Had the AstraZeneca at 6pm yesterday along with my partner. We both felt OK until we went to sleep last night but we've both woken up with chills, a headache, a body ache and a temperature. Completely wiped out, feels like I have the flu as well as a hangover at the same time.



Taken a couple of paracetamol now so hopefully things should calm down. I'd never experienced such a reaction to a vaccine before so it's all caught me a bit off guard.



Still not 100% yet. My arm was swollen like there was a golf ball under there until yesterday. It's just started to calm down today but remains quite sore. Weirdly didn't have a bruise or anything, just a lot of swelling. My energy levels have been around 50% of normal and been feeling very slightly feverish in the evenings ever since. My partner's had migraines but is otherwise OK now.Mental how the side effects vary so much from person to person. I know why scientifically, but I really didn't think it'd have knocked me out this much.