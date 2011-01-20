« previous next »
Got the Pfizer booster yesterday, to top up two AZ shots. Sore arm but nothing like after second AZ shot and no other side effects so far.

Had my booster last week. After two doses of AZ, I'm assuming I got Moderna or Pfizer, but didn't ask, and they put 'BOOSTER' on my vaccination card. Not that I'm bothered either way. Didn't have any reaction to any of the three, just a slight sore spot on my arm for the third one.
Got my booster at the Pier Head.

No ill-effects from the first two (AZ) or the Booster (Pfizer) so far..
No, why would I?
No, why would I?

Why wouldn't you?
I don't need it.
Why wouldn't you?
To be fair to you I hadn't even heard of it till last week because for the last 4 years I have been siitting in my detached cottage in Huddersfield mellowly wankibg away to Coldplay's Greateast Hits, then last week my Behringher Pros burst.
Pringle jars, despite what Youtubers say, are NOT adequate prostitutes.

Leaving predictive, though on ocassion productive text in my wake (NOTE I have fucked the oxford comma substantially there) I walk out into a land of gentlefolk garbed in around their breathing apparati with 70s lightblue nickers.
I have imagined a lot of my life away envisioning my sweetheathearts with their light blue panties round their faces.

You let the government to do this
You want the government to do this
You are for the government


Go in the film thread, watch Come And See, and decide

[Note to Mods, delete this if you think I have gone too far. I don't think I have but I've saved it anyway cos I enjoyed writing it.(PS the Coldplay is a full on lie, I hate them, but  Adele, Ed, Coldplay obsess traits really bring the odd ones out, if you know what I mean, tap on the shoulder, wink wink)

I
Taking it from that, that you're a conspiracy nut?
That's what listening to Coldplay will do to you
That's what listening to Coldplay will do to you

I'm going to go speak to Auntie Marie and have a word about why she didn't beat Chris Martin when he was in their scout group :no
Not really had any after effects as such, but today got a really sore neck when I'm moving my bonce around.

Bit random and maybe the way I was sleeping but.. :)
Had my booster last week. After two doses of AZ, I'm assuming I got Moderna or Pfizer, but didn't ask, and they put 'BOOSTER' on my vaccination card. Not that I'm bothered either way. Didn't have any reaction to any of the three, just a slight sore spot on my arm for the third one.

It'll say on what it was in the NHS app / covid passport, if you want to find out.
You're the one believing Johnson, Macron, Merkel, Biden, Putin et al sit around eating strawberry yoghurt and wondering how best they can help the world.
I believe while they are tucking their spoons into the slurpy delight their smart widescreen tvs beam at them the hopes and demands of Barclays, Turner, Murdoch, Mr BigBig Fund Manager.

Also, where does the phrase come from, 'conspiracy nut'?
I guarantee it is Daily Mail to BBC to Gaurdian, popularising it, back to Times, and then as if it is normal. And it will have started when - oh, Kennedy, with the CIA. So even by using the phrase you accept the premise.

But you stay on the safe right side of thinking, I don't care.



What on earth does the above have to do with getting vaccinated?
What on earth does the above have to do with getting vaccinated?

idontknow
You're the one believing Johnson, Macron, Merkel, Biden, Putin et al sit around eating strawberry yoghurt and wondering how best they can help the world.
I believe while they are tucking their spoons into the slurpy delight their smart widescreen tvs beam at them the hopes and demands of Barclays, Turner, Murdoch, Mr BigBig Fund Manager.

Also, where does the phrase come from, 'conspiracy nut'?
I guarantee it is Daily Mail to BBC to Gaurdian, popularising it, back to Times, and then as if it is normal. And it will have started when - oh, Kennedy, with the CIA. So even by using the phrase you accept the premise.

But you stay on the safe right side of thinking, I don't care.


