Do those that worked every single day deserve some kind of small token when it's done?

No. Fuck 'em
Erm. Maybe
Not sure
Possibly
Yeah
Author Topic: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..  (Read 413 times)

Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« on: Today at 09:14:01 pm »
I have worked throughout and yes, I'm very lucky and didn't need to be furloughed, but it's been a long, hard slog.

No holidays and many weeks with nothing else to do, I've been putting in insane hours and working my bollocks off.

I'm pleased that I had a job, but it's just been hard as well. No cakewalk and no breaks. Everything is different and to be honest, I'm fucked.

No holidays, no breaks and working hard

Do people that worked through all this deserve even a slight, small thankyou from the Government for the money we have and are paying into the UK coffers (or other countries) when this is all over...?

Genuinely interested in what people think
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:16:13 pm »
I support the binmen, so for me mate, what ever you want, its yours, you deserve it. :thumbup
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:18:18 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 09:16:13 pm
I support the binmen, so for me mate, what ever you want, its yours, you deserve it. :thumbup

Yep. Plenty of people below the bar for invaluable workers have continued to work their socks off.

Binmen, postmen, train drivers, bus drivers.. tons of people just having to get on with it
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:22:08 pm »
People who have been furloughed and have received grants should have higher tax codes for a while to help pay it back, that way the ones who have grafted through this go unpunished.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:25:05 pm »
I've got this idea - how about we make all those that were furloughed and had it easy and those that haven't yet had, or refuse, to get the jab, wear like a yellow star on their jackets or coats so we know who they are and they can be identified?


Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:33:13 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 09:25:05 pm
I've got this idea - how about we make all those that were furloughed and had it easy and those that haven't yet had, or refuse, to get the jab, wear like a yellow star on their jackets or coats so we know who they are and they can be identified?




Don't be silly
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 09:33:13 pm
Don't be silly

Silly?

So your testing the water on having a job, being able to work and provide for your family, whilst the foodbanks are overrun, poverty is at an all time high, hundreds of thousands have an uncertain future with the risk of losing their homes, and thats not even capturing those poor souls that have had a family member stolen along side all of that shite - and you think you should get a thank you, a pat on the back?

Now who is being silly.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:47:13 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 09:22:08 pm
People who have been furloughed and have received grants should have higher tax codes for a while to help pay it back, that way the ones who have grafted through this go unpunished.

Yeah sound, the five months I spent on 80% pay having to pay 100% of my rent and bills with no guarantee Id have a job at the end of it were really fun. Tax me, daddy.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:47:34 pm »
They (including myself) are about the very last people on the long list of people that should be thanked. We're just doing our jobs, and lucky to still have them.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:48:13 pm »
Yes. Absolutely.

There does need to be some form of recognition for those emergency workers who have worked in the most horrific of circumstances.

And a voucher isn't it.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 09:48:13 pm
There does need to be some form of recognition for those emergency workers who have worked in the most horrific of circumstances.

And a voucher isn't it.

Half price parking at their hospitals maybe?
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:48:58 pm
Half price parking at their hospitals maybe?

Oh!!! Or what if we clapped for them once a week?
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 09:48:13 pm
Yes. Absolutely.

There does need to be some form of recognition for those emergency workers who have worked in the most horrific of circumstances.

And a voucher isn't it.

Andy isn't talking about emergency workers - he's talking about anyone who was lucky enough to keep their job and not be furloughed.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:49:27 pm
Oh!!! Or what if we clapped for them once a week?

Im up for any suggestions that dont involve actually paying them a liveable wage.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:53:05 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 09:22:08 pm
People who have been furloughed and have received grants should have higher tax codes for a while to help pay it back, that way the ones who have grafted through this go unpunished.
Nonsense.  People who were furloughed had no say in that.  They would mostly have loved to be working.  Theyve already paid a order of 20% of their salary.

Those of us who could continue working did it because it was the right thing to do. No thanks is needed because we were the lucky ones.

And countries should look after those in need without them have got pay it back..

Imagine... well Mr Holmes, your kidney transplant was a greta success, now weve had to put your tax rate up to pay for it.



Terrible idea. Yeah?
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:49:57 pm
Andy isn't talking about emergency workers - he's talking about anyone who was lucky enough to keep their job and not be furloughed.

I think there is an argument there - however I cannot help but think that such an award with split society - which is the last thing we need right now.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:49:57 pm
Andy isn't talking about emergency workers - he's talking about anyone who was lucky enough to keep their job and not be furloughed.

Well I think you'll find there are plenty of people that aren't emergency workers that were still needed by the country to keep things ticking over.

As has been said above, bin men, council workers, people that work for banks, buillding societies and other organisations that have been there and working throughout to keep the threads of society going.

You might dismiss 'non emergency workers' and that's fair enough, but tons of people have worked through all this and kept some semblance or normality and essential services running.

Train drivers, bus drivers, taxis, food workers, supermarket workers, councilling, council workers, bin men - a million different jobs that have helped others through all this shit.

Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 09:57:19 pm
I think there is an argument there - however I cannot help but think that such an award with split society - which is the last thing we need right now.

Commie Bobbie, you and Socialist Geoff, should meet up and put a manifesto together for the Proletariat.



*Still fizzed with the yellow stars thingy though
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:04:28 pm »
No, should they fuck.

You, we (I worked, my missus worked), did our jobs. Those furloughed would prob have liked to have worked and not see 20% or more of their pay go missing and not have the hardship that has caused.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:04:28 pm
No, should they fuck.

