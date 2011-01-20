Had the Pfizer one yesterday. My age group isnt eligible yet but my local hospital are ahead of the curve and have opened up to lower age bands.
Didnt even feel the jab itself and the whole experience in the hospital was superbly organised, like a military operation. They keep you for 20 mins in case of any adverse reaction but I was sound.
Couple of hours after my jab I felt a sharp pain at the injection site (almost like Id just been jabbed again!) which lasted about half an hour. As the night went on I developed a pain in my upper arm numbed quickly with Paracetamol and Erdinger, and have woken up this morning feeling a bit lousy with a sorer arm and a headache. Nothing dramatic or debilitating - just feels like Ive pulled a muscle in me arm or took a dig
Q - Ive got a muscle rub that I use after footy for aches and pains. Anyone tried using this for localised muscle pain at injection site?