ( stop sniggering at the back ) were AZ and the booster was Pfizer.