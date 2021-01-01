If if you don't like those odds...best not find out your odds of getting something far worse in ' normal' life...btw do you smoke?



Nope, never smoked. Don't know if I have any of the other factors that might make me more likely to get blood clots - I'm not overweight and don't have any other health conditions, although I'm not very fit and I think my circulation isn't great (if that makes any difference).The thing with the odds is, you can avoid certain lifestyle choices to give you better odds of avoiding certain diseases, and if you just get something out of the blue there's nothing you can do. But this is actually choosing to do something that increases your chances of getting something that could kill you, when there are other alternatives that don't appear to increase that risk.I think you should at least be told when you book it, which one you'll be getting.