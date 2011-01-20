So.. 2nd jab done.



First jab: No symptoms whatsoever.



Second jab: No symptoms whatsoever.







I did a lot of reading before the jabs and everything I read seemed to indicate a few things;



1. Avoid alchohol before and after your jab for a few days - which is linked to..

2. Drink plenty (more) water than you normally do because...

3. It seems that the headache etc. might be linked to dehydration..

4. Don't do anything mad fitness-wise around the jabs - take a couple of days off and relax a little







Can't speak for anyone else, but I stayed off the ale, had a rest before and after the jab and drank a lot more water than I normally would which led (for me) to no symptoms or effects whatsoever.

