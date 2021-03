Any recommendations for under 150 ?



Ditch the 'gaming chair' concept for one. They're poor and umcomfortable chairs, especially at that price point. Only decent one I've tried cost around 400 but wasn't any more comfortable than the ones I've linked below.Creeping outside your budget but people on the Reddit love this one from Ikea, have a few friends who have them as well and hear only good things:Argos sell the Habitat copy of the same chair cheaper, can't vouch for it:If you're looking for a more straight forward lounge type chair then these are good: