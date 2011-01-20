« previous next »
Author Topic: Had the Vaccine?...

red_Mark1980

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 19, 2021, 06:16:31 am
Quote from: Max_powers on May 18, 2021, 10:14:19 pm
I think headaches are one of the common side-effects of the Pfizer vaccine that can occur within the first day to two but should go away as per the pamphlet I was given when I had my shot. 

http://www.bccdc.ca/Health-Info-Site/Documents/COVID-19_vaccine/VaccinationAftercare.pdf

If it sticks around you may want to see your doctor.

If the headache can't be shifted with a couple of paracetamol and sticks about have a word.

The nurse who gave me my jab told me to just take a couple as a precaution.

Hit the water too
WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 19, 2021, 08:17:10 am
Had first jab yesterday Pfizer

No effects whatsoever. Happy with that
Riquende

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 19, 2021, 08:21:32 am
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on May 19, 2021, 08:17:10 am
Had first jab yesterday Pfizer

No effects whatsoever. Happy with that

I still haven't had a headache come in. I have water and paracetamol on my desk in readiness, but at the moment all I'm feeling still is the stiff/dead arm whenever it's in motion, which I can live with. Cancelled my gym appointment later just in case.
Ziltoid

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 19, 2021, 10:23:05 am
2nd jab this Friday
rob1966

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 19, 2021, 10:31:50 am
Quote from: Trada on May 16, 2021, 01:30:16 pm
It's strange my head has been throbbing all morning not a headache or anything like that just this throbbing feeling must be a side effect of the vaccine

Its just the 5G connection, sometimes it has issues doing the first login into Microsoft when you are asleep, needs to be be lying down for some reason and its failed, so they give you a headache to make you lie down.

Quote from: Ziltoid on May 19, 2021, 10:23:05 am
2nd jab this Friday

Me and the wife have got ours Saturday. Can't believe I'm excited about an having an injection.
redbyrdz

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 19, 2021, 11:29:30 am
Has anyone had a really sore arm still after a couple of weeks? I had the sore arm bit soon after the jab (AZ), which felt like one of my arm muscles wasn't working (and sore), but went away after 4-5 days. But then a couple of days later I got a very similar feeling again, and it's been like that for about 10 days bow. I might have pulled it or something, I just don't know when that could have happened, and it's a bit odd that it's exactly the same spot. I suppose I could have done it while it was sore from the jab maybe? Just wondering if anyone had anything similar?
Claire.

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 19, 2021, 12:40:35 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on May 18, 2021, 10:14:19 pm
I think headaches are one of the common side-effects of the Pfizer vaccine that can occur within the first day to two but should go away as per the pamphlet I was given when I had my shot. 

http://www.bccdc.ca/Health-Info-Site/Documents/COVID-19_vaccine/VaccinationAftercare.pdf

If it sticks around you may want to see your doctor.

Thanks mate, I've switched my desk lamp to a warm light instead of white and since the paracetamol kicked in the other day it hasn't returned thankfully. Was the only after-effect other than tiredness I had, didn't even have a sore arm :D
Trada

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 19, 2021, 03:56:36 pm
People should get their first vaccine if they can and remember it takes a few weeks to be partly protected

Skynews have just said the Indian variant is now in other parts of the country and there has been a 28% rise in cases in 2 days
rob1966

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 19, 2021, 04:05:11 pm
Quote from: Trada on May 19, 2021, 03:56:36 pm
People should get their first vaccine if they can and remember it takes a few weeks to be partly protected

Skynews have just said the Indian variant is now in other parts of the country and there has been a 28% rise in cases on 2 days

Remember that Govt ad a few months ago, are you doing enough?, can you look an NHS worker in the eye? Well can you Boris, can you look them in the eye and explain why flights are still arriving from India?

2nd jab for me in 3 days.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 19, 2021, 04:28:09 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 19, 2021, 10:31:50 am
Can't believe I'm excited about an having an injection.




