Had the AstraZeneca at 6pm yesterday along with my partner. We both felt OK until we went to sleep last night but we've both woken up with chills, a headache, a body ache and a temperature. Completely wiped out, feels like I have the flu as well as a hangover at the same time.Taken a couple of paracetamol now so hopefully things should calm down. I'd never experienced such a reaction to a vaccine before so it's all caught me a bit off guard.
Has the AZ on Saturday morning, have had absolutely zero side effects, no soreness of the arm , nothing. After reading on here what some of the side effects people have had I Just hope it wasnt some sort of placebo theyve given me
Has the AZ on Saturday morning, have had absolutely zero side effects, no soreness of the arm , nothing. After reading on here what some of the side effects people have had I Just hope it wasnt some sort of placebo theyve given me
my friend's mother was so ill after her jab she passed out,fell down the stairs and ended up in hospital.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Blimey!Just how far did she roll?
You're not taking part in a trial, there will be no placebo. You just haven't had any side effects, it won't have any effect on your immune response.
You're not taking part in a trial,
I couldn't agree more.
unless you agree with me
9.3 miles via the A4076.
.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]