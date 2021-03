Ahh, a really sad time for so many reasons. Goodbye Ian St John, what a legend.



Like many on here, Ian St John was one of my childhood heroes. My fondest memory is that when we were playing footie in the street, we would score a goal and imitate his trademark celebration - front of shirt hanging out, right arm raised, running towards the kop. I am very moved to think about the impression he made on me and my mates.