Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 10:30:39 pm
Quote from: Pheeny on Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm
I'm just glad I had Pfizer, I now work for the US Army here in Belgium and all the Americans have had Moderna and every single one of them have had bad reactions with it.

I was on the list for "Host Nations" vaccination but my Belgian one came up first and thankfully it was Pfizer's turn in my district.   
The elderly get far less reaction to the vaccines though, dont forget.














;D
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 10:38:23 pm
Quote from: Pheeny on Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm
I'm just glad I had Pfizer, I now work for the US Army here in Belgium and all the Americans have had Moderna and every single one of them have had bad reactions with it.

I was on the list for "Host Nations" vaccination but my Belgian one came up first and thankfully it was Pfizer's turn in my district.   

Think she got the Johnson one.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 10:47:41 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:30:39 pm
The elderly get far less reaction to the vaccines though, dont forget.
;D
lol as I'm now 60 and the missus almost 62 you are actually correct. ;)
 
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 10:48:44 pm
Quote from: Pheeny on Yesterday at 10:47:41 pm
lol as I'm now 60 and the missus almost 62 you are actually correct. ;)
 

Fuck it mate ban him for old times sake ;D
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 10:51:49 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:48:44 pm
Fuck it mate ban him for old times sake ;D
If only I could lol


Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm
Due to have mine tomorrow and it'll probably be the AZ one...not bothered about having flu-type reactions, but I am bothered about blood clots - read on the BBC website that the chances of a blood clot in people in their 40s is 1 in 100,000 - don't like the sound of that. Obviously if you get Covid your chances are higher, but I hardly go anywhere and have been working from home for months, so the chances of me getting it are very low.

Think you should have a choice, as I would go with Pfizer or Moderna - but it seems like you get what you get.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 11:04:14 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm
Due to have mine tomorrow and it'll probably be the AZ one...not bothered about having flu-type reactions, but I am bothered about blood clots - read on the BBC website that the chances of a blood clot in people in their 40s is 1 in 100,000 - don't like the sound of that. Obviously if you get Covid your chances are higher, but I hardly go anywhere and have been working from home for months, so the chances of me getting it are very low.

Think you should have a choice, as I would go with Pfizer or Moderna - but it seems like you get what you get.

How old exactly are you because they are now going to give the under 40s a choice. So maybe if your towards your early 40s you could be included with the younger batch.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 11:19:49 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:04:14 pm
How old exactly are you because they are now going to give the under 40s a choice. So maybe if your towards your early 40s you could be included with the younger batch.

I'm 44 unfortunately, just a bit too old. :D

The reason I think it'll be AZ is that my wife had hers last week at the same place, and she had AZ (she's also 44).

I know the odds of blood clots are still low, but I just don't get why they continue to give a vaccine to people of any age that they know can cause something so serious, when there are other vaccines available which apparently don't.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 11:23:03 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 11:19:49 pm
I'm 44 unfortunately, just a bit too old. :D

The reason I think it'll be AZ is that my wife had hers last week at the same place, and she had AZ (she's also 44).

I know the odds of blood clots are still low, but I just don't get why they continue to give a vaccine to people of any age that they know can cause something so serious, when there are other vaccines available which apparently don't.

Its a decision about outweighing the risks of not doing it. Obviously as our cases are low right now we can change that.

Also the younger you are the more your risk of clots appear to go up. Thus if i am 39 or 40 i absolutely would wait.

I am younger than that and I am absolutely waiting until i am assured i am getting the Pfizer one.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm
Nice to have a choice i've heard nothing as of today about mine.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 11:27:52 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm
Due to have mine tomorrow and it'll probably be the AZ one...not bothered about having flu-type reactions, but I am bothered about blood clots - read on the BBC website that the chances of a blood clot in people in their 40s is 1 in 100,000 - don't like the sound of that. Obviously if you get Covid your chances are higher, but I hardly go anywhere and have been working from home for months, so the chances of me getting it are very low.

Think you should have a choice, as I would go with Pfizer or Moderna - but it seems like you get what you get.

If if you don't like those odds...best not find out your odds of getting something far worse in ' normal' life...btw do you smoke?
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 11:41:19 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 11:27:52 pm
If if you don't like those odds...best not find out your odds of getting something far worse in ' normal' life...btw do you smoke?

Yeah but those rates might actually be higher? Also the people in their 40’s and early 40’s are just getting vaccinated so they could still develop these symptoms?
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 11:49:03 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 11:27:52 pm
If if you don't like those odds...best not find out your odds of getting something far worse in ' normal' life...btw do you smoke?

Nope, never smoked. Don't know if I have any of the other factors that might make me more likely to get blood clots - I'm not overweight and don't have any other health conditions, although I'm not very fit and I think my circulation isn't great (if that makes any difference).

The thing with the odds is, you can avoid certain lifestyle choices to give you better odds of avoiding certain diseases, and if you just get something out of the blue there's nothing you can do. But this is actually choosing to do something that increases your chances of getting something that could kill you, when there are other alternatives that don't appear to increase that risk.

I think you should at least be told when you book it, which one you'll be getting.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Yesterday at 11:51:22 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 11:49:03 pm
Nope, never smoked. Don't know if I have any of the other factors that might make me more likely to get blood clots - I'm not overweight and don't have any other health conditions, although I'm not very fit and I think my circulation isn't great (if that makes any difference).

The thing with the odds is, you can avoid certain lifestyle choices to give you better odds of avoiding certain diseases, and if you just get something out of the blue there's nothing you can do. But this is actually choosing something to do something that increases your chances of something really serious, when there are other alternatives that wouldn't.

I think you should at least be told when you book it, which one you'll be getting.

They go through with you the risk. If you choose to, you can walk away.
Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Today at 06:49:00 am
Had my first dose of the AZ one yesterday lunchtime. Got pretty severe chills and aches through the first half of the night. Woke up this morning feeling a lot better. Sore arm and mild general aches, nothing too bad.
