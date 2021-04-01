« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG  (Read 46358 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,364
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1040 on: April 1, 2021, 04:30:02 pm »
Al do you by any chance host a FSG conspiracy podcast?
Logged

Offline Philby

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • Where were you in Istanbul?
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1041 on: April 1, 2021, 04:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on April  1, 2021, 04:28:50 pm
FSG's ownership has always been pretty fluid.

It's been fluid at the lower echelons, with Lebron's 2% stake in Liverpool (not FSG) being one of the more noteworthy moves.

But this RedBird buy-in of a 10% stake is at a whole different level.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,449
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1042 on: April 1, 2021, 04:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Philby on April  1, 2021, 04:39:23 pm
It's been fluid at the lower echelons, with Lebron's 2% stake in Liverpool (not FSG) being one of the more noteworthy moves.

But this RedBird buy-in of a 10% stake is at a whole different level.

When FSG (NESV) bought us the New York Times were the second biggest shareholders in FSG.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1043 on: April 1, 2021, 05:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Philby on April  1, 2021, 04:21:18 pm
As fans, the valuation clearly is not as important as it would be for shareholders, creditors etc.

But it can impact on the clubs ability to raise capital - which does affect us - and in extreme cases the valuation level can play a part in the club changing hands.

I meant as an indicator of the clubs ability to generate income, as some are suggesting. Income/profit and valuation are not correlated (although could argue they should be).

Youre right regarding future capital injections.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,327
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1044 on: April 1, 2021, 06:08:47 pm »
@priceoffootball account on twitter will be talking about the investment on bbc merseyside soon, not sure what time or if it's already been on haha
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,153
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1045 on: April 1, 2021, 06:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April  1, 2021, 04:30:02 pm
Al do you by any chance host a FSG conspiracy podcast?

Where was John on that fateful day in Dealey Plaza?
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,760
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1046 on: April 1, 2021, 06:18:16 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on April  1, 2021, 06:08:47 pm
@priceoffootball account on twitter will be talking about the investment on bbc merseyside soon, not sure what time or if it's already been on haha

Will there be a call-in and q and a session? Asking for a friend.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,449
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 12:56:30 pm »
Interesting article about one of the new owners and cross marketing possibilities.

https://www.fastcompany.com/90611010/paul-wachter-main-street-advisors-lebron-james-bono-billie-eillish

Meet the L.A. investor advising LeBron James, Bono, and Billie Eilish
Paul Wachters Main Street Advisors has become a force in an entrepreneurial scene that mixes sports, media, entertainment, and more.


When Paul Wachter first met Maverick Carter and LeBron James in 2005two years after the basketball star made his NBA debutthe investment banker immediately knew that he didnt want to be their financial adviser. He wanted to go into business with them. What I saw in them was that they were really smart and that they got the idea of building businesses . . . even though theyd never done it, Wachter recalls. I could feel that over the years they would turn into really good business people and that we could really build some cool stuff together. And I turned out to be right.

For 15 years, Wachter has been the behind-the-scenes architect of the duos entrepreneurial approach to wealth creation. James has largely eschewed traditional endorsement and licensing deals favored by an earlier generation of sports superstars in favor of taking equity stakes in brands and launching new businessesculminating last summer in the formation of SpringHill Company, No. 5 of Fast Companys ranking of the Worlds Most Innovative Companies.

Wachters asset management firm, Main Street Advisors, doesnt just structure and finance deals. Main Street offers its clientsa roster that includes such high-profile names as Jimmy Iovine, Billie Eilish, Bono, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Boston Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner, Drake, and Dr. Dreportfolio management and advisory support on their businesses and investments. Main Street also invests (and in some cases acts as a cofounder) in many of its clients startups, through a series of funds focused on venture, growth, and private equity investments.

As a result, Wachter and Main Street sit at the center of a sort of keiretsu of buzzy businesses at the crossroads of media, entertainment, lifestyle, and sports. Paul is a totally unique investor and financial advisor, says Jimmy Iovine, the music producer and cofounder of Beats Electronics, the headphone maker acquired by Apple in 2014. He understands the power and impact of the platform hes created at Main Street Advisors and how he can leverage that platform to benefit his clients and the companies hes invested in. Its unlike anything else in the space.

