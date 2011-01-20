Im a key worker so had mine yesterday and just got through a hellish night.



Was fine for 6 hours after the jab, then in the evening I started to feel a bit fatigued. Headed to bed as I started getting shivers. Then tossing and turning throughout the night with a fast heart rate and splitting headache. Couldnt get comfortable and head was so sore I could barely stand. Apparently those who had the virus will experience worse side effects with the vaccine as their immune system is primed and ready to give it the full onslaught - I had the virus back in November and it was mild symptoms. The vaccine, for those few hours, made me feel 100 times worse than I ever felt with the virus.



Finally got a bit of sleep, woke up with the headache, made myself a cup of tea and a couple of paracetamols and Im completely fine now. But fucking hell, felt like I was being beaten up.