Premier League Last Person Standing Competition

Offline sameold

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #240 on: April 22, 2021, 08:08:39 pm »
Week Two FINAL

Player                            Team                     Previous

sameold                          Brighton                  MUN
LFC19YNWA ladies           Wolves                     MUN
Just Elmo                        Liverpool                  MUN
BarneyLFC                      Aston Villa                LEI
Kavah                            Leicester                  WOL
Gazzam 1963                  Liverpool                  TOT
AndyInVA                        Liverpool                  WOL
Vivabobbygraham         Leicester                  WOL
Craig                               Liverpool                  MUN
« Last Edit: April 27, 2021, 08:10:43 am by sameold »
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #241 on: April 22, 2021, 09:00:21 pm »
Leicester please
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #242 on: April 22, 2021, 10:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 22, 2021, 09:13:03 am
Hopefully I'm not involved in round 2

Wankers
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #243 on: April 22, 2021, 10:12:53 pm »
Aston Villa please
Offline sameold

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #244 on: April 23, 2021, 10:17:08 am »
I think Ill go for Brighton
Online Elzar

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #245 on: April 23, 2021, 11:43:12 am »
Going for Brighton is some serious cojones.

This could be an interesting week!
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #246 on: April 23, 2021, 01:34:29 pm »
Wolves for my missus , thanks
Offline sameold

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #247 on: April 23, 2021, 03:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on April 23, 2021, 11:43:12 am
Going for Brighton is some serious cojones.

Or just silly  :boxhead

Thats everyone in. But you all have up to 8pm if you wish to change your mind.

Good luck all
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #248 on: April 24, 2021, 02:27:08 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on April 21, 2021, 01:29:09 pm
Liverpool. Home win.
Liverpool. Home win.

Oh boy. That was that then.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #249 on: April 24, 2021, 02:38:52 pm »
Fuck.
Offline sameold

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #250 on: April 24, 2021, 09:54:48 pm »
Quote from: sameold on April 23, 2021, 03:36:39 pm
Or just silly  :boxhead
Or just silly  :boxhead

I was right...I was silly  :'(

Can we please have a winner  :mooncat   :)

Good luck
« Last Edit: April 24, 2021, 10:01:02 pm by sameold »
Offline sameold

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #251 on: April 26, 2021, 10:42:03 am »
Can Leicester please win tonight  :thumbup
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #252 on: April 26, 2021, 08:48:25 pm »
Do we go again if Leicester don't turn it round  :D
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #253 on: April 26, 2021, 09:40:06 pm »
Ah well, there's that problem sorted
Offline sameold

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #254 on: April 27, 2021, 08:11:10 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 26, 2021, 09:40:06 pm
Ah well, there's that problem sorted

Until the next round haha
Offline sameold

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #255 on: April 27, 2021, 11:49:18 am »
Week Three FINAL...

Player                            Team                     Previous

Kavah                             (Arsenal)               WOL LEI
Vivabobbygraham         (Arsenal)                WOL LEI


Down to the final two. Best of luck to you. Hopefully get a winner at the weekend.

And a huge big thanks to all who played and supported the cause. Such a simple game to predict one winning team per week has proved to be almost impossible...lol
« Last Edit: Today at 08:03:23 pm by sameold »
Offline sameold

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #256 on: April 27, 2021, 11:56:07 am »
Round 3 Fixtures

« Last Edit: Today at 08:20:25 pm by sameold »
Online kavah

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #257 on: April 27, 2021, 12:10:31 pm »
Fuck it, Ill have Liverpool  ;D
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #258 on: April 27, 2021, 07:17:44 pm »
Quote from: kavah on April 27, 2021, 12:10:31 pm
Fuck it, Ill have Liverpool  ;D

Good on ya
Offline sameold

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #259 on: April 30, 2021, 07:29:01 pm »
I sent Vivabobbygraham a PM reminding him to post his choice. If he doesnt get one in before the deadline (30ish min), he will automatically be allocated Arsenal - as per the rules.

Good luck to the pair of you. Hopefully we get a winner this weekend
Offline sameold

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 04:15:32 pm »
After Arsenals win, Vivabobbygraham has one hand on the trophy*...


(*trophy = £157.50)
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 06:39:55 pm »
What happens now though that the Liverpool game is postponed ?? 
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 06:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Yesterday at 06:39:55 pm
What happens now though that the Liverpool game is postponed ??

Null and void I think.  ;D
Offline L4Red

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 06:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:47:25 pm
Null and void I think.  ;D
Null and void everyone back in
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 07:06:56 pm »
Who knew how such a simple concept could work out to be so friggin difficult
Online kavah

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 07:20:11 pm »
Ha ha  ;D
Offline sameold

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 07:49:25 pm »
Thankfully this one was covered in the rules...

Quote from: sameold on March  2, 2021, 12:29:30 am
The Rules

...

Should you forget to make your selection in any week, select a team youve already chosen before, make a late submission or your teams fixture is postponed, you will automatically be assigned the first Premier League team that you have not already selected in alphabetical order.

So Kavah will be allocated Arsenal...who won...and proceed to the next round.

So its as you were. Both through to next week.

To be sure, to be sure...We will just wait and make sure the game isnt quickly rearranged for tomorrow night...
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 09:01:43 pm »
TBF, I don't believe I'd have chosen Arsenal so grateful to be still in it
Offline sameold

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 09:32:51 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:01:43 pm
TBF, I don't believe I'd have chosen Arsenal so grateful to be still in it

So is Kavah lol.

I cant see any free week days for the match to be replayed...so we will just hold out on the very slim chance that the game is played tomorrow.

If it played tomorrow, the result will stand.

If not, Kavah will be allocated Arsenal (as per rules) and both players will proceed to Week 4...

« Last Edit: Today at 12:13:27 am by sameold »
Online kavah

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #269 on: Today at 02:09:19 am »
We love you Arsenal we do ...  :scarf :scarf :scarf

Offline sameold

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #270 on: Today at 08:08:07 pm »
Week Four Provisional...

Player                            Team                     Previous

Kavah                                                           WOL LEI ARS
Vivabobbygraham                                          WOL LEI ARS


Still all to play for.

Best of luck
Offline sameold

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #271 on: Today at 08:19:23 pm »
Round 4 Fixtures Deadline Friday 7th May 8pm

Leicester v Newcastle
Leeds v Spurs
Sheff Utd v Crystal Palace
Man City v Chelsea
Liverpool v Southampton
Wolves v Brighton
Aston Villa v Man Utd
West Ham v Everton
Arsenal V West Brom
Fulham v Burnley
Burnley v West Ham

Both players have the same three teams unavailable to choose.

Any postponements or deadlines missed will result in Aston Villa being automatically allocated.

Thanks.
Online kavah

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #272 on: Today at 10:53:53 pm »
Liverpool Liverpool  :scarf
