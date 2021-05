Oh yeah I understand that but when the JVCI come out with news about under 40’s getting Pfizer or Moderna because of blood clot risks with the AZ then it’s only natural that people will worry. My friends sister is 39 and she had her AZ vaccine a day before they changed that guidance and has spent the last couple of weeks worried about it. She’s not even sure she is going to take the second one now.



The JCVI probably should have explained it better but the decision to change track was taken by calculating the risk of CVST from the vaccine compared to the likelihood of serious illness requiring ICU admission in those age groups with the current levels of COVID around at the time. If we were still in the middle of the second peak they'd have continued to give the Astrazeneca jab to those under 40 and possibly under 30 to continue getting it under control, and I think if we didn't have enough supply of Moderna or Pfizer to go around they'd have continued with it then too. They didn't stop because they were saying it was unsafe, they stopped because they had better options to mitigate the risk at that particular time.