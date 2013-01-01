« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'  (Read 5184 times)

Online BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #280 on: Today at 09:58:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:43:03 pm
It is fair to say that Adrian had a very good game tonight ...
Very impressive dealing with corners, got good distance on all of his punches.
Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #281 on: Today at 09:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:25:01 pm
Nice win :)

Shame his thread is locked but Firmino was awesome tonight, despite his miss in the first half. A big reason why we clicked up front. And what flick for the the first goal.

Yeah Hazell, agree. 

Seems like he was determined to dribble and take people on at times too.

Of course, everyone will pile on about using power instead of placement in his breakaway, and if you'd ask him -- he might have taken it differently in retrospect.

However, the deflection from Gini's shot was the right decision after his first touch took him away from goal to his non-dominant left foot.  The problem is in that scenario the lack of trust for him after the first.

It's like baggage and contagious --- he could have been Cruyff there and slotted a perfect ball through and still have gotten a poor reaction from fans --- its the nature of supporting (leakage).

But anyone who has played at high level knows, these poor finishes, goalkeeping heroics, goalposts, and easy tap-ins gone awry do not last.

The second problem is the dissonance created when he makes plays --- not as much enthusiasm on the upside (and players can feel supporters pulling away real quick).   That's why it is important to maintain consistent support in the face of uncertainty.


Cheers mate!
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #282 on: Today at 10:01:27 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 09:28:24 pm
Ampadu was a total disgrace.

Went down clutching his head on more than one occasion when there was clearly no contact anywhere near his head.

Who was it that made us kick the ball out in a good position because he was down with a hamstring injury, only to get straight back up and get on with the game as soon as we'd kicked it out? Such a cynical team. Not that it's got them anywhere.
Online Syntexity

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #283 on: Today at 10:01:39 pm »
Very good game, controlled and efficient. Should have won by more, but 2-0 is well deserved and a good morale boost for the lads. Plenty of positive in that, and a well deserved clean sheet as well. Hopefully we can build on that and have a great game against Chelsea and properly beat and outplay them. But of course, a difficult game, but with some players returning it could help set the rest of the season up. Lets hope for many more wins these coming weeks and months.

Come on Liverpool!!! YNWA!
Online RK7

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 49 Bobby 64'
« Reply #284 on: Today at 10:02:35 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 09:52:19 pm
I didn't. I was just waiting for VAR to rule it out.

How much did you win tonight?
