I think, contrary to all the feeding that the club are doing to the media, that there will be a couple of really big deals done this summer - one in, one out.
I can't imagine Edwards looking at our front 3 all turning 29 and not making a plan to deal with it. Now, obviously, one way to do that is to just buy another Jota, and maybe that's the plan. I could see that possibility happening - we buy another 22-24 year old who's close to breaking out and gradually ease him in as our current front 3 age out.
But I think that more likely is that the club have something bigger up their sleeves, and this RedBird thing is part of preparing. I could easily see Salah being sold and Sancho bought in, something like that. Or maybe on a smaller scale, Firmino is sold and Patson Daka replaces him.
I'm not sure, and obviously I'm not suggesting I'm ITK in any way. Just a niggly feeling that we're not going to go into another season with 3 29-year olds as the main plan for starters up front.