Your body your choice.   :thumbup
We're all pissed off at the govt etc but if you take your alternative views from anti vax propaganda sites that often lead back to Russia  You're not free thinking just getting conned like the many anti vaxers in hospital who beg for the vaccine when it all goes wrong and they realise they've been conned
We're all pissed off at the govt etc but if you take your alternative views from anti vax propaganda sites that often lead back to Russia  You're not free thinking just getting conned like the many anti vaxers in hospital who beg for the vaccine when it all goes wrong and they realise they've been conned
I don't. I take my views from the people I see, know, speak to. It's quite easy really. But if it floats your boats to get on my back and ride me up the Swanee and back then mix your metaphors and your feelings, I don't care, there is nothing out there.

That's my experience.

I'm scared of all sorts of shit.
This crap, no.
You lot believing this crap, harder to answer.


I was at a gig a couple of weeks back and happened to be standing next to 2 women in their early 40s. We got to chatting about how good it felt being back at live music events etc and then I casually asked one of them if she'd been vaccinated (bearing in mind you had to show your COVID pass before being let inside the venue).

She ended up looking me up and down and going 'oh you're not one of those people are you? I'm not vaccinated, it's a worldwide research project I'm not taking part in. Do your research'. At this point I backed away a little and I was puzzled how she managed to get in but I bit regardless and asked her 'oh yeah, and what did your research say? what makes you qualified to be able to conduct research?' She then went on a tirade about COVID being fake, a 'new world order' and population control, amongst a range of other looney things including how "the millionaires" want to kill all of us and have the planet entirely to a select group of 5000 people.

I obviously walked away at this point after telling her she was mental for believing this supposed conspiracy involving all the doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals, scientists etc in the entire world. It's obscene how people can pass off reading a couple of memes on Facebook as research and then not only actively spout it with such confidence but also make others feel like they're being stupid by not 'seeing the light'...
Your body your choice.   :thumbup
Fucking A Man
CIA Man

But Ed himself instead.


https://youtu.be/v2gQfgPfkvo


A sad extraordinary ballad.
I don't. I take my views from the people I see, know, speak to. It's quite easy really. But if it floats your boats to get on my back and ride me up the Swanee and back then mix your metaphors and your feelings, I don't care, there is nothing out there.

That's my experience.

I'm scared of all sorts of shit.
This crap, no.
You lot believing this crap, harder to answer.




So you don't think Covid exists? or what?
So you don't think Covid exists? or what?
I've seen nothing to justify the fear inculcated in the world over the last 2 years.
I don't. I take my views from the people I see, know, speak to. It's quite easy really. But if it floats your boats to get on my back and ride me up the Swanee and back then mix your metaphors and your feelings, I don't care, there is nothing out there.

That's my experience.

I'm scared of all sorts of shit.
This crap, no.
You lot believing this crap, harder to answer.



That's your opinion, not sure why you need to let others know about this "crap" as you put it.
I don't really understand where that come from either. It seems like they can't think at all, complete inability to distinguish facts from fiction, to estimate likelihood, to understand figures of scale, couple with a lack of functional knowledge of biology. The weird thing is, how did they get into such a poor state? Were they the same when they were kids, are the schools at fault? Have they always been there, but only now speak out?




Or maybe they are all lizards.
That's your opinion, not sure why you need to let others know about this "crap" as you put it.

A conspiracy evangelist, that's the motivation.
I've seen nothing to justify the fear inculcated in the world over the last 2 years.

You've provided your own answer to the question so you can exit the thread now mate  :wave
I don't really understand where that come from either. It seems like they can't think at all, complete inability to distinguish facts from fiction, to estimate likelihood, to understand figures of scale, couple with a lack of functional knowledge of biology. The weird thing is, how did they get into such a poor state? Were they the same when they were kids, are the schools at fault? Have they always been there, but only now speak out?




Or maybe they are all lizards.

