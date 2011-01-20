Had the Pfizer one yesterday. My age group isnt eligible yet but my local hospital are ahead of the curve and have opened up to lower age bands.Didnt even feel the jab itself and the whole experience in the hospital was superbly organised, like a military operation. They keep you for 20 mins in case of any adverse reaction but I was sound.Couple of hours after my jab I felt a sharp pain at the injection site (almost like Id just been jabbed again!) which lasted about half an hour. As the night went on I developed a pain in my upper arm numbed quickly with Paracetamol and Erdinger, and have woken up this morning feeling a bit lousy with a sorer arm and a headache. Nothing dramatic or debilitating - just feels like Ive pulled a muscle in me arm or took a digQ - Ive got a muscle rub that I use after footy for aches and pains. Anyone tried using this for localised muscle pain at injection site?