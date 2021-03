Very sad day. It cuts deep. I think probably because of what his signing represented back then to so many Reds, especially young ones like myself desperate for us Second Division nobodies to gain some parity with our moneybags riding high Blue neighbours. Ian St John - a by then proven and glamorous Scottish international coming into a team of non-internationals [bar Alan A'Court who was by then a long way off the international stage]. It impacted so much on us. Our very first big money signing. £35,000!! Big time. Can never forget the thrill it gave us.



RIP Saint. Your pre-match keepy-ups and the flick up and resting the ball between your shoulder blades in front of the Kop has and will rest with me until I come to join you mate.



I'll leave you with the song me and my mates used to proudly sing.



[To Ballad of Davy Crockett tune]



Born on a chimneystack in Motherwell

He can play football like fuckinell

Heads the ball

Kicks the ball

The GREATEST centre forward of them all

Ian

Ian St John

King of the football league.