You, we (I worked, my missus worked), did our jobs. Those furloughed would prob have liked to have worked and not see 20% or more of their pay go missing and not have the hardship that has caused.

Thank you Craig.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:47:13 pm
Yeah sound, the five months I spent on 80% pay having to pay 100% of my rent and bills with no guarantee Id have a job at the end of it were really fun. Tax me, daddy.

Pisses me off when people think the likes of you have had a whale of a time, when the reality is nothing of the sort.

My decision to do my HGV test in 2006 paid off last year, I was furloughed for 2 months, I was down £600 over them two months, so working my bollocks off doing the Supermarkets and Expresses allowed me to cover that. Missus was furloughed for 5 months, so I ended up doing loads of 6 day weeks to cover that.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 10:00:59 pm
Well I think you'll find there are plenty of people that aren't emergency workers that were still needed by the country to keep things ticking over.

As has been said above, bin men, council workers, people that work for banks, buillding societies and other organisations that have been there and working throughout to keep the threads of society going.

You might dismiss 'non emergency workers' and that's fair enough, but tons of people have worked through all this and kept some semblance or normality and essential services running.

Train drivers, bus drivers, taxis, food workers, supermarket workers, councilling, council workers, bin men - a million different jobs that have helped others through all this shit.

I agree with this... as I said in my first post there is a long long list of people that should be thanked. "People who worked throughout" as a general group are just about bottom. Lots of people like your examples would be higher up.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:14:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:08:13 pm
Pisses me off when people think the likes of you have had a whale of a time, when the reality is nothing of the sort.

My decision to do my HGV test in 2006 paid off last year, I was furloughed for 2 months, I was down £600 over them two months, so working my bollocks off doing the Supermarkets and Expresses allowed me to cover that. Missus was furloughed for 5 months, so I ended up doing loads of 6 day weeks to cover that.

Fair play to you Rob and neither should you be taxed or I thanked, or anyone else.

Some bloke said something once about working together and sharing ion the rewards, name escapes me, one of them lefty socialist fellas I believe....... Brian Crankley?........We should all take heed.


If people really feel the need to do something or want something, to make them feel good - get off your fucking arses and vote this fucking self serving, shitehawk Tory government out at the earliest opportunity.


Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:15:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:08:13 pm
Pisses me off when people think the likes of you have had a whale of a time, when the reality is nothing of the sort.

My decision to do my HGV test in 2006 paid off last year, I was furloughed for 2 months, I was down £600 over them two months, so working my bollocks off doing the Supermarkets and Expresses allowed me to cover that. Missus was furloughed for 5 months, so I ended up doing loads of 6 day weeks to cover that.

That's your own words there.

No one thinks anyone has had a 'whale of a time' through any of this.

If people think that those that kept their jobs and had to work their bollocks off through all this had 'a whale of time' then they can fuck themselves.

It's been a shitshow for everyone.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:27:16 pm »
Tbf my employer is a big corporation and they did give us a little bonus in the middle of summer last year as thanks for working through the pandemic

Very fortunate for that I know, but it was much appreciated. Especially for the people that still had to go into the office (who I think it was mostly in gesture of)
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 10:15:19 pm
It's been a shitshow for everyone.

So no one deserves anything more than anyone else then, right?
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 10:15:19 pm
That's your own words there.

No one thinks anyone has had a 'whale of a time' through any of this.

If people think that those that kept their jobs and had to work their bollocks off through all this had 'a whale of time' then they can fuck themselves.

It's been a shitshow for everyone.

You seem to be arguing with thin air again.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 10:15:19 pm
That's your own words there.

No one thinks anyone has had a 'whale of a time' through any of this.

If people think that those that kept their jobs and had to work their bollocks off through all this had 'a whale of time' then they can fuck themselves.

It's been a shitshow for everyone.

I've heard plenty of bitter people say it, what did they want, 7 or 8 million people put on the dole?

Our work switched to a more digital platform, over 300 redundancies, utter fucking shite.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:39:08 pm »
I've been working throughout, where do I go to pick up my medal?

I mean, obviously I've been getting paid on a regular basis, and not had to take a 20% pay cut or worry about keeping job through all this, but apart from that I think it's about time those of you furlough layabouts gave me the recognition I deserve.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 10:15:19 pm
That's your own words there.

No one thinks anyone has had a 'whale of a time' through any of this.

If people think that those that kept their jobs and had to work their bollocks off through all this had 'a whale of time' then they can fuck themselves.

It's been a shitshow for everyone.

Im in a similar boat, have worked longer and harder then I ever have over the last 12 months, its been insane and taken quite a mental toll on me. First few months were directly related to the pandemic and steps and mitigations we needed to take, and after that its just been business as usual but just a lot more of it even though our income has collapsed. But first of all, we need to be appreciative that we still have a job, and secondly if you have been working harder, been more productive etc then surely that just a conversation between you and your line manager come next appraisal, end of year review etc Im not sure what the government has to do with any of it.
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:58:09 pm »
A reward for being paid to do my job?
Re: Those that worked.. Throughout all this..
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 09:14:01 pm

Do people that worked through all this deserve even a slight, small thankyou from the Government for the money we have and are paying into the UK coffers (or other countries) when this is all over...?

Again, not sure I agree with this bit either. People shouldnt be thanked for paying taxes 1) because most of us dont have a choice in the matter 2) those who can chose to pay their taxes or how much might decide its better if we keep our thanks and they keep their taxes.
