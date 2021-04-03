« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition  (Read 3708 times)

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #120 on: April 3, 2021, 09:00:12 am »
Just 3 and half hours until the deadline. If anyone wants to change your team, you have until the kick off of Chelsea/West Brom game to do so.

And just Youngest Son of... to post a choice. If he fails to posts or posts to late, he will be automatically allocated Arsenal  :wave
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #121 on: April 3, 2021, 10:46:11 am »
Chelsea
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #122 on: April 3, 2021, 01:29:55 pm »
Week 3 (FINAL)


PLAYER              THIS WEEK       PREVIOUS WEEKS

sameold                Man Utd                TOT  LEI
Just Elmo               Chelsea                  TOT  CRY
Elzar                      Chelsea                  LEI  MCI
L4 Red                  Aston Villa             WHU  LIV
Lfc19ynwa             Chelsea                   TOT  LEI
Bradders1011        Chelsea                   LEI  MCI
AndyInVA              Spurs                      LEI  MCI
Allerton                 Chelsea                   MUN  LIV
Gazzam Juniors   Leeds                     LEI  CHE
Youngest SoS        Chelsea                   TOT  LEI
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #123 on: April 3, 2021, 02:25:27 pm »
Chelsea have thinned the field out nicely here  8)
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #124 on: April 3, 2021, 02:43:12 pm »
^ right !
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #125 on: April 3, 2021, 02:44:34 pm »
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #126 on: April 3, 2021, 02:51:42 pm »
 ;D ^ ha ha
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #127 on: April 3, 2021, 03:19:46 pm »
FFS just seen the score. WTF Chelsea?!?!  ;D
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #128 on: April 4, 2021, 12:26:58 am »
Such a big cull caused by the Chelsea defeat. Could all be over very soon...
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #129 on: April 4, 2021, 07:34:48 am »
Quote from: sameold on April  4, 2021, 12:26:58 am
Such a big cull caused by the Chelsea defeat. Could all be over very soon...

Mixed emotions, sad to have gone out but made up with the result , best of luck with the fundraising & the marathons
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #130 on: April 4, 2021, 03:59:47 pm »
Only one winner so far in picking Leeds.

Rest of us undone by Fat fucking Sam and Steve fucking Bruce.
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #131 on: April 4, 2021, 04:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on April  4, 2021, 07:34:48 am
Mixed emotions, sad to have gone out but made up with the result , best of luck with the fundraising & the marathons

Cheers. Thanks very much for support. Its very much appreciated
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #132 on: April 4, 2021, 06:25:44 pm »
Phew, Villa had me going a bit there  ;D
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #133 on: April 4, 2021, 06:27:44 pm »
Quote from: L4Red on April  4, 2021, 06:25:44 pm
Phew, Villa had me going a bit there  ;D

At least it guarantees another week lol
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #134 on: April 4, 2021, 07:31:44 pm »
Quote from: L4Red on April  4, 2021, 06:25:44 pm
Phew, Villa had me going a bit there  ;D

My lad was made up when fulham scored 😀
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #135 on: April 4, 2021, 09:59:38 pm »
And then there were three...

Commiserations to those put out. Thanks for all your support.
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #136 on: April 4, 2021, 10:07:39 pm »

Week 4 Fixtures Deadline Friday 9th April, 8pm

  • Fulham v Wolves
  • Man City v Leeds Utd
  • Liverpool v Aston Villa
  • Crystal Palace v Chelsea
  • Burnley v Newcastle
  • West Ham v Leicester
  • Spurs v Man Utd
  • Sheff Utd v Arsenal
  • West Brom v Southampton
  • Brighton v Everton



Reminder of the main rules

  • Pick a team which you did not pick in Weeks 1, 2 or 3
  • Your choice must be posted in this forum before the kick off of the first game. The time stamp of the post will be strictly adhered to.
  • Should you forget to make your selection in any week, select a team youve already chosen before, make a late submission or your teams fixture is postponed, you will automatically be assigned the first team that you have not already selected in alphabetical order.
  • You can change your choice as often as you wish, as long as its before the kick off of the first game.

Good luck
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #137 on: April 4, 2021, 10:18:36 pm »
Week 4 (PROVISIONAL)


PLAYER                THIS WEEK       PREVIOUS WEEKS

sameold                 Man City            TOT   LEI   MUN
L4 Red                   Man City             WHU  LIV   AVL
Gazzam Juniors      Man City             LEI    CHE  LEE

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #138 on: April 5, 2021, 11:51:22 am »
Quote from: sameold on April  4, 2021, 09:59:38 pm
And then there were three...

Commiserations to those put out. Thanks for all your support.

Thanks for organizing this. Great fun. Good luck to all those left. Nice and simple way to raise a bit of money.
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #139 on: April 8, 2021, 11:31:14 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on April  5, 2021, 11:51:22 am
Thanks for organizing this. Great fun. Good luck to all those left. Nice and simple way to raise a bit of money.

Cheers Andy. Thanks for your support from over the pond.

(Looks like everyone is holding their cards close to their chest for this round lol)
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 04:38:01 pm »
City please  :wave
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 05:32:16 pm »
City for my lad even though Ive tried to talk him out of it
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 05:34:27 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 05:32:16 pm
City for my lad even though Ive tried to talk him out of it
It's a really hard week this week
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 06:34:12 pm »
Could just see all three going for city , tried to convince him they will draw a game along the way and we will finally win a home one 😀
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 06:34:58 pm »
Think Im going for City as well.

Remember, your choice can be changed up until 8pm tonight.

Best of luck.
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 07:35:43 pm »
What happens if all three go bust does everyone come back into play
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 07:46:00 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 07:35:43 pm
What happens if all three go bust does everyone come back into play

To be honest, I hadnt thought that through properly enough at the start. Personally, I would prefer one winner with a split pot just happening at the end of the season if more than one person still left in. If you and L4 are happy enough to keep going if all three go bust, then we can have it that way.
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 08:07:21 pm »
Yep I'm happy with that  8)
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #148 on: Today at 07:24:31 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 07:35:43 pm
What happens if all three go bust does everyone come back into play

If all 3 go bust , give all the money to charity
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #149 on: Today at 02:12:17 pm »
Either give it all to charity, or open up entry again and add it to the pot for restart!
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #150 on: Today at 02:26:10 pm »
Well, we're all out now! Happy for it to all go to charity  :wave
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #151 on: Today at 02:42:05 pm »
Yeah send ours over too to the charity , I knew city wouldnt win just told my lad always listen to your auld fella 😀 or happy to add again and start again
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #152 on: Today at 02:50:46 pm »
Well that was an anticlimax!!  :butt

Im happy enough to open it up again. And add £115 to the winners pot and we go again.

What do yous think?

Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #153 on: Today at 03:00:31 pm »
I'm happy to go again.
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #154 on: Today at 03:13:06 pm »
Quote from: sameold on Today at 02:50:46 pm
Well that was an anticlimax!!  :butt

Im happy enough to open it up again. And add £115 to the winners pot and we go again.

What do yous think?



Happy to go again and happy for all the money to go to the charity
Re: Premier League Last Person Standing Competition
« Reply #155 on: Today at 06:40:01 pm »
Without putting me in the mingebags thread 😂 I think you do need a prize for the winner , if that winner wants to donate all or some of his winnings that Should be up to him .... Id have struggled to get cash out my lads winnings 😀
