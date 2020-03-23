« previous next »
Author Topic: RIP Ian St John

Bob Harris

  
  
  
  
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #120 on: Today at 01:04:30 pm »
RIP the Saint. A legend.


disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #121 on: Today at 01:05:06 pm »
RIP 'The Saint' - One of Shankly's best and scorer of the famous goal in 1965 to win our first ever FA Cup. Thanks for everything, Ian.










kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:05:13 pm »
RIP saint. What a fantastic player he was


HarryLabrador

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:05:47 pm »
Another sad news for us and his family.

A true legend. I remember walking past his home on the Wirral most weeks.

R.I.P. Ian St John

YNWA



Red Raw

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #124 on: Today at 01:06:22 pm »
Very sad.  RIP Saint.   :(



Father Ted

  
  
  
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:09:42 pm »
RIP.

Loved Saint & Greavsie as a kid & he always came across as a lovely man outside of that.


jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:11:29 pm »
RIP Saint, loved that interview he did recently when he was with Van Dijk. At least he got to see the club rise and win another title.



PatriotScouser

  
  
  
  
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #127 on: Today at 01:15:32 pm »
RIP Ian St John.

The inspiration to the all red kit as Shanks remember only gave Ron Yeats the red shorts and St. John said why not go the whole way and put on red socks!!



Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #128 on: Today at 01:17:20 pm »
Oh no!  :(

RIP Ian





Andy82lfc

  
  
  
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #129 on: Today at 01:28:10 pm »
Was too young to see him play but always have such strong nostalgic memories of him commentating and talking on local radio growing up, his voice and personality came across incredibly warm and genuine, his enthusiasm and passion for the club obvious as anything. Could have listened to the man all day. 


Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #130 on: Today at 01:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:28:10 pm
Was too young to see him play but always have such strong nostalgic memories of him commentating and talking on local radio growing up, his voice and personality came across incredibly warm and genuine, his enthusiasm and passion for the club obvious as anything. Could have listened to the man all day. 

Remember when the Saint was on Radio City and someone rang up straight after the game to slaughter Redknapp. Saint kicked off on him saying he didn't know what he was talking about because he wasn't at the game so couldn't of even seen the game.  The fella responded I have just watched it on a 20ft screen in a pub in Tenerife.

RIP St John.

YNWA.,



Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #131 on: Today at 01:35:51 pm »
Ian St John was key to Liverpool's emergence as a football superpower  - Jonathan Wilson

Forwards signing by Bill Shankly in 1961 proved money well spent and he became a gifted broadcaster after his playing days

Ian St John was a gifted broadcaster. He was the perfect straight man for Jimmy Greaves: he clearly found him hilarious and his chuckle was infectious. It seems almost incredible that Saint and Greavsie ran only between 1985 and 1992; to those of us of a certain age, it seemed eternal, the light-hearted sibling to the more earnest Football Focus. But the oddity of those sportsmen who have successful second careers is that what made them famous in the first place is often obscured.

Say Ian St John today and, for most of the population, the picture that will come to mind is of a clubbable grey-haired man in a sports jacket, but it shouldnt be forgotten either what a good player he was or how important in the emergence of Liverpool as a superpower of English football.


By the spring of 1961, Bill Shankly was becoming frustrated. He had taken over as manager of Liverpool in December 1959 and although he triggered an almost instant improvement, they finished third, eight points behind second and promotion. The following season they lacked consistency and finished third again. He needed, he decided, two players: a centre-half and a centre-forward. Before the transfer deadline, he had made an offer for Brian Clough, whose perennial dissatisfaction at Middlesbrough had finally reached the point of departure, but Clough opted for Sunderland instead.

Who else had the attributes he required? Shankly wanted a goalscorer who could play alongside Roger Hunt, somebody with the intelligence to adapt to the system he envisaged with twin strikers, rather than as a focal point supported by wingers in advance a pair of inside-forwards as had been traditional. Clough would have been ideal, had even played in a two alongside Alan Peacock at Boro. And then he saw a line in a Scottish paper: Motherwell had made Ian St John available for transfer.

St John had been six when his father, a steelworker, had died. He was one of six children who had been brought up by his mother. He had worked at the Colville steelworks and shown aptitude as a boxer. He would turn 23 that summer but had already scored 80 league goals, was already a Scotland international. He had scored a hat-trick against Hibs in 150 seconds. He was tough, aggressive, clever, bristling with energy and had an eye for goal. He was perfect. Shankly persuaded two directors the club had to sign him, even though it meant a club record fee of £37,500. That same day they drove to Motherwell in a Rolls-Royce belonging to one of the directors to watch St John in a game against Hamilton Academical. They completed the deal shortly after midnight, before Newcastle, who also wanted him, had had time to act.