Like conventional venture capital firms, Main Street brings its founders together to share best practices and trade advice, though Wachters introductions have a distinctively Hollywood flavor. For Attn:, an L.A.-based media company backed by Main Street (and Wachter personally), Wachter brokered a meeting with client and friend Arnold Schwarzenegger, who went on to appear in several popular videos for the site, including a June 2017 clip in which the former California governor chastised then-President Trump for backing out of the Paris climate agreement. Wachter also introduced Attn: cofounder Matthew Segal to Tom Werner, who advised on several projects and served as an executive producer on VOMO: Vote or Miss Out, an Attn:-organized comedy special that ran on ABC in the fall.

Main Street is able to leverage its relationships to give its portfolio companies additional visibility. Main Street invested in Hyperice, a maker of sports recovery technologies (and No. 5 on our 2021 Most Innovative Companies in sports list), and arranged meetings with the NBA, which recently announced its players will have an opportunity to use Hyperices massagers courtside. Main Street is also backing Kate Farms, a producer of plant-based drinks. Wachter sent some of the companys chocolate beverages to client Billie Eilish, who mentioned it in passing in a video interview with Vanity Fair. Theres this chocolate milk Ive been drinking, its one of those things thats a meal in a drink, the musician, who is vegan, said in response to a question about her current obsessions. Its good. Its called, farm, what . . . Kate Farm?

Wachter took a somewhat circuitous path to becoming a power broker in the L.A. entrepreneurial scene. He graduated from Columbia Law School in 1981, clerked for a federal judge, and worked as a tax attorney before moving into investment banking roles at Bear Stearns, Kidder Peabody, and Schroder & Co. He started Main Street Advisors in 1997 and today operates the business out of a nondescript office building in Santa Monica. (I prefer to say a block from the beach on Main Street in Santa Monica, he jokes.)

Wachter says he has helped steer Carter and James into some surprising investments that reflect their values and passions. He helped facilitate Jamess 2007 investment in Cannondale, the Wilton, Connecticut-based bike maker, a deal that reflected the athletes fondness for bikingJames has talked about how cycling is part of his training regimen and how biking was an integral part of his childhood in Akron, Ohioas well as an element of social good. As a condition of Jamess investment, Cannondale agreed to donate bikes to Jamess foundation and to make other charitable contributions.

LeBron and Mav saw the power of doing an equity deal where we were helping a business. They saw it could get attention, and they saw that it led to a really good result, and they saw it could lead to additional interesting things in their lives. Wachter says. Both of them kind of went like, We like this, and we get this.' SpringHill, which brings the entrepreneurs various media and marketing properties under a single umbrella, is unabashed in its ambition to empower communities of color.

In many ways, Carter and James have paved the way for a new generation of entrepreneur-athletes seeking to build their own companies. But Wachter cautions that building enduring success is hard, especially if consumers sense a disconnect between a celebrity and the product. The word Arnold [Schwarzenegger] always uses is organic. What he means is authentic. If you stay true to who you are and what you are and what you believe in, you can still be commercial and it can work.

Wachter also looks for authenticity and passion in the non-celebrity CEOs he backs. Other Main Street investments include 88rising, Daves Hot Chicken, and Zwift (No. 2 on the on the Most Innovative Companies sports list this year). He says hes drawn to founders such as Aaron Levant of Ntwrk (No. 6 on the Most Innovative Companies video list this year) and Matt Segal of Attn: (Most Innovative in video in 2019). They love what they do, he says. Theyre smart and creative and innovative, and it comes through.

Wachter came to understand the power of joy in driving business success four decades ago. He says he observed his brother, now chairman of Sothebys North America and South America, toiling as junior art expert when he started at the auction house 48 years ago. I was looking at him, 40 years ago, going, why is he so happy? And I realized its all about the joy, Wachter says.  If you have the joy, you can succeed.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,560
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 01:32:22 pm »
Three-quarters of a billion dollars had just changed hands. LeBron James was officially part owner of the Boston Red Sox.

Two global brands, the Red Sox and LeBron, formally bonded through a partnership a decade in the making.

This is not just an American sports story; for it has massive implications in the United Kingdom. On Wednesday, RedBird Capital Partners invested $750 million into Fenway Sports Group, the controlling company of not just the Sox, but another iconic franchise, Liverpool F.C. Coinciding with that transaction, LeBron and his longtime friend and business partner, Maverick Carter, traded in their 2 percent ownership of the English football club to join the Fenway ownership group at large.

