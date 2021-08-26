« previous next »
Had the Vaccine?...

Crimson

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 26, 2021, 07:27:39 am
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on August 25, 2021, 08:08:03 am
I cycled to and from both my vaccinations (Pfizer) and it was probably 5km or slightly more maybe. It was fine. I did wait the 15 minutes after each jab before moving. Didn't have any reaction other than a sore arm. I went and played drums after each one too so the arm can't have been that sore.

Nice, then I'll stick to the plan  ;)

PS! Get well soon, SoS!
redbyrdz

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 26, 2021, 09:22:32 am
Quote from: Crimson on August 26, 2021, 07:27:39 am
I cycled to both my jabs too, it wasn't a problem at all. I've AZ, so its probably a bit different, but I got pretty strong side effects, both times it started about 5-6 hours after the jab.
Medellin

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 26, 2021, 06:11:12 pm
Me & the Mrs both had shitty hangover/nausea like reactions to the AZ vaccine & lasted a week.
Me lad & me girl both early 20's were much worse after their 2nd Pfizer jab, I'm not sure they'd do it again to be honest.
Roady

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
August 27, 2021, 11:59:35 am
Got my second vaccination on 2nd October booked in. I was told when I had my first (about a month ago in a walk in clinic in maidenhead) that I could go in three weeks. Having tried to sort it that simply wasn't the case. Just glad to finally have it sorted out. Waited an age in Spain to try and get one and got bloody nowhere.
Crimson

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 06:48:37 am
Got my second jab yesterday - Moderna. Started feeling a bit feverish after 5-6 hours and got some swelling in my lymph nodes in my armpit (as I did first time with Pfizer). So far today I'm feeling a lot better with regards to the fever. Swollen lymph nodes stuck around for a week last time..
Floydy

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 01:29:10 pm
Quote from: Livbes on August 25, 2021, 08:58:01 pm
Same, so I took a lat flow test this evening. Negative, but the concourse on Sat was a heaving, sweaty mess.

A mate who was at the heaving Circa Waves gig last weekend tested positive on Thursday. Double jabbed quite some time ago and is pretty fit, doing the London marathon in October. Hit him pretty hard.
Are you not slightly asking questions here? so i read story after story of double speared people catching covid, if it doesn't stop transmission or somebody cathing it what exactly is the benefit here?     And on that note can somebody give me a scientific answer as to why a double speared person can get a vax pass but it has no medical benefit to catching or transmitting covid?  what benefit is a covid passport?  how on earth will they provide safety to anybody. For god sake look at Isreal highest vaccination of ppl in the world yet they are in shit street . All very strange and makes no sense at all unless you tune into the BBC and MSM.
Jono69

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 01:40:14 pm
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 01:29:10 pm
Are you not slightly asking questions here? so i read story after story of double speared people catching covid, if it doesn't stop transmission or somebody cathing it what exactly is the benefit here?     And on that note can somebody give me a scientific answer as to why a double speared person can get a vax pass but it has no medical benefit to catching or transmitting covid?  what benefit is a covid passport?  how on earth will they provide safety to anybody. For god sake look at Isreal highest vaccination of ppl in the world yet they are in shit street . All very strange and makes no sense at all unless you tune into the BBC and MSM.

Is that really a serious question
Classycara

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 01:29:10 pm
Are you not slightly asking questions here? so i read story after story of double speared people catching covid, if it doesn't stop transmission or somebody cathing it what exactly is the benefit here?     And on that note can somebody give me a scientific answer as to why a double speared person can get a vax pass but it has no medical benefit to catching or transmitting covid?  what benefit is a covid passport?  how on earth will they provide safety to anybody. For god sake look at Isreal highest vaccination of ppl in the world yet they are in shit street . All very strange and makes no sense at all unless you tune into the BBC and MSM.

Hello mate. It sounds as if you may have got the wrong end of the stick, with regards to interpreting the fact that some people who have been vaccinated are still becoming infected.

Can I make an analogy to answer your question which said "if it doesn't stop transmission or somebody catching it what exactly is the benefit here?" - my question to you would be have you heard of somebody dying in a road traffic accident even while they were wearing a seatbelt?

If the answer is yes (which, sadly, it is), would you then say to your gran or child or whoever 'don't wear a seatbelt - if it doesn't stop someone dying in a crash, then what's the benefit anyway. I don't know you, but I feel pretty sure that you'd still want your loved ones to wear a seatbelt even though tragically the belt can't prevent all crash-related deaths.

In terms of the vaccine, yes there are breakthrough infections in people who have been vaccinated (and more so since Delta took over). However being vaccinated is shown to have a protective effect against both dying and against having to be hospitalised or put on a ventilator.  Don't fall into the trap about thinking getting an infection while vaccinated means they don't work. Instead it's probably worth reframing your thought process: imagine if the person you know who got an infection while vaccinated, who was recovered in a couple of weeks, hadn't been vaccinated - their risk of hospitalisation and risk of death would have been multiples higher if they hadn't been protected by the vaccine.

I'll try not to make this too long/wordy a post, but I do want to share some data for England's population with you. Look at the hospitalisation and death rates for people in England over the age of 50 in the graph below, set out by their vaccination status. It's showing how many people, if you had a cross section of a million over 50s, would end up in hospital or dead. Sometimes a graph says more than words:


Source: https://twitter.com/john_actuary/status/1433823518437875712 with data taken from PHE's latest technical briefing report on variants of concern

I feel very fortunate to be in a country where we have access to the vaccine, and that everyone in my family (including me) have been able to receive two doses to receive the protection that is shown so starkly in that graph.
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 10:49:43 pm
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 01:29:10 pm
Are you not slightly asking questions here? so i read story after story of double speared people catching covid, if it doesn't stop transmission or somebody cathing it what exactly is the benefit here?     And on that note can somebody give me a scientific answer as to why a double speared person can get a vax pass but it has no medical benefit to catching or transmitting covid?  what benefit is a covid passport?  how on earth will they provide safety to anybody. For god sake look at Isreal highest vaccination of ppl in the world yet they are in shit street . All very strange and makes no sense at all unless you tune into the BBC and MSM.
Don't get the vaccine.
Catch covid.
Go to hospital.
Die.

Get the vaccine twice. ( double speared ffs  ::) )
Catch covid.
Don't go to hospital.
Don't die.

Your choice.
67CherryRed

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 11:05:49 pm
As soon as I see someone mention 'MSM' I know they've gone too far down a rabbit hole.
afc turkish

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 11:10:57 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 10:49:43 pm
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 11:35:27 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:10:57 pm
Yes, the verbiage really illustrated the mindset, didn't it?
Yup  :thumbup
Son of Spion＊

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 05:13:06 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 10:49:43 pm
Don't get the vaccine.
Catch covid.
Go to hospital.
Die.

Get the vaccine twice. ( double speared ffs  ::) )
Catch covid.
Don't go to hospital.
Don't die.

Your choice.
As someone who has just had the Delta variant and is still trying to recover, that just about covers it for me.

To be honest, the way I feel, I think it might just have killed me if I hadn't been fully vaccinated.
