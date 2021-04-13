« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition  (Read 4548 times)

Online rob1966

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #200 on: April 13, 2021, 07:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 13, 2021, 07:06:22 pm
V West Brom later in the week as per the fixtures

Cheers mate, I'd missed that - opens up my choice of picking a loser ;D
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #201 on: April 13, 2021, 07:14:30 pm »
I'm alive and kicking
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #202 on: April 13, 2021, 07:25:52 pm »
Wolves for me thanks
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #203 on: April 13, 2021, 07:42:32 pm »
Wolves to win.
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #204 on: April 13, 2021, 08:05:34 pm »
Hard games this round , Ill go for spurs
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #205 on: April 13, 2021, 08:08:33 pm »
I'll go for Chelsea.
Offline kavah

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #206 on: April 13, 2021, 09:31:31 pm »
Wolves for me
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 01:29:41 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on April 13, 2021, 08:05:34 pm
Hard games this round , Ill go for spurs

Is that the Everton v spurs game or the spurs v Southampton game
Online L4Red

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 02:23:32 pm »
paid, what's the score with the split fixtures cos of FA cup?
Online Elzar

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 02:27:56 pm »
Quote from: sameold on April 13, 2021, 02:04:04 pm
Round 1 Fixtures Deadline Friday 16th April 8pm

Everton v Spurs
Newcastle v West Ham
Wolves v Sheff Utd
Arsenal v Fulham
Man Utd v Burnley
Leeds v Liverpool
Chelsea v Brighton
Spurs v Southampton
Aston Villa v Man City
Leicester v West Brom

Please note, these fixtures run from this Friday until the following Thursday. The FA Cup semis this weekend (Chelsea v Man City and Leicester v Southampton) are not included but those clubs PL ties later in the week are. Best of luck
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 06:39:06 pm »
Didnt even see Everton v Spurs , it was the Spurs v saints one I wanted is that allowed
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 06:39:56 pm »
Chelsea for my lad
Offline bradders1011

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #212 on: Today at 09:50:43 am »
Arsenal please
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #213 on: Today at 10:20:17 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 06:39:06 pm
Didnt even see Everton v Spurs , it was the Spurs v saints one I wanted is that allowed

Given you've now clarified which Spurs game I don't see why not.