Three hours after the deal was finalized, the chairman of both storied franchises, Tom Werner, spoke with The Athletic to discuss what it would mean to have LeBron, 36, and Carter, 41, onboard like this. At one point, Werner was asked, specifically, how Liverpool had already benefited from being associated with an NBA legend like LeBron? Unprompted, this is what Werner said:

We want to feel that the Red Sox are an inclusive place where everybody feels welcome. And while that may seem like an obvious notion today, the Red Sox have had a very complicated history when it comes to race relations. We work very hard to create a more diverse and inclusive organization from top to bottom. And Im excited that LeBron and Maverick are owners of the Boston Red Sox because I believe this helps provide better representation of baseball to our fans.

A revealing statement by one of the majority owners of the crown-jewel of Boston, one that is indeed dotted with a checkered past of racist epithets spewed toward players at Fenway Park. The Red Sox were owned for many decades by Tom Yawkey, whose racism led to the team being the last in all of baseball to integrate  12 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers.  LeBron James and Maverick Carter, two African-American entrepreneurs, from Akron, Ohio, will help bring the kind of inclusive atmosphere to the Sox that it has lacked in the past.

What does that mean for Liverpool? This is a move that could change the landscape of sports in the U.S., and will certainly have an impact on Liverpool. Werner clearly thinks LeBron and Carter could transcend all of Fenway Sports Group, including the defending Premier League champs.

Nothing will be off-limits to them.

I will be surprised actually if they dont weigh in (on management decisions of either team), I would welcome their thoughts, Werner said. I think that the relationship that the consumer has with a sporting team is an emotional one. I consider Maverick to be one of my closest friends, and Ive spent hours with him talking about strategy, coaching, the lessons that Ive learned from (Liverpool manager) Jurgen Klopp, and the lessons that hes learned as an astute observer of basketball.

We have a very collaborative relationship, so I would actually say that their wisdom and their experience is going to be hugely helpful to us going forward.

This is a transaction with many moving parts. Two teams in entirely different sports, in countries on separate continents, with two massive, global fan bases that may not have much crossover. Perhaps some Red Sox fans are wearing Liverpool Salah jerseys, unless theyre sporting a Manchester City or Chelsea shirt; Liverpool faithful dont care about Boston ace pitcher Chris Sales arm injury.

In the middle is a basketball superstar, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, chief rival to the Boston Celtics, with no real attachment to either baseball or soccer. But LeBrons brand is global; he owns a media company, hes a movie star and he is Nikes primary pitchman. And he wants to own an NBA team one day. Being on the inside for two pro teams  Maverick manages every aspect of LeBrons businesses, dont forget  will prepare them for that.

I think being team owners, and now multiple team owners, is really interesting to them, said Paul Wachter, a financial adviser to LeBron and Carter, as well as Werner, who plays a central role in all of their business deals. LeBron has been very vocal that he wants to buy a basketball team when he retires, I think getting insight into team ownership and league rules, I think theres learning involved. I think also theyre very aware that its historic for them as African-Americans and (in LeBrons case) active athletes, theyre groundbreaking.

When you do things like this, new roads open up that you dont imagine.

How did Werner meet LeBron, and Carter, 10 years ago?

Werner: Paul Wachter helped engineer it. He was the person who introduced us.

Wachter, 64, of Main Street Advisers in suburban Los Angeles, met Werner, a TV magnate and owner of the San Diego Padres, in 1993. Wachter is a financial adviser to the stars. His clients, to name a few, include Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bono.

Wachter aided Werner in selling off his majority stakes in the Padres, and then helped Werner, along with John W. Henry, and Larry Luchinno, purchase the Red Sox in 2001 and Liverpool in 2010.

By the time of the Liverpool purchase, Wachter had also begun advising LeBron and Carter. The two of them, along with two more of LeBrons close friends, Rich Paul and Randy Mims, started their own marketing firm, LRMR, and Wachter arranged for Fenway to essentially buy the firm. As part of that deal, back in 2011, LeBron and Carter received a small share of Liverpool.

LRMR was a valuable company, it had cash flow, Wachter said. We negotiated a deal, we had to come up with a price, and during that process, just the idea of LeBron and Mav being a part of something like Liverpool was so unusual, and one thing the three of us has always shared  we just love doing something nobody else is doing.

The relationship between Werner, LeBron and Carter only strengthened. Together, they financed and produced a hit TV show, Survivors Remorse. Werner invested in two of the media companies LeBron and Carter started and now sits on the board of SpringHill Company, the umbrella organization that houses all three of LeBron and Carters businesses.

