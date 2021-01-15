Poll

Do those that worked every single day deserve some kind of small token when it's done?

Those that worked.. Throughout all this..

Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
Reply #40
All workers should get more regardless.

On a personal note Im disgusted that I was driving trucks before rob1966..
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
Reply #41
Emergency workers should definitely get some sort of recognition. Maybe an Emergency Services public holiday each year.

I worked 5 days a week supplying coffee to a large group of cafes. Some thrived (suburbs) while others went under (CBD/Shopping Centres) during the past 12 months. I couldn't have handled being out work as the lack off social interaction would have killed me. I'm of the opinion that if you were lucky enough to work then you're in a better position than most.

It was without a doubt the most challenging work experience I've ever had to deal with. The rules literally got thrown out when it came to guessing what the market and industry would do next. I'm pretty sure many will use this time as the example of when they've had to deal with a difficult situation during future job interviews.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
Reply #42
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 09:14:01 pm
I have worked throughout and yes, I'm very lucky and didn't need to be furloughed, but it's been a long, hard slog.

No holidays and many weeks with nothing else to do, I've been putting in insane hours and working my bollocks off.

I'm pleased that I had a job, but it's just been hard as well. No cakewalk and no breaks. Everything is different and to be honest, I'm fucked.

No holidays, no breaks and working hard

Do people that worked through all this deserve even a slight, small thankyou from the Government for the money we have and are paying into the UK coffers (or other countries) when this is all over...?

Genuinely interested in what people think
Why should anyone who has not suffered a financial impact from Covid deserve a small thank you from their government
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
Reply #43
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:08:13 pm
Pisses me off when people think the likes of you have had a whale of a time, when the reality is nothing of the sort.

My decision to do my HGV test in 2006 paid off last year, I was furloughed for 2 months, I was down £600 over them two months, so working my bollocks off doing the Supermarkets and Expresses allowed me to cover that. Missus was furloughed for 5 months, so I ended up doing loads of 6 day weeks to cover that.

Was there not a corresponding drop in outgoings though? For example no travel expenses, no buying lunch, no holidays, no eating out, no pubs, no school runs, no car maintenace, no hair cuts, no having to buy clothes. 
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
Reply #44
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 09:22:08 pm
People who have been furloughed and have received grants should have higher tax codes for a while to help pay it back, that way the ones who have grafted through this go unpunished.
what the actual fuck? I hope this was some poor attempt at humour.

Fucking hell I can't believe I've actually read that
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
Reply #45
I've worked throughout, the company made a few in my team go on furlough for two months but did pay the additional 20% of their salaries.

I've taken Annual Leave and had weekends off and worked from home throughout, didn't travel on a train, didn't have to get in my car at stupid o'clock.

Don't see why I should get any thanks for just doing my job
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
Reply #46
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 12:30:53 am
It does make me laugh how a lot of people preach the everyone but essential workers should stay in speech but are happy to have people delivering utter non essential shite to their doors daily, TV/radio staff to keep making their new programmes for them to watch, RAWK server operators to work to get this place back online. A lot of hypocritical folks out there.

Are saying that TV and radio staff should have been kept at home? Websites that went down just left down?
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
Reply #47
Six million accidental savers 'created by Covid crisis'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-56210579
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
Reply #48
I think having a job in the first place, the overtime, and as west_london_red said, the ability to save as there is nothing much to spend on, is more then enough thanks. I´ve considered myself very lucky to be working over this past year. Why should we be thanked for doing just our jobs, as we would in normal times (and I say this as someone working in healthcare)?

Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
Reply #49
It's been a completely crazy 12 months. I've worked from home solidly, although I've gone in a few times to support those that are in and provide some visibility.

I'm only contracted to do a 7 hour day but most days I'll log in for 12 hours. I'll log on at 7am and never log off before 7pm, I'll get some domestic things done and always a daily run at various times. Some of those days have been quiet some of them packed to stressful levels.

But from day one I've felt very, very fortunate to have a job. My employer rewarded us all with an extra day's holiday, I didn't expect, need or want it.

I don't want a reward or recognition, in fact I'd be happy to pay slightly higher taxes to cover other peoples misery even though I'm already in the 40% bracket.

Some of my staff deserve more recognition though, it's not just emergency services or NHS that do, it's many people who are on the front line to various levels. I know what my staff will say though, they don't want recognition, they'd just be happy to know they've got a job when this shit-show is over.

I've gone out of my way to spend more locally, buy things purposely to support a particular shop. We should view this as we're all in it together. Some have been far more fortunate than others.