I think if there was ever a study into anti-vax vs pro-vax and the type of people that belong to each category, we'd see a stark difference in the average IQ of the groups. By anti-vax, I'm not including those who can't get a vaccine due to medical reasons or are pregnant and somewhat understandably a little more hesitant, but those who actively say no to vaccinations whilst also believing COVID is fake or in some way concocted for "population control". It's usually the type who like to be contrarian and label people as "sheep" too, that sort of mentality is pretty susceptible to believing memes and disinformation in order to seem like they're the enlightened ones.
I think if there was ever a study into anti-vax vs pro-vax and the type of people that belong to each category, we'd see a stark difference in the average IQ of the groups. By anti-vax, I'm not including those who can't get a vaccine due to medical reasons or are pregnant and somewhat understandably a little more hesitant, but those who actively say no to vaccinations whilst also believing COVID is fake or in some way concocted for "population control". It's usually the type who like to be contrarian and label people as "sheep" too, that sort heyof mentality is pretty susceptible to believing memes and disinformation in order to seem like they're the enlightened ones.

You just have to look at the right wing Tory MPs who are against mask wearing and are also raving Brexiteers who act as a cheerleaders for the misguided libertarians.
I just urge those who are entitled to a booster to get it done and be fully protected, keep safe everyone.
I just urge those who are entitled to a booster to get it done and be fully protected, keep safe everyone.

Is right.
I just urge those who are entitled to a booster to get it done and be fully protected, keep safe everyone.

Had my booster 3 weeks ago. Had a sore arm and felt a bit under the weather for a couple of days, followed by cold like symptoms. It could have been a cold or a side effect but it only lasted a couple of days.
Had my booster 3 weeks ago. Had a sore arm and felt a bit under the weather for a couple of days, followed by cold like symptoms. It could have been a cold or a side effect but it only lasted a couple of days.

That's good to hear. I've had to put mine off until the new year now as I have to wait a number of weeks.
My booster still booked for 22nd Dec. Will try and get an earlier slot at a walk in but cant this week as at home with my daughter whos isolating so will have to try my luck next week.

Would rather have it sooner and also minimise the chances of feeling a bit crap on Christmas Day!
I don't. I take my views from the people I see, know, speak to. It's quite easy really. But if it floats your boats to get on my back and ride me up the Swanee and back then mix your metaphors and your feelings, I don't care, there is nothing out there.

That's my experience.

I'm scared of all sorts of shit.
This crap, no.
You lot believing this crap, harder to answer.
On my daughters ward on one day 8 people died on one shift, She talked to them knew their fears and talked about their lives before they were covid patients. I used to pick her up it was like picking up a Vietnam vet, the thousand yard stare, looking into space not able to talk until she was ready. I used to feel guilty dropping her at work knowing what she was facing, talking to people who were scared of dying, reminded her of me, her Mum, her grandparents, listening to their fears knowing from their low sats that most wouldn't make it and would be dead in the next few days, it got to the point where she was s traumatised by the experience, She said I don't want to know their names, where they worked, who they support, their favourite player, their kids names, their dogs names, as the more I know the more I can't sleep thinking about how frightened they our, how they are dying without their loved ones, thinking how unfair it is. Phoning families, facetiming them on iPads, saying their goodbyes for the last time, before they get so bad they can't speak anymore. Of course she continued knowing their names being their helping them no matter what the cost was. Or my wife watching patients die knowing their was nothing they could do but make them as comfortable as possible, the worst and most traumatic thing I've seen in 30 years working in the NHS,

I'm not going from hear say from some website but the experience of my family. Like them I'm fairly patient with anti vaxxers because look at the state of the world, I get people are suspicious but the people in ITU now tend to be younger non vaccinated people, vaccines work.
My booster still booked for 22nd Dec. Will try and get an earlier slot at a walk in but cant this week as at home with my daughter whos isolating so will have to try my luck next week.

Would rather have it sooner and also minimise the chances of feeling a bit crap on Christmas Day!

You will breeze through it.  ;)
My booster still booked for 22nd Dec.
Same.
Will try and get an earlier slot at a walk in
Same, gonna try Thursday if I can :)
Same.Same, gonna try Thursday if I can :)

I will if you willz
