Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)

Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
March 20, 2021, 09:28:41 am
Dirty Detail, set in the US about 2 Vietnam vets had me puzzled! The ending was good and not predictable (haha not to me anyway!) but I'm not sure where my sympathies are supposed to lay at the tragic ending.

The soundtrack on it was poor quality though, not sure what happened there.
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
March 20, 2021, 04:14:58 pm
Dirty Detail, set in the US about 2 Vietnam vets had me puzzled! The ending was good and not predictable (haha not to me anyway!) but I'm not sure where my sympathies are supposed to lay at the tragic ending.

The soundtrack on it was poor quality though, not sure what happened there.

Haha just watched it and must admit I saw the twist coming.  Not often I get it but this one came to me.

Sound to see George Peppard as Sgt Guido.

Your not wrong about the quality.  Had better quality porn vids on VHS back in the 80's :)
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
March 21, 2021, 08:01:24 am
Your not wrong about the quality.  Had better quality porn vids on VHS back in the 80's :)

Had the sound down on mine, in case my Mum crept in or something!

Did that failed (medically discharged) vet deserve his fate though? Loved the tale yesterday about the 3 stuck up once very prosperous women and their lunch date to remember their recently deceased friend (servant) looking back they where a bit mean and snobby to her.

 Not so much a a twist to this this one, more about morals. That was called The Tribute, the other one I saw called Hit and Run, had me fooled for a bit, but eventually saw what was coming!
Re: Tales of The Unexpected (TV series)
Today at 12:24:07 am
Just watched "The Greatest Chess Player in the World" from series 7.  About a rich businessman who wants to have his unfaithful wife bumped off.

The voice over from the main character was more Alan Partridge than Alan himself.  If you have ever listened to the "I, Partridge" audiobook then I urge you to watch this episode to see what I mean.

"Paula was excellent value for money.  I gave her a house, a horse, a Ferrari and a clothes account.  She graced my table and shared my bed".

"Although after time, we mutually deleted sex from the agreement"

:lmao
