Author Topic: Had the Vaccine?...  (Read 15216 times)

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 01:05:43 pm »
NHS contacted me today to move my 2nd jab from a few weeks away to this afternoon

No effects the first time, hoping for the same this time - last time I read up on it and it said stay off the ale and drink plenty of water as dehydration is the main effect.
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 03:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 01:05:43 pm
No effects the first time, hoping for the same this time - last time I read up on it and it said stay off the ale and drink plenty of water as dehydration is the main effect.
I had my second one last week at 20 past ten in the morning.
Made sure I drank plenty of water during the day.
Had 3 or 4 double JD's that night with no adverse affects  :)
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 04:40:40 pm »
I guess in the end they hope covid will do the same as Spanish flu and mutate backwards and the one that took over in the end was near enough the same as the flu I think this is the way this all ends
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 05:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 04:40:40 pm
I guess in the end they hope covid will do the same as Spanish flu and mutate backwards and the one that took over in the end was near enough the same as the flu I think this is the way this all ends
Right now the exact opposite is happening were not in a good place right now
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 06:09:04 pm »
May not have to get a second jab because i had it.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 06:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 06:09:04 pm
May not have to get a second jab because i had it.
Really? Advice here is you still need a second jab
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 06:15:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:10:03 pm
Really? Advice here is you still need a second jab

Was on the raadio saying that under 50s (fuck off yes i am) who had covide in the last 9 months may not have to, undates to come i guess.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 06:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 06:15:27 pm
Was on the raadio saying that under 50s (fuck off yes i am) who had covide in the last 9 months may not have to, undates to come i guess.

Considering what we know about the Delta variant only leaving people with one vaccine is foolish I think, whether they've had Covid or not its better to be safe than sorry.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 06:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:17:50 pm
Considering what we know about the Delta variant only leaving people with one vaccine is foolish I think, whether they've had Covid or not its better to be safe than sorry.

Maybe so but i'm just saying what i heard.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 07:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 06:38:42 pm
Maybe so but i'm just saying what i heard.

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/health/nine-month-post-covid-immunity-increases-fully-vaccinated-numbers-with-single-dose-1.4583063

Just found this mate.

Sounds like an option that might be considered in the short term in Ireland, to free up some supply capacity to get more vaccinated. Will have to see if it's taken on board though and becomes policy
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #490 on: Today at 01:19:21 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 07:34:07 pm
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/health/nine-month-post-covid-immunity-increases-fully-vaccinated-numbers-with-single-dose-1.4583063

Just found this mate.

Sounds like an option that might be considered in the short term in Ireland, to free up some supply capacity to get more vaccinated. Will have to see if it's taken on board though and becomes policy

Cool thanks.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #491 on: Today at 08:47:36 am »
Got my second one in a few weeks. As I booked it 3 months or so ago I had to pick an appointment during works time. Just asked if I can be furloughed for the day and its a no no, as I would be doing overtime the rest of the week. So I have to either not get paid or book a holiday. Just seems a bit off, as I am only doing what Im told to do and its me who has to pay.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #492 on: Today at 08:52:53 am »
So.. 2nd jab done.

First jab: No symptoms whatsoever.

Second jab: No symptoms whatsoever.



I did a lot of reading before the jabs and everything I read seemed to indicate a few things;

1. Avoid alchohol before and after your jab for a few days - which is linked to..
2. Drink plenty (more) water than you normally do because...
3. It seems that the headache etc. might be linked to dehydration..
4. Don't do anything mad fitness-wise around the jabs - take a couple of days off and relax a little



Can't speak for anyone else, but I stayed off the ale, had a rest before and after the jab and drank a lot more water than I normally would which led (for me) to no symptoms or effects whatsoever.
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #493 on: Today at 09:32:21 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 08:52:53 am
So.. 2nd jab done.

First jab: No symptoms whatsoever.

Second jab: No symptoms whatsoever.



I did a lot of reading before the jabs and everything I read seemed to indicate a few things;

1. Avoid alchohol before and after your jab for a few days - which is linked to..
2. Drink plenty (more) water than you normally do because...
3. It seems that the headache etc. might be linked to dehydration..
4. Don't do anything mad fitness-wise around the jabs - take a couple of days off and relax a little



Can't speak for anyone else, but I stayed off the ale, had a rest before and after the jab and drank a lot more water than I normally would which led (for me) to no symptoms or effects whatsoever.