Ron Yeats joined from Dundee United later that summer. Landing the pair of them, Shankly said, was the turning point. Liverpool were promoted the following season, won the league in 1964 and the FA Cup in 1965, St John scoring the extra-time winner in the final. He was the perfect foil for Hunt, but he was also something more. He was brash and irreverent, full of ideas. When Shankly introduced red shorts to replace the traditional white before a European Cup game against Anderlecht in 1964, it was St John who suggested going the whole hog and wearing red socks as well. For the sociologist John Williams in his book Red Men, St John symbolised the arrival of the 1960s at Anfield.

For a time, music and football came together in a culture of heady self-confidence, seen most obviously in the mass singing of Beatles songs on the Kop, as recorded by the BBCs Panorama cameras in 1964. But the first terrace song came a little earlier and simply replaced the words Lets Go! in the Routers hit with St John! He was the first icon of that side.

St John won another league title in 1966 and played in Liverpools defeat by Borussia Dortmund in the final of the Cup Winners Cup. But time eats at all teams. Shankly was slow to rejuvenate his first great side, whose longevity is made clear when juxtaposed with the progression of the Beatles, who had soundtracked Liverpools first season back in the top flight. In six years, John Lennon had gone from the innocent greetings-card lyrics of She Loves You to Cold Turkey, a harrowing reflection on heroin withdrawal: St John was still playing up front with Hunt.

The sixties could not last forever. After a run of three draws, St John was dropped for the first time, left on the bench for a game at Newcastle, a decision he found out about only when Jackie Milburn, to whom he was chatting in a corridor, was handed a team sheet. Shankly, for all his tough exterior, hadnt been able to tell him to his face. A few weeks later, when St John complained that the turkey the club had given him for Christmas was on the scrawny side, the club secretary Bill Barlow told him that the plump ones were for first-teamers. His time at Anfield was nearly done. Few ends in football are glorious; hardly anybody gets the farewell they deserve.

St Johns gifts as a broadcaster, both of television and radio, gave him a second act after an unconvincing dabble in management at Motherwell and Portsmouth. But more than anything, he was a great centre-forward and an integral part of Liverpool in the sixties.





davidlpool1982

  
  
  
  
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:36:28 pm »
RIP Saint. Like others I was too young to see him play but watching Saint and Greavsie with my Dad on a Saturday was always on of my favourite times of the week growing up.

It's been such a dark month for people associated with the club with this, Klopp's mum and Alisson's dad. Sobering to think about and puts some of the dodgy performances recently into perspective in the big picture. Given all the sad news around the place, I would hope the club have some phycologists around to help everyone.


Ultimate Bromance

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:36:39 pm »
RIP Saint



Rick13

  
  
  
  
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:39:46 pm »
Met Ian briefly at centenary birthday dinner for Shanks back in 2013 in the Hilton hotel. Knew he was a great footballer but he came across as a really nice and friendly guy too.

R.I.P., Ian.  Condolences to his family and friends.


https://www.theguardian.com/football/gallery/2021/mar/02/ian-st-john-1938-2021-a-life-in-pictures



Hellrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #135 on: Today at 01:41:09 pm »
for the younger generation we grew up with him on Saint and Greavsie, vital viewing on a saturday morning gearing up for the day ahead.

In a way i felt it was ahead of its time and all Saint seem to do was laugh his head off at Greavsie, but they were like your two favorite uncles who you loved going for a pint with, they seemed great lads and it always put you in good form and it was always done in a friendly jovial way.

It was crap when it ended, and no one really knew it, ok it was sort of expected with sky but there was never really an official announcement

As you learn more you see Saint was also a hugely talented player who formed a brilliant partnership with Roger hunt

a sad day for the club, lost yet another legend, gentleman and wonderful ambassador for Liverpool and football

RIP Saint




Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #136 on: Today at 01:45:15 pm »


Red_Rich

  
  
  
  
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #137 on: Today at 01:46:05 pm »
RIP Saint.  A proper LFC legend.

Always remember his co-commentary on the 1984 European Cup final with Brian Moore and Keegan.  (1978 too with Tommy Smith)



