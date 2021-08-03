Had my second Pfizer last Friday, same day we picked up the keys to our new gaff.



Had the jab at 08:30am and was completely sound bar a slightly sore arm (just felt like i'd been digged!) but nothing else to report. Spent the day running back and to from various DIY stores and painting walls & ceilings, no drama at all bar the slightly sore arm. By the time i'd sat down and had tea about 8pm, I was absolutely freezing cold and shivering and started developing a headache. Everything got gradually worse over the course of the night and by about 2am I was lying in bed aching all over, sweating, with chills & shivers and a migraine-like headache. Managed to get some kip after some painkillers and woke myself up at 6am shaking with a splitting headache. Spent about 3/4 hours in the morning feeling like absolute death, then once the painkillers kicked in tried to crack on with the decorating again. Managed half a wall and felt like I was going to collapse.



Weirdest thing about all of this was that by about 7pm on the Saturday, I was completely fine again!