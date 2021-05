Had Moderna yesterday. Upper part of my arm close to my shoulder was sore/stiff within an hour, but it's almost gone away now. I was also more tired than usual. Hopefully that is the extent of it, although I'm fully expecting to see "Moderna Arm" in a week's time.



But as someone with a complex underlying heart condition, who has been shielding for 15 months, it's nice to know there is some light at the end of the tunnel that will ease the anxieties of my family