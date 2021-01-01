Due to have mine tomorrow and it'll probably be the AZ one...not bothered about having flu-type reactions, but I am bothered about blood clots - read on the BBC website that the chances of a blood clot in people in their 40s is 1 in 100,000 - don't like the sound of that. Obviously if you get Covid your chances are higher, but I hardly go anywhere and have been working from home for months, so the chances of me getting it are very low.
Think you should have a choice, as I would go with Pfizer or Moderna - but it seems like you get what you get.