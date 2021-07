perhaps a silly question, but how can one verify which COVID vaccine they are receiving?



I am in a remote country and went to get the first dose but on the bottle on which they extract from didn;t mention the name...



Is it common place for the supplier to be on the bottle?



Please don;t laugh!



I would think it's on the bottle, but they go by different names in different parts of the world. If you're in a pretty remote place, I think it's unlikely to be one of the RNA vaccines, because they need to be stored at lower temperatures. It depends where you are and where the country gets the vaccine from - if they have good links to China or Russia, it might be those vaccines, otherwise it's likely to be AsrraZenaca because of the time its been available, and that you can store it in a fridge (and transport in a cool box for a day or so).