I think LeBron is a very smart investor, and I think given the opportunity to acquire equity in an enterprise rather than just be someone who is a spokesperson or who gets a high pay day for being somebody who is a sponsor, he saw that this was a long-term strategic partnership that hed have and that he could add value to the football club, Werner said. And in fact, hes done so, so I think its just an example of his business acumen.

LeBron and Carters original Liverpool stake was worth a reported $6.5 million, and after Liverpool won the UEFA and Premier League titles in 2019 and 2020, their stake ballooned to a reported $43 million. Thats the stake they traded back to Fenway Sports so they could become part of a broader ownership group, overseeing both franchises, in addition to Fenways racing team, sports TV network and real estate company.

So, what has LeBrons and Carters presence with Liverpool meant to the club over the last 10 years, and what could it bring in the future?

Werner: Maverick and LeBron provide an intellectual perspective thats extraordinary. The two of them, through their media company SpringHill, also have relationships that could prove helpful to FSG, from GM and Nike to Amazon and Disney. These two partners are really bright people who obviously have a deep understanding of sports and media.  Maverick is an alumnus of Nike. We have ideas that havent yet hit the market for a way to have LeBron be involved in products that are made by Nike for Liverpool.  I will tell you that the number of times that (Carter and I) have analyzed the knowledge and the strategy of Jurgen Klopp is hours and hours.  I know that Maverick was at the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev with me.  I know Maverick has a very good relationship with, just to be specific, Virgil van Dijk. I wouldnt be surprised that theres a lot of texting going back (and forth) that Im not aware of.

The Liverpool hierarchy has long been keen to strengthen its ties with LeBron in the knowledge that his immense global appeal can help reach new audiences, especially in the Far East.

When Liverpool won a legal battle with New Balance in October 2019 over the right to enter into a new kit deal (for American fans, this means a uniform sponsorship) with Nike, LeBrons name was cited in the ruling. LeBron, Carter and Wachter played a sizable role in getting the deal done.

New Balances claims that it had matched its competitors offer was thrown out on the basis that it couldnt offer three non-football global superstar athletes and influencers of the calibre of  LeBron, tennis legend Serena Williams and the musician Drake.

The global pandemic has so far prevented Liverpool from really capitalizing on the five-year Nike deal. They accepted a lower base fee of £30 million per season ($41.5 million, U.S.) as they felt that 20 percent royalties on all net sales of merchandise (5 percent for footwear) would be more lucrative.

In terms of running football club operations, not much will change at Liverpool. New investment does not mean the club is suddenly awash with cash designated for major transfers. The strategy will remain exactly the same with all revenues being pumped back into the club.

While Henry remains the principal owner of Liverpool, Werner has the second-highest number of shares. RedBirds investment means it now has the third-biggest stake in the club, ahead of Mike Gordon  who effectively serves as Liverpools general manager.

Neither LeBron nor Carter will suddenly be providing input on the balance of Klopps midfield or who should be targeted as Georginio Wijnaldums replacement this summer. But they will have a significant role in the direction of the clubs commercial strategy, and their contacts will at some point benefit recruitment  which impacts on-pitch strategy.

So, how about the Red Sox? What kind of impact can LeBron, a basketball player, and Carter make there?

Werner: Nike obviously has an important relationship in baseball. I dont want to be too specific about some of our ideas, but theyre already in my mind very exciting.  Its no secret that the relationship between baseball players and owners is somewhat fractious. I think that Maverick has some thoughts on that.

LeBron stopped playing American football in high school, and yet his signature Nike brand includes cleats (boots, in the U.K.) and other gear for multiple programs, including Ohio State University, a Nike school. Its easy to imagine some sort of foray into baseball gear (Michael Jordans brand, under the Nike umbrella, makes baseball and golf equipment, shoes and apparel), given LeBrons relationship with the company and Nikes role as uniform provider for Major League Baseball.

The current collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players union expires in December, and as Werner said, relations between the two sides are terrible. There is relative peace between NBA owners and the players union, of which LeBron is a vice president. Carter, as his chief adviser and someone who is friendly with numerous NBA owners, and many of the players, could indeed have some suggestions to help smooth over relations.

