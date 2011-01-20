I don't. I take my views from the people I see, know, speak to. It's quite easy really. But if it floats your boats to get on my back and ride me up the Swanee and back then mix your metaphors and your feelings, I don't care, there is nothing out there.



That's my experience.



I'm scared of all sorts of shit.

This crap, no.

You lot believing this crap, harder to answer.



On my daughters ward on one day 8 people died on one shift, She talked to them knew their fears and talked about their lives before they were covid patients. I used to pick her up it was like picking up a Vietnam vet, the thousand yard stare, looking into space not able to talk until she was ready. I used to feel guilty dropping her at work knowing what she was facing, talking to people who were scared of dying, reminded her of me, her Mum, her grandparents, listening to their fears knowing from their low sats that most wouldn't make it and would be dead in the next few days, it got to the point where she was s traumatised by the experience, She said I don't want to know their names, where they worked, who they support, their favourite player, their kids names, their dogs names, as the more I know the more I can't sleep thinking about how frightened they our, how they are dying without their loved ones, thinking how unfair it is. Phoning families, facetiming them on iPads, saying their goodbyes for the last time, before they get so bad they can't speak anymore. Of course she continued knowing their names being their helping them no matter what the cost was. Or my wife watching patients die knowing their was nothing they could do but make them as comfortable as possible, the worst and most traumatic thing I've seen in 30 years working in the NHS,I'm not going from hear say from some website but the experience of my family. Like them I'm fairly patient with anti vaxxers because look at the state of the world, I get people are suspicious but the people in ITU now tend to be younger non vaccinated people, vaccines work.