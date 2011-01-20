« previous next »
Absolutely ko'd today, glorious day outside but I've got a bit of photophobia and it hurt going to Tesco to get paracetomol! Had a few naps, so glad I'm not working today.
Had the AstraZeneca at 6pm yesterday along with my partner. We both felt OK until we went to sleep last night but we've both woken up with chills, a headache, a body ache and a temperature. Completely wiped out, feels like I have the flu as well as a hangover at the same time.

Taken a couple of paracetamol now so hopefully things should calm down. I'd never experienced such a reaction to a vaccine before so it's all caught me a bit off guard.

Still not 100% yet. My arm was swollen like there was a golf ball under there until yesterday. It's just started to calm down today but remains quite sore. Weirdly didn't have a bruise or anything, just a lot of swelling. My energy levels have been around 50% of normal and been feeling very slightly feverish in the evenings ever since. My partner's had migraines but is otherwise OK now.

Mental how the side effects vary so much from person to person. I know why scientifically, but I really didn't think it'd have knocked me out this much.
Has the AZ on Saturday morning, have had absolutely zero side effects, no soreness of the arm , nothing. After reading on here what some of the side effects people have had I Just hope it wasnt some sort of placebo theyve given me
Has the AZ on Saturday morning, have had absolutely zero side effects, no soreness of the arm , nothing. After reading on here what some of the side effects people have had I Just hope it wasnt some sort of placebo theyve given me

My partner had no side effects and neither did his dad,my friend's mother was so ill after her jab she passed out,fell down the stairs and ended up in hospital.

Has the AZ on Saturday morning, have had absolutely zero side effects, no soreness of the arm , nothing. After reading on here what some of the side effects people have had I Just hope it wasnt some sort of placebo theyve given me

You're not taking part in a trial,  there will be no placebo. You just haven't had any side effects, it won't have any effect on your immune response.
my friend's mother was so ill after her jab she passed out,fell down the stairs and ended up in hospital.
Blimey!
Just how far did she roll?  :o
Got my second Pfizer jab booked for Friday, felt a bit of a dead arm after the first so hopefully same with the second.
You're not taking part in a trial,  there will be no placebo. You just haven't had any side effects, it won't have any effect on your immune response.

I was only joking about it being a placebo , best to add smiley faces next time
Blimey!
Just how far did she roll?  :o
PMSL😂😂😂
Blimey!
Just how far did she roll?  :o

9.3 miles via the A4076.
You're not taking part in a trial, 

I couldn't agree more.
I couldn't agree more.

Except I don't think we'll be quite on the same page Kesey, unless you agree with me that this is a vital public health programme that will save hundreds of thousands of lives?
.
Don't blame it on the good times...
Well seeing I started this thread might as well join in...finally!!!....Got the AZ jab last Saturday..felt a wee bit tired and very minor aches for 48 hours...scecond Jab in June

Had AZ at 6pm last night. Woke up at 4ish with uncontrollable shivering. Have a bit of pain in my arm, and haven't felt as tired in a long time. Be happy enough if this is the worst of it.
Had AZ at 6pm last night. Woke up at 4ish with uncontrollable shivering. Have a bit of pain in my arm, and haven't felt as tired in a long time. Be happy enough if this is the worst of it.

Had exactly the same mate. Will get better
Had my AZ one last Friday and been totally fine

Wife had hers at the same time and was really rough all weekend and still not great now

Strange how it effects the weak so much whilst the strong seem fine  ;)
Im a key worker so had mine yesterday and just got through a hellish night.

Was fine for 6 hours after the jab, then in the evening I started to feel a bit fatigued. Headed to bed as I started getting shivers. Then tossing and turning throughout the night with a fast heart rate and splitting headache. Couldnt get comfortable and head was so sore I could barely stand. Apparently those who had the virus will experience worse side effects with the vaccine as their immune system is primed and ready to give it the full onslaught - I had the virus back in November and it was mild symptoms. The vaccine, for those few hours, made me feel 100 times worse than I ever felt with the virus.

