Such a big cull caused by the Chelsea defeat. Could all be over very soon...
Mixed emotions, sad to have gone out but made up with the result , best of luck with the fundraising & the marathons
Phew, Villa had me going a bit there
And then there were three...Commiserations to those put out. Thanks for all your support.
Thanks for organizing this. Great fun. Good luck to all those left. Nice and simple way to raise a bit of money.
City for my lad even though Ive tried to talk him out of it
What happens if all three go bust does everyone come back into play
What happens if all three go bust does everyone come back into play
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Well that was an anticlimax!! Im happy enough to open it up again. And add £115 to the winners pot and we go again. What do yous think?
Page created in 0.072 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]