Baseball players from opposing teams have reported for years being called racial slurs by Boston fans. In 2019, there were at least seven reported incidents of racial slurs toward players at Fenway Park, and the Red Sox acknowledged it in a tweet.


Adding two African-Americans to the ownership group is in many ways a significant culture shift in Boston. Whether or not it brings more fans to the Red Sox is another matter.

LeBron has not been kind to the citys beloved basketball team, the Celtics, on the court. Dating to his days on the Miami Heat, his teams have routinely bounced the Celtics from the NBA playoffs, usually behind historic individual games from LeBron. He and Carter may represent the change the Sox seek, but its yet to be seen if LeBron can generate any added warmth toward the ball club.

What does this mean for LeBrons desire to own an NBA team, or for Fenways desire to own one?

Werner: Its no secret that were interested in acquiring other assets, perhaps an NBA team or an NHL team, a team in a different league, so of course theyre going to be helpful in our thinking as we think through these things.  We certainly look forward to conversations with them, but look, LeBron can find any number of different partners who would be thrilled to partner with him.

Two years ago, LeBron told The Athletic: Aint no maybe about it, Im going to do that shit, when it comes to NBA ownership. In the same story, Wachter helped outline precisely how he would do it. The key was assembling partners.

Fenway Sports Group surely counts. As does RedBird, which also wants in on an NBA team. But LeBron cannot own an NBA team until he retires, and, despite this being his 18th season, he has no immediate plans to step away from the Lakers, whom he led to an NBA championship last season. He just signed a contract extension that would keep him on the Lakers through the 2022-23 season.

Its opening week in baseball, and the Red Soxs opener (postponed Thursday) is Friday. So well see about them. Liverpool, meanwhile, is struggling this season. There have been injuries and also an inactive period during the transfer window. As chairman, what do you think of Liverpools season?

Werner: I would say weve certainly not exceeded expectations this year. I would have three comments. One is that in my experience, it is extremely hard to be a repeat champion, no matter what the sport. You climb Mount Everest and you get to the top, and then somebody says you have to do it again. And so its challenging under the best of circumstances. Secondly, I think that, I dont want to make excuses, but I do think this pandemic has affected Liverpool and the Red Sox in the way that these are very loyal and supportive fan bases, and people used to think that it would be very difficult to win a football match an Anfield, because its a fortress. And this year weve seen a number of matches that Liverpool has not played up to its capability, and I think a lot of that is the absence of our loyal supporters. So, I think the pandemic has perhaps affected us a little bit more, but I also dont want to make excuses. Injuries are the third point. And again, thats a part of sports. When the Everton goalkeeper took out Virgil van Dijk for the season, that was a blow because he was not only such a critical part of our defense, but a leader. But you know, Ive been doing sports for 20 years, and Ive seen a lot of, its very difficult when you have multiple injuries to constitute your team. If Chris Sale goes down, its not as simple as OK, well your No. 2 starter becomes your No. 1 starter, and your No. 3 starter becomes your No. 2 starter. It really changes so much, and yet, (Liverpool is) still fighting for success in the Champions League this year. Theres only eight teams still left in the tournament and were one of them, and weve got some world-class players who are capable. At its best, Liverpool is as good as any team in European football.

The factors that Werner cites are all, largely, beyond FSGs control and it is certainly the case that Liverpool have missed the vocal backing of the Anfield crowd, where a 68-game unbeaten run turned into a record-breaking losing run. It is hoped a restricted crowd will be allowed in for the final game of the season as the UKs lockdown eases and the situation will look far better next season.

Injuries have also been a significant problem for Liverpool this season and that is clearly not lost on the hierarchy  nor has Werner forgotten the controversial challenge by Jordan Pickford that sideline Van Dijk. The Dutchmans absence has been a significant blow but there has also been criticism of FSG for its failure to strengthen the squad last summer or early and significantly enough in January. Klopp has been forced to play either midfielders or fringe players in the heart of his defence who have been exposed at times.

As revealed by The Athletic on Monday, FSG will act and Klopp plans to bolster his defence this summer with the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. He also plans to improve his attacking options, with an upgrade on Divock Origi likely to arrive. Meanwhile, several fringe players will leave and create more space on the wage bill, though Werners belief that Liverpool are as good as any team in European football supports Klopps comments that Liverpool need evolution not a revolution this summer.

As for LeBron, he wont be joining the pitch for the Champions League, even though Liverpool are down some men in the middle. The Lakers, and healing his sprained ankle, are his primary focus. Nor will he, when the playoffs end, grab a bat and go play center field at Fenway.