Finally got a bit of sleep, woke up with the headache, made myself a cup of tea and a couple of paracetamols and Im completely fine now. But fucking hell, felt like I was being beaten up.
Had my 2nd (AZ) two weeks ago now. Was definitely better the 2nd time round.  No side effects whatsoever.  My partner had her first on Saturday and still felt rough enough on Monday to call in sick.
Had the first Pfizer one two weeks ago, nothing but a little ache in my arm for a day or two. Got the second one in a couple of weeks.
My Mrs had her second Moderna one recently, it battered her for about 36 hours. Seems like the Moderna ones are kicking up more of a fuss than the Pfizer ones so whilst I feel bad for her... I'm glad I'm having Pfizer!
I got the AZ vaccine around lunchtime last Monday.  Went to bed around 10 or 11pm, woke up around 1am with a not-quite fever (just felt hot) and not quite achy limbs (more just heavy limbed)  Drifted in and out of sleep most of the night.  By morning I was mostly okay, just an intermittent headache that the odd paracetamol dealt with over three or four days.  I was a bit tired, and my arm was sore for a day or three.  Feel fine now.
Saw a headline saying over 35s might be able to book an appointment within a few days.

Whats the recommended gap between doses, 11 weeks? If you go beyond 12 does it lose any effectiveness?
Saw a headline saying over 35s might be able to book an appointment within a few days.

Whats the recommended gap between doses, 11 weeks? If you go beyond 12 does it lose any effectiveness?

They don't really know as they don't have the data for past 12 weeks but from the little they do have they do think it reduces efficacy past 12 weeks.
They don't really know as they don't have the data for past 12 weeks but from the little they do have they do think it reduces efficacy past 12 weeks.

Cheers Welshy. Hoping to go over to NI in the summer for a few weeks if we can but trying to book my second one there might be a bit tricky so I think Ill have to wait a few weeks more before booking my first to make sure Im back home for the second.
Had the first dose of Moderna, 2nd dose coming up. Some mild fever like symptoms, that went away after a couple of hours. Loads of people I know felt nothing for both doses.
First dose of AZ at 3pm today, feeling fine at the moment but as I had the virus back in February I'm prepared for tomorrow and possibly Tuesday to be rough, stocked up on paracetamol and pre-warned my manager that I may well not be making it in for my two days in the office this week.
Had mine 2 weeks ago .felt fine 12 hrs later fever shivering and high temp ..lasted for 24 hrs .then arm started getting sore.then got a small rash .about size of ten pence piece just below injection site ..two days later it was size of a £50 note and arm still sore 5 days after .it .so said fuck this phoned 111. Guy and doctor on phone to me ..asked loads of questions.told to take paracetamol and anti allergies tablets ..2 days later rash away and arm fine ..nice one )
Second morning after getting the AZ vaccine Sunday afternoon, and still have fever,  headache, and stomach cramps. It started with shivering, high temperature and stomach pain pretty quickly about 5 hours after the jab. Lots of paracetamol yesterday so I could do some work, but have run out now and still feel like shit.

Hoping it clears up before the weekend at last.
I got both of my Pfizer jabs done, the last early this month. No issues whatsoever, maybe a sore arm if you want to call it that.
The wife and I are booked in for our first AZ this morning.

Fingers crossed any side effects are minimal, at worst...
The wife and I are booked in for our first AZ this morning.

Fingers crossed any side effects are minimal, at worst...

How do you know what youre getting by the way? Ive had confirmation with a booking reference but it doesnt say what Im getting.
How do you know what youre getting by the way? Ive had confirmation with a booking reference but it doesnt say what Im getting.

If they ask you about blood clots, you're getting the AZ. Either that or the nurse is a West Indian.
How do you know what youre getting by the way? Ive had confirmation with a booking reference but it doesnt say what Im getting.

I didn't find out until I turned up and they told me I was getting AZ (after asking me about blood clots ;D).
Got my first Pfizer jab on 16 Feb, spoke to doctors yesterday about my second one to be told they are waiting on more Pfizer stock to come in, should be in a week or two.