Regarding the c*nts who have taken advantage, those who have overcharged, those who have been involved in bent contracts - we should all never forget them though.
There should be a price to pay.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
Reply #50
It's a tricky question, and probably depends a lot on the type of work and how the employer handled furlough.

For one, government support should of course go to those in need, and not come as a thank you to those that already have more. I have a job, I get paid for it, and don't need any additional thank yous from the government.

But on the other hand - yeah I am fucked off that I've now seen two colleagues go off sick with stress because of their workload, while others sit at home at full pay (because our employer is good about topping up the furlough) and moan about how bored they are and how they can't wait to get back to work. And yes, all those social media posts of people boasting about their new hobbies or how fit they got really do grate too.

At the end of the day, it's not anyones fault, but it is a consequence of how we divide work and how we value some work more than other.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
Reply #51
I've barely worked the last year due to being furloughed, which I'm massively grateful for.

I don't pay tax as I don't earn enough though my hubby gets the extra allowance so maybe he could give that up to cover what I've cost the country.

As for his employer, now there's one cold, calculated mother fucker when it comes to his business. 

They are an engineering company, manufacturing bearings mainly for export to China and he managed to pursuade the powers that be that they were an essential business because they once made some bearings for the wheels in bread trolleys.

Right at the beginning he told his workforce, approximately 20 of them, that they had plans in place to help keep the business open, if necessary they could adapt to making PPE if orders dried up.

Everybody was thankful that somehow they'd keep their jobs until he followed that up by saying "but if you think I'm going to furlough you and allow the country to pay you 80% of your wages to sit on your arses watching Netflix you're wrong.  I'll close the factory first".

It's been a bitch for lots of people, thousands have suffered far more than we have by losing their incomes, their homes and/or family members whereas all we've lost is a bit of freedom and not seeing our family and I can't wait to have that back.

Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
Reply #52
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:51:14 pm
What a horrific idea Chops. What if they happen to have yellow jackets/coats?

On a serious note though, as the days are getting a bit longer and some sun is coming through, I was wondering if maybe a special bank holiday would be marked, when all is said and done and it was safe etc.

Not necessarily a thank you, but more to just allow everyone to finally go out and feel what it's like without thinking about work or any burdens at least for one day.

I think that's a cracking idea mate and would serve as a good 'thank you' for the whole Nation.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
Reply #53
My friend who runs her own business, has been having a great time not working for the past year, whilst getting 80% of her earnings.

Depending on individual circumstances/industry, people have struggled during work, and on furlough (or even lost their jobs), this past year.

Health and care workers have had it tough.

Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
Reply #54
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:29:18 am
Was there not a corresponding drop in outgoings though? For example no travel expenses, no buying lunch, no holidays, no eating out, no pubs, no school runs, no car maintenace, no hair cuts, no having to buy clothes. 

No because most of my wage is eaten up paying off bills, I was overdrawn within days of being paid, lost control of my finances due to depression and my social life was nonexistent, dony buy clothes and me and the missus didn't go out much. I did save on fuel, but that was only £50 and school dinners for one kid, so I was still worse off. I've had to do two jobs just to get back to having money at the end of the month.

One thing furlough did give me was time to sort my mental health issues and save my practically dead marriage.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
Reply #55
I've been incredibly lucky to work throughout this (teacher) and whilst it's been tough in terms of adapting to the situation and nothing really to look forward to a lot of the time I wouldn't expect any sort of thank you for it, nor do I need one. I would conditions and pay to improve but that's always been the case and certainly not the only public service that this is the case.

Anyone who has been on Furlough has suffered as well and those that lost their jobs entirely I can't imagine the stress and anxiety around that.

The key now is making sure everyone can start to have a fair chance again at earning a good wage and being able to afford things. I worry that prices will rocket for most things (holidays, food, events etc) at the same time as things like council tax goes up.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
Reply #56
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:35:13 am
Emergency workers should definitely get some sort of recognition. Maybe an Emergency Services public holiday each year.



I can't see any issue with giving all emergency workers the same day off each year, great idea.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
Reply #57
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:25:05 pm
I've got this idea - how about we make all those that were furloughed and had it easy and those that haven't yet had, or refuse, to get the jab, wear like a yellow star on their jackets or coats so we know who they are and they can be identified?

Wow this thread got there early....
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
Reply #58
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 09:35:08 am
I can't see any issue with giving all emergency workers the same day off each year, great idea.
Basically the purge ;D