But, in his own right, hes a three-sport star now.

(Illustration: Sam Richardson / The Athletic)
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,251
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 04:49:24 pm »
It's good to see the deal has gone through, I hope the club can start implementing their strategy again free from short-term financial issues.

As mentioned by some of the others above, much of the money won't actually get to the club but if it means projects, or transfers are green lighted rather than blocked than we have a chance to rebuild properly.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,072
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 05:11:43 pm »
Our fans will need to understand that these people are not some sugar daddies, but smart investors who know how to grow a business. The biggest benefit from this deal for LFC will be the additional Anfield upgrade, as well as the improvement of our commercial strategies and our global reach ...
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,760
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 05:35:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:11:43 pm
Some of Our fans will need to understand that these people are not some sugar daddies, but smart investors who know how to grow a business. The biggest benefit from this deal for LFC will be the additional Anfield upgrade, as well as the improvement of our commercial strategies and our global reach ...

you think we have some sort of brilliant, even-keeled, fan base that's different than others?
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,284
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 09:56:20 pm »
So whos bought who, and do we get any more money to spend?
Logged

Online thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,464
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 10:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 09:56:20 pm
So whos bought who, and do we get any more money to spend?
According to Pearce it just keeps us on an even keel.  No war chest.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,072
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 12:55:48 am »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 10:01:49 pm
According to Pearce it just keeps us on an even keel.  No war chest.

According to Pearce, this deal will help the club ...

Quote
FSG have confirmed the £543 million sale of 10% of the company to RedBird Capital Partners. What does it mean for Liverpool FC? Essentially, continuity and stability. It will enable #LFC to absorb the £120m cost of the pandemic which is rising all the time. It will enable the Anfield Road redevelopment plans to continue. It will not mean a £200m summer spending spree.

Yes, there won't be any additional transfer funds, but that will still be £200+ million injected into the club, and during this crisis, it will be a game changer ...
Logged

Offline Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,155
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 01:00:57 am »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 10:01:49 pm
According to Pearce it just keeps us on an even keel.  No war chest.


Which is all I wanted really.  Just something to balance out the impact of the pandemic which fucked us at a time when we should have been at the peak of our powers.  We were new champions, had a Nike deal sorted, about to start building the Annie road and look at strengthening the squad from a position of power.

Getting back to that financial point is all that's needed.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,684
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 01:09:16 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:00:57 am

Which is all I wanted really.

Yep. We still have the issue (most likely) of a lack of Champions League football but at times I was really worrying about a continued delayal to the Anfield Road development and how we were going to be hamstrung in the summer in terms of renewals and new transfers.

I mean even if it's only the £120m~ that we've been hit by with the entire Covid-19 situation, that's still a sizeable amount and will make a big difference to our plans in summer. The proof will be in what happens in summer really.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,085
  • Member of The Pack
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 02:56:10 am »
This investment can only be good for the club....will probably see mbappe in at some point as rumoured....hats off if so
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,449
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 10:39:21 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:55:48 am
According to Pearce, this deal will help the club ...

Yes, there won't be any additional transfer funds, but that will still be £200+ million injected into the club, and during this crisis, it will be a game changer ...

Have you got a source for the £200m+ being injected into the club Mac.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,895
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 11:13:04 am »
Al asking Mac_Red to show his sources :D

Pretty sure this sort of thing is where tears in the space time continuum happen so just be careful chaps
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,086
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 11:34:09 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:13:04 am
Al asking Mac_Red to show his sources :D

Pretty sure this sort of thing is where tears in the space time continuum happen so just be careful chaps
Its like asking a porn star to act in a Jane Austen film.  ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,086
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 11:38:30 am »
I suspect the £200m is the £120m loss being financed and the cost of the new stand being financed.

Injected into is a subjective term....
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,449
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 12:26:56 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:13:04 am
Al asking Mac_Red to show his sources :D

Pretty sure this sort of thing is where tears in the space time continuum happen so just be careful chaps

I think the space time continuWUM problems would occur if you ever contributed something to the topic instead of continually attacking individuals.  ;)
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,542
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 12:31:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:38:30 am
I suspect the £200m is the £120m loss being financed and the cost of the new stand being financed.

Injected into is a subjective term....

Indirectly that does mean we will have more to spend than we would have though?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 