My missus had her jab at 10:10 am and was on the ale all day from 2pm, I picked her up at 11, chippy for cheese and onion pie, chips and curry, she ate that, then off to bed where she immediately passed out and no after effects whatsoever ;D
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #494 on: Today at 10:44:06 am »
2nd jab yesterday, night sweats, dehydration & a dead arm so far. Fingers crossed.

My mate got his yesterday too, was told we may need to return for a booster depending on variants. We both got AZ fwiw.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #495 on: Today at 11:08:48 am »
Just joined the club! First jag as they say where I live at the moment.

Got a footy match tomorrow afternoon so hoping Im not too ropey. Glad to finally get it done.
Journo: ''So, let me get this right, train, coach, train, plane.''
Rafa: ''No, coach first because we will not be walking to the train station.''

Don't Buy The Sun - www.dontbuythesun.co.uk

Quote from: rushyman on September 15, 2011, 12:40:44 am
It was poodle. She was rocking a fucking poodle to sleep.

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #496 on: Today at 12:08:54 pm »
I'm confused by the vaccines for people under 16.

I thought they're saying that the vaccine doest stop u getting Covid or spreading it. But stops the worse effects & stops people going into hospital.

I thought this is where this age has always been without the need for the vaccine

Am I missing something?
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #497 on: Today at 12:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 12:08:54 pm
I'm confused by the vaccines for people under 16.

I thought they're saying that the vaccine doest stop u getting Covid or spreading it. But stops the worse effects & stops people going into hospital.

I thought this is where this age has always been without the need for the vaccine

Am I missing something?

Think there's 100% efficacy in the trials 7 days following second dose in this age group, so it does stop them from getting Covid and if they can't get it they can't transmit it. Moderna were saying theirs had 100% efficacy a few weeks ago in a similar age group from what I remember, same technology being used.


Real world data will be different of course but this massively changes things in those age groups.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #498 on: Today at 12:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 12:08:54 pm
I'm confused by the vaccines for people under 16.

I thought they're saying that the vaccine doest stop u getting Covid or spreading it. But stops the worse effects & stops people going into hospital.

I thought this is where this age has always been without the need for the vaccine

Am I missing something?

There is evidence now that the vaccine does stop you spreading it - maybe not 100%, but much better than without the vaccine.

And even though most childre  don't get ill or very ill, some do, and can have lasting effects.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #499 on: Today at 12:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 08:52:53 am
So.. 2nd jab done.

First jab: No symptoms whatsoever.

Second jab: No symptoms whatsoever.



I did a lot of reading before the jabs and everything I read seemed to indicate a few things;

1. Avoid alchohol before and after your jab for a few days - which is linked to..
2. Drink plenty (more) water than you normally do because...
3. It seems that the headache etc. might be linked to dehydration..
4. Don't do anything mad fitness-wise around the jabs - take a couple of days off and relax a little



Can't speak for anyone else, but I stayed off the ale, had a rest before and after the jab and drank a lot more water than I normally would which led (for me) to no symptoms or effects whatsoever.


I bet you pissed a lot more after the vaccine though.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #500 on: Today at 01:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:45:02 pm
I bet you pissed a lot more after the vaccine though.

Weirdly no - not sure where it's all going :D

Same after the first jab too - drank loads of water and much less coming out - but returned to normal a day or two later..
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #501 on: Today at 03:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 01:27:49 pm
Weirdly no - not sure where it's all going :D

Same after the first jab too - drank loads of water and much less coming out - but returned to normal a day or two later..

If you didn't piss a lot more after that, there's something wrong with you.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #502 on: Today at 04:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:50:18 pm
If you didn't piss a lot more after that, there's something wrong with you.

If it lasted more than a day after the jab then maybe.

Might just be an effect of the vaccine?



Have a poke about and there are a lot of reports of people feeling dehydrated/thirsty

Not had that myself due to quaffing large quantities of water :)
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
« Reply #503 on: Today at 04:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 04:25:50 pm
If it lasted more than a day after the jab then maybe.

Might just be an effect of the vaccine?



Have a poke about and there are a lot of reports of people feeling dehydrated/thirsty

Not had that myself due to quaffing large quantities of beer  :)

Edited for accuracy. ;)
