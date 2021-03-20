Just watched "The Greatest Chess Player in the World" from series 7. About a rich businessman who wants to have his unfaithful wife bumped off.
The voice over from the main character was more Alan Partridge than Alan himself. If you have ever listened to the "I, Partridge" audiobook then I urge you to watch this episode to see what I mean.
"Paula was excellent value for money. I gave her a house, a horse, a Ferrari and a clothes account. She graced my table and shared my bed".
"Although after time, we mutually deleted sex from the agreement"