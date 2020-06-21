« previous next »
Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65

Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
Former Watford, West Ham, Newcastle and Norwich manager Glenn Roeder has died aged 65 after a long illness, says the League Managers Association.

More to follow.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56233217

R.I.P
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
RIP.
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
RIP
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
RIP
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
That's really sad news.
65 is no age. Condolences to his family.

RIP Glenn.
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
A blast from the past. RIP Glenn
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
Seemed like a decent guy

RIP
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
Sad news.

65 is too young.
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
Didnt think he was any where near 65.

Even so its very young

Thoughts with his family
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
Rest in peace
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
Didnt think he was any where near 65.

Even so its very young

Thoughts with his family

Same, but then it must be 15 years or so since he was managing Newcastle/West Ham.

RIP
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
RIP
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
RIP

Always seemed like a decent man.
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
RIP
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
Sad news, RIP
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
RIP, 65 is no age at all.
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
RIP.
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
That is sad news, he seemed a really nice guy. RIP Glenn.
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
Sad news. RIP
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
RIP..Condolences to friends and family
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
RIP. sad news.

i remember he had a brain tumor while managing.
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
RIP
Re: Glenn Roeder: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager dies aged 65
RIP. sad news.

i remember he had a brain tumor while managing.

Sadly, It finally beat him.
