Many years ago, maybe around 2006, I used to drink in a pub in Huyton called 'The Bowie' - The Bowring Park. We'd go in there early doors on a Saturday or Sunday, around dinnertime and spend the afternoon drinking and watching footy and racing.

One Saturday lunchtime I got in early and the pub was fairly empty, who was sat at a table, only the Saint alongside Chris Lawler.



It was a surreal moment, it was just two old fellas having a quiet pint on the face of it. I said to the pair, "can a big red buy both of you gents a pint?", the Saint give a grin and said, "no thank you son, we're going shortly, but god bless ya for asking".



It stuck in my mind that, an absolute gentlemen.



RIP