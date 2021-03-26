So. Second day.Shoulder where the jab was is aching a bit, but nothing major. Weirdly my other should is also aching, but I had a bad injury there, so dunno if it's come out in sympathyNot really feeling tired. I had the hint of a headache, but drank some water and it went way. I'm drinking plenty of water - had about 10 pints yesterday and am up to 6 today and will probably finish with 10 or so again.I'm wondering where it's going as it's not coming outLooks like the stories of it causing dehydration and headaches are true. Maybe for people with a headache, drink more water? As in a lot more water? I've been doing that and I've been fine.Missus is amazed, she was way worse than I am. No effects at all except the slight aching shoulders.