Stevie-A

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 19, 2021, 04:32:21 pm
Second AZ jab today. Had a rough day or two, notably night sweats, after the 1st. Advised by a pharmacist to try a 24 hour dose of paracetamol starting just before the jab. Let's see how this goes! So glad to have had this now completed.
.adam

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 19, 2021, 08:11:02 pm
Put my name on a standby list with my local vaccine centre. Got the call at 6:15 this evening saying they had spare stock, jabbed by 6:45. Wife too. Both of us got Pfizer.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 20, 2021, 12:23:40 am
I was booked in to have my second jab next month, but it appears someone has screwed up somewhere. I got a text and an email today cancelling it because their records suggest I've already had both jabs.  :butt

I'll have to chase it up tomorrow.
sminp

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 20, 2021, 08:47:50 am
Im 32 and my wife is 30, we got our texts last week and had our first doses of Pfizer on Tuesday. We both had the heavy arm feeling and a headache. My wife also had a big bruise at the injection site and bleeding initially so I think they butchered her a bit, you cant tell where I was stabbed.
liverbloke

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 21, 2021, 11:11:49 am
had my second jab yesterday - health issues though nothing to worry about so no need to book the funeral directors just yet - and today have a sore arm but been out on my bike and doing some jobs around the house so all is good

...though everytime i pass by the router it turns a brighter blue
Sangria

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 21, 2021, 11:16:26 am
Quote from: liverbloke on May 21, 2021, 11:11:49 am
had my second jab yesterday - health issues though nothing to worry about so no need to book the funeral directors just yet - and today have a sore arm but been out on my bike and doing some jobs around the house so all is good

...though everytime i pass by the router it turns a brighter blue

Do we know if the vaccination adds additional bandwidth, or whether it replaces the connection? Also, am I safe from remote connections as long as I don't sleep with my password in my mouth?
liverbloke

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 21, 2021, 11:25:33 am
Quote from: Sangria on May 21, 2021, 11:16:26 am
Do we know if the vaccination adds additional bandwidth, or whether it replaces the connection? Also, am I safe from remote connections as long as I don't sleep with my password in my mouth?

i think it depends on your provider

...i'm with pfizer

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 21, 2021, 11:27:30 am
Quote from: Sangria on May 21, 2021, 11:16:26 am
Do we know if the vaccination adds additional bandwidth, or whether it replaces the connection? Also, am I safe from remote connections as long as I don't sleep with my password in my mouth?

Have you got fillings? They may prevent Bill from reading your thoughts.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 21, 2021, 07:02:51 pm
Just had mine then (Pfizer). It was busy so hopefully uptake is good in the area.

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 21, 2021, 07:20:17 pm
Just cancelled my 2nd appointment and then was able to rebook it for 3 weeks earlier, which is nice.
liversaint

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
May 21, 2021, 11:01:20 pm
2nd one for me on Monday
Sarge

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 12:02:11 am
Ireland are doing the 45-49 age group registration this week and i am on it so its a matter of time for the call up.
rob1966

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 10:35:15 am
Just had my second dose, AZ. Clinic was really busy which was nice to see.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 10:51:59 am
Got my first one on Thursday and ngl I am terrified! Hate needles! :(
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 11:14:18 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 10:51:59 am
Got my first one on Thursday and ngl I am terrified! Hate needles! :(

You dont even feel it. Going to the dentist is worse.

Welshred

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 11:17:07 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 10:51:59 am
Got my first one on Thursday and ngl I am terrified! Hate needles! :(

Just let them know when you get there :) they can prepare and make sure you don't see the needle at any point during the process :)
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 11:19:00 am
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:17:07 am
Just let them know when you get there :) they can prepare and make sure you don't see the needle at any point during the process :)

By poking fingers into both her eyes?
Sangria

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 11:22:20 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:19:00 am
By poking fingers into both her eyes?

It's a matter of Pavlovian trained association. If you have a phobia about needles, they can give you a curly wurly to start with a positive association, then knock you out with a punch in the face. Thus you will neither see nor feel the needle when it goes in. When you wake up, the phobia will be transferred to curly wurlies, rather than needles.
67CherryRed

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 12:54:29 pm
Moderna first thing this morning, no issues as yet. The worst bit is the 15 minute sit down afterwards while they wait for you to keel over.
dikwad

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 01:39:38 pm
Got my 2nd this morning at Anfield, bit of a queue but in and out in 15 mins.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 09:24:17 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 21, 2021, 07:20:17 pm
Just cancelled my 2nd appointment and then was able to rebook it for 3 weeks earlier, which is nice.
Still nearby to you?

rob1966

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 09:37:56 am
No after affects after my 2nd AZ jab either, not even a sore arm, missus is the same.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 09:40:39 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:24:17 am
Still nearby to you?



Yep, actually a closer place, where my wife had hers done.
