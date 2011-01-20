« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: RIP Ian St John  (Read 1158 times)

Online AlphaDelta

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,708
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:59:54 am »
Many years ago, maybe around 2006, I used to drink in a pub in Huyton called 'The Bowie' - The Bowring Park. We'd go in there early doors on a Saturday or Sunday, around dinnertime and spend the afternoon drinking and watching footy and racing.
One Saturday lunchtime I got in early and the pub was fairly empty, who was sat at a table, only the Saint alongside Chris Lawler.

It was a surreal moment, it was just two old fellas having a quiet pint on the face of it. I said to the pair, "can a big red buy both of you gents a pint?", the Saint give a grin and said, "no thank you son, we're going shortly, but god bless ya for asking".

It stuck in my mind that, an absolute gentlemen.

RIP
Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,962
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:00:02 am »
RIP.

What a legend.
Logged

Online Gladbach73

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #42 on: Today at 10:01:00 am »
Loved the story about Ian St John and Shanks. The Saint had been sent off for a second time in a short period, and Shanks feared a long ban. He had floored a Fulham player with a perfect right hook. Shanks told (Bob) to get some iodine and boot polish, and called a friendly journalist. Saint has his private parts rubbed with the iodine and boot polish, and the journalist had a photographer take photos. When they went to the FA, the panel were giving him grief until Shanks said look what they did to my player, and passed the photos around. Stunned by the damage to StJohns private parts, the decision was Dont do it again and a two match ban.
Logged
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,369
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #43 on: Today at 10:01:13 am »
Genuine Liverpool legend

Goodnight and god bless Saint.

Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,340
  • Hates Poodles
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #44 on: Today at 10:01:42 am »
RIP Saint, a true red legend.
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,032
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #45 on: Today at 10:03:40 am »
RIP Saint.
Liverpool legend and one of the faces of football for me as a kid growing up.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,167
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #46 on: Today at 10:04:00 am »
RIP Saint
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #47 on: Today at 10:04:46 am »
RIP.  :(
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online jedimaster

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #48 on: Today at 10:06:18 am »
Too young to remember him as a player but I never missed an episode of Saint and Greavsie, loved that show and what great characters, the pair of them.

A true Liverpool legend. RIP Saint.
Logged

Offline Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,601
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:06:33 am »
RIP, Saint.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,794
  • kopite
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:08:37 am »
Loved him since I was a kid when scored in the 65 Cup Final, fantastic servant for the club. Great with his left and his right as well as this clip shows!

This is the KO punch he once delivered against Fulham!
https://youtu.be/OeUNBr6WvYw

RIP Saint....a true legend.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:32:28 am by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline dirks digglers

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:09:59 am »
Genuine legend and always struck me as a top man too. RIP Saint.
Logged
If you cant understand it without an explanation, you cant understand it with an explanation.

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,299
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:11:06 am »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Today at 10:01:00 am
Loved the story about Ian St John and Shanks. The Saint had been sent off for a second time in a short period, and Shanks feared a long ban. He had floored a Fulham player with a perfect right hook. Shanks told (Bob) to get some iodine and boot polish, and called a friendly journalist. Saint has his private parts rubbed with the iodine and boot polish, and the journalist had a photographer take photos. When they went to the FA, the panel were giving him grief until Shanks said look what they did to my player, and passed the photos around. Stunned by the damage to StJohns private parts, the decision was Dont do it again and a two match ban.

Must be this one.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OeUNBr6WvYw&amp;ab_" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OeUNBr6WvYw&amp;ab_</a>

Virgil and Milly give him a little reminder of it in this great little piece:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JEV1VaB0ins&amp;t=14s&amp;ab_" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JEV1VaB0ins&amp;t=14s&amp;ab_</a>

I used to love doing the 'St John clap' when I was kid at Anfield. My Dad used to take me in the Main Stand or the Paddock and it annoyed all the old sods around me every time  ;D

Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:14:39 am »
RIP. Far too young to have seen him play. But it´s a name any Liverpool fan worth their salt will know. His legend lives on. And a nice fella he seemed to.
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,778
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:16:13 am »
RIP legend.
Logged

Online stjohns

  • ambliance
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,495
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:18:41 am »
God be with you Saint. RIP.
Logged

Online Elliemental

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:21:25 am »
Really sad news. My Dad was a kid when Ian St John played for us, but I've heard so much about him and about those days in general. A true golden era. RIP Ian St John.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:23:35 am »
Liverpool 3-0 Anderlecht

"Liverpool wear all red for the first time. According to Ian St John Shankly "thought the colour scheme would carry psychological impact  red for danger, red for power. He came into the dressing room one day and threw a pair of red shorts to Ronnie Yeats. 'Get into those shorts and lets see how you look,' he said. 'Christ, Ronnie, you look awesome, terrifying. You look 7ft tall.' 'Why not go the whole hog, boss?' I suggested. 'Why not wear red socks? Lets go out all in red.' Shankly approved and an iconic kit was born.""

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/256
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,008
  • Dutch Class
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:28:38 am »
RIP. The word legend is used too liberally nowadays, but he's definitely one. I'll have to dust off my well-worn copy of Saint and Greavsie's Italia 90 recap book
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,878
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:29:05 am »
The Poster outside the Mission Hall asked
What will you do when the Lord comes?
And underneath was written
Move St John to inside forward...

I recall getting a St John Haircut when I was about 5.
My dad had taken me to the barbers and I asked for a St John.
My mam went mad with him when we got home.

Rest easy Saint.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,098
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:30:22 am »
RIP :(
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,922
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #61 on: Today at 10:31:39 am »
R.I.P
One more legend with the Angels now.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,916
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #62 on: Today at 10:31:43 am »
I was at a game a few years ago and Carlsberg were doing their LFC exclusive red can launch and they had the Saint there.

Was able to go up and have a chat with him and get a photo and autograph. Sign of the times was that no one really recognised him and was able to just walk up and chat to him. But he was so happy to have a quick chat.

I'm glad the club did look after him and get him involved in the sponsor/corporate/LFCTV as much as possible.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1I3C5koLHIo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1I3C5koLHIo</a>


watch from 1.40
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CK2BgRfwILE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CK2BgRfwILE</a>
Logged

Online Stevie-A

  • Castration Obsessed Latin Grammar Pedant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
  • The Bronte ten bob eyes boxing club.
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #63 on: Today at 10:33:01 am »
RIP to a legend. They built them tough back then, for sure.
Logged

Online LordGateacre

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #64 on: Today at 10:33:46 am »
I remember he always had time to talk to us lads when we went to watch training at Melwood, and when older I would finish
Saturday morning overtime and get over to the Wedding House to watch Saint and Greavsey.
May he rest in peace.
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,966
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #65 on: Today at 10:34:01 am »
Awful news. Enjoyed reading some of the stories here, seems like not only a great man, but a modest one as well.

RIP legend.
Logged

Online bogrollsbike

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #66 on: Today at 10:38:03 am »
R.I.P Saint.
Logged

Online red_lfc_costello

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,372
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #67 on: Today at 10:38:20 am »
RIP YNWA
Logged
Quote from: blurred on January 12, 2011, 11:20:00 am
You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #68 on: Today at 10:40:57 am »
RIP Saint.
I was only thinking about him a few days ago.
Another link to the past and another of the founding fathers of the modern era gone.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Ian St John
« Reply #69 on: Today at 10:41:43 am »
A proper legend.

RIP.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 