Had the Vaccine?...

Welshred

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #160 on: Today at 04:00:56 pm
Absolutely ko'd today, glorious day outside but I've got a bit of photophobia and it hurt going to Tesco to get paracetomol! Had a few naps, so glad I'm not working today.
El Denzel Pepito

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #161 on: Today at 04:34:22 pm
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on March 24, 2021, 02:04:39 pm
Had the AstraZeneca at 6pm yesterday along with my partner. We both felt OK until we went to sleep last night but we've both woken up with chills, a headache, a body ache and a temperature. Completely wiped out, feels like I have the flu as well as a hangover at the same time.

Taken a couple of paracetamol now so hopefully things should calm down. I'd never experienced such a reaction to a vaccine before so it's all caught me a bit off guard.

Still not 100% yet. My arm was swollen like there was a golf ball under there until yesterday. It's just started to calm down today but remains quite sore. Weirdly didn't have a bruise or anything, just a lot of swelling. My energy levels have been around 50% of normal and been feeling very slightly feverish in the evenings ever since. My partner's had migraines but is otherwise OK now.

Mental how the side effects vary so much from person to person. I know why scientifically, but I really didn't think it'd have knocked me out this much.
Lfc19ynwa

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #162 on: Today at 04:56:33 pm
Has the AZ on Saturday morning, have had absolutely zero side effects, no soreness of the arm , nothing. After reading on here what some of the side effects people have had I Just hope it wasnt some sort of placebo theyve given me
Slippers

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #163 on: Today at 05:21:47 pm
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 04:56:33 pm
Has the AZ on Saturday morning, have had absolutely zero side effects, no soreness of the arm , nothing. After reading on here what some of the side effects people have had I Just hope it wasnt some sort of placebo theyve given me

My partner had no side effects and neither did his dad,my friend's mother was so ill after her jab she passed out,fell down the stairs and ended up in hospital.

Welshred

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #164 on: Today at 05:22:45 pm
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 04:56:33 pm
Has the AZ on Saturday morning, have had absolutely zero side effects, no soreness of the arm , nothing. After reading on here what some of the side effects people have had I Just hope it wasnt some sort of placebo theyve given me

You're not taking part in a trial,  there will be no placebo. You just haven't had any side effects, it won't have any effect on your immune response.
Tesco tearaway

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #165 on: Today at 05:31:31 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 05:21:47 pm
my friend's mother was so ill after her jab she passed out,fell down the stairs and ended up in hospital.
Blimey!
Just how far did she roll?  :o
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Had the Vaccine?...
Reply #166 on: Today at 05:52:02 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 05:31:31 pm
Blimey!
Just how far did she roll?  :o

;D ;D ;D
