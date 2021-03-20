

Your not wrong about the quality. Had better quality porn vids on VHS back in the 80's



Had the sound down on mine, in case my Mum crept in or something!Did that failed (medically discharged) vet deserve his fate though? Loved the tale yesterday about the 3 stuck up once very prosperous women and their lunch date to remember their recently deceased friend (servant) looking back they where a bit mean and snobby to her.Not so much a a twist to this this one, more about morals. That was called The Tribute, the other one I saw called Hit and Run, had me fooled for a bit, but eventually saw what was coming!