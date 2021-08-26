Same, so I took a lat flow test this evening. Negative, but the concourse on Sat was a heaving, sweaty mess.



A mate who was at the heaving Circa Waves gig last weekend tested positive on Thursday. Double jabbed quite some time ago and is pretty fit, doing the London marathon in October. Hit him pretty hard.



Are you not slightly asking questions here? so i read story after story of double speared people catching covid, if it doesn't stop transmission or somebody cathing it what exactly is the benefit here? And on that note can somebody give me a scientific answer as to why a double speared person can get a vax pass but it has no medical benefit to catching or transmitting covid? what benefit is a covid passport? how on earth will they provide safety to anybody. For god sake look at Isreal highest vaccination of ppl in the world yet they are in shit street . All very strange and makes no sense at all unless you tune into the BBC and MSM.