No effects the first time, hoping for the same this time - last time I read up on it and it said stay off the ale and drink plenty of water as dehydration is the main effect.
I guess in the end they hope covid will do the same as Spanish flu and mutate backwards and the one that took over in the end was near enough the same as the flu I think this is the way this all ends
May not have to get a second jab because i had it.
Really? Advice here is you still need a second jab
Was on the raadio saying that under 50s (fuck off yes i am) who had covide in the last 9 months may not have to, undates to come i guess.
Considering what we know about the Delta variant only leaving people with one vaccine is foolish I think, whether they've had Covid or not its better to be safe than sorry.
Maybe so but i'm just saying what i heard.
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/health/nine-month-post-covid-immunity-increases-fully-vaccinated-numbers-with-single-dose-1.4583063Just found this mate. Sounds like an option that might be considered in the short term in Ireland, to free up some supply capacity to get more vaccinated. Will have to see if it's taken on board though and becomes policy
So.. 2nd jab done.First jab: No symptoms whatsoever.Second jab: No symptoms whatsoever.I did a lot of reading before the jabs and everything I read seemed to indicate a few things;1. Avoid alchohol before and after your jab for a few days - which is linked to..2. Drink plenty (more) water than you normally do because...3. It seems that the headache etc. might be linked to dehydration..4. Don't do anything mad fitness-wise around the jabs - take a couple of days off and relax a littleCan't speak for anyone else, but I stayed off the ale, had a rest before and after the jab and drank a lot more water than I normally would which led (for me) to no symptoms or effects whatsoever.
I'm confused by the vaccines for people under 16. I thought they're saying that the vaccine doest stop u getting Covid or spreading it. But stops the worse effects & stops people going into hospital. I thought this is where this age has always been without the need for the vaccineAm I missing something?
I bet you pissed a lot more after the vaccine though.
Weirdly no - not sure where it's all going Same after the first jab too - drank loads of water and much less coming out - but returned to normal a day or two later..
If you didn't piss a lot more after that, there's something wrong with you.
If it lasted more than a day after the jab then maybe.Might just be an effect of the vaccine?Have a poke about and there are a lot of reports of people feeling dehydrated/thirstyNot had that myself due to quaffing large quantities of beer
