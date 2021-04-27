Is this like a sticker you get as a kid when you go to the dentist saying how brave you were? If so, I'm pretty fucking pissed off I didn't get one.
Exactly that. I'm positively fummin that I didn't get one.
On the side effects, I had mine on Tuesday afternoon last week. By Wednesday morning, I was still feeling fine so thought I'd escaped the side effects completely. But they started to kick in late morning, and as the day went on, I got steadily worse. Felt feverish, coughing, headaches, extreme thirst, nausea, the lot. Wednesday night, I had a very high temperature, to the point that my wife was starting to get worried (she usually ignores my malingering).
Still felt rough on Thursday morning but by lunchtime it had all cleared up completely. The only remaining effect was a bit of deadness/tenderness in my upper arm where I'd had the jab.