« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG  (Read 43064 times)

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,747
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 09:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:43:23 pm
RedBird have bought over 10%.

Yeah, about 10.2% given figures mentioned.
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,834
  • Yeah right..
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 09:08:01 pm »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 09:12:41 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:59:58 pm
Surely the first bit means that we will actually have more ability to spend?

The phrase of Pre-pandemic levels in the guardian seems telling; so it won't be Mbappe and Sancho in this summer, but at the same time we won't be scrabbling around for cheaper deals
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 09:16:24 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:59:58 pm
Surely the first bit means that we will actually have more ability to spend?

I suppose it depends on what your definition of "more" means.  I would say yes as it relates to other PL and CL teams.  Almost all of them have completely wrecked balance sheets that will need time to fix.  Whereas if this is accurate then we'll just have the debt we already had and just have to deal with the loss of CL revenue if that comes to pass.  Does that mean we'll spend more than what we would have otherwise spent pre-Covid?  I'd guess no.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,526
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 09:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:16:24 pm
I suppose it depends on what your definition of "more" means.  I would say yes as it relates to other PL and CL teams.  Almost all of them have completely wrecked balance sheets that will need time to fix.  Whereas if this is accurate then we'll just have the debt we already had and just have to deal with the loss of CL revenue if that comes to pass.  Does that mean we'll spend more than what we would have otherwise spent pre-Covid?  I'd guess no.

Thing is I remember reading a lot about us looking to go big in the summer of 19/20, following that quiet 18/19.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:19:31 pm
Thing is I remember reading a lot about us looking to go big in the summer of 19/20, following that quiet 18/19.

18/19 and 19/20 windows happened, not much to rehash there.  I think summer of 2020 would have been pretty different but maybe in hindsight that wouldn't have been a good thing?  Jota looks a way better buy than Werner so far, at least for the PL.

Aside from that, up until Covid happened and our possible non-CL qualification it looked possible we would overtake ManU for most revenue in the PL either this season or next.  May still happen in the 20's but obviously a bit of set back there.  So regardless we should be at the table when it comes to the best players more often than not.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,526
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1006 on: Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm
18/19 and 19/20 windows happened, not much to rehash there.  I think summer of 2020 would have been pretty different but maybe in hindsight that wouldn't have been a good thing?  Jota looks a way better buy than Werner so far, at least for the PL.

Aside from that, up until Covid happened and our possible non-CL qualification it looked possible we would overtake ManU for most revenue in the PL either this season or next.  May still happen in the 20's but obviously a bit of set back there.  So regardless we should be at the table when it comes to the best players more often than not.

The 20 window was the COVID affected one. I was happy with the business but the summer before which was apparently the contract extension summer the journos did hint at the following one being bigger.

Then COVID happened and there was loads of uncertainty.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1007 on: Yesterday at 10:30:55 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm
The 20 window was the COVID affected one. I was happy with the business but the summer before which was apparently the contract extension summer the journos did hint at the following one being bigger.

Then COVID happened and there was loads of uncertainty.

Again then we get into rehashing what was done.  In hindsight you could say that in summer of 2019 different choices should have been made.  But at the time it seemed we had a starting XI that was impossible to improve upon unless you're talking Messi or Mbappe and depth at every spot.  And then we won the league and had some bad luck in the CL preventing a possible repeat.  So /shrug
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,865
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1008 on: Yesterday at 10:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm
18/19 and 19/20 windows happened, not much to rehash there.  I think summer of 2020 would have been pretty different but maybe in hindsight that wouldn't have been a good thing?  Jota looks a way better buy than Werner so far, at least for the PL.

Aside from that, up until Covid happened and our possible non-CL qualification it looked possible we would overtake ManU for most revenue in the PL either this season or next.  May still happen in the 20's but obviously a bit of set back there.  So regardless we should be at the table when it comes to the best players more often than not.

I beg to differ :D
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,526
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1009 on: Yesterday at 10:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:30:55 pm
Again then we get into rehashing what was done.  In hindsight you could say that in summer of 2019 different choices should have been made.  But at the time it seemed we had a starting XI that was impossible to improve upon unless you're talking Messi or Mbappe and depth at every spot.  And then we won the league and had some bad luck in the CL preventing a possible repeat.  So /shrug

I’m not starting a debate as what we should have done in the summer of 19, what I am saying is that everything that was being reported at the time seemed to suggest that the following summer would be a big one.

Maybe we would have brought in another centre back or an even higher profile attacker? Who knows. The actual spending in the summer of 20 ignoring COVID was fairly modest which was fair enough based on the uncertainty.

If this investment allows us to absorb the COVID hit then maybe we look to pick up some of the business that we were unable to do last summer.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 10:50:06 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:33:04 pm
I beg to differ :D

Hah, right?  The problem though is we now know the future.  We're all Biff Tannen baby!



Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:39:51 pm
Im not starting a debate as what we should have done in the summer of 19, what I am saying is that everything that was being reported at the time seemed to suggest that the following summer would be a big one.

Maybe we would have brought in another centre back or an even higher profile attacker? Who knows. The actual spending in the summer of 20 ignoring COVID was fairly modest which was fair enough based on the uncertainty.

If this investment allows us to absorb the COVID hit then maybe we look to pick up some of the business that we were unable to do last summer.

Werner's production at Leipzig was bordering on best in the world.  There isn't much more higher profile than that at the time.  I guess we'll see this summer.  The clock is ticking regardless on this squad.  Going to be a lot of turnover in the next 2-3 years one way or another.
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,119
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 10:58:50 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:08:50 pm
https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1377321548978262020

#LFC owners Fenway Sports Group have confirmed they have agreed a £540m investment deal with RedBird Capital Partners that values their portfolio at over £5bn.

In a statement, FSG say: To our fans and supporters: Winning continues to be the driving force for all of us."

Announce LeBron!
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,119
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1012 on: Yesterday at 11:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:26:19 pm

Anyway, Pearce tweeted what this means for LFC per LFC:

@JamesPearceLFC
·
8m
Essentially, continuity and stability. It will enable #LFC to absorb the £120m cost of the pandemic which is rising all the time. It will enable the Anfield Road redevelopment plans to continue. It will not mean a £200m summer spending spree.

I, for one, am more than fine with that.
I don't particularly want or think we need a £200m spending spree.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,217
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 12:07:57 am »
Al sitting down to post about FSG...

Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 01:21:44 am »
Al

Genuine question - are you happy now?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,348
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 01:24:11 am »
He'll only answer that with his legal team present.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 01:27:06 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:24:11 am
He'll only answer that with his legal team present.

Can carrying the cost of COVID on FSG and not the club, be considered investment?  :wave ;D

I think Al has some apologies to make if I'm honest.... he's slated these guys none stop for quite some time.
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
  • Member of The Pack
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 01:54:02 am »
Winning continues to be the driving force for all of us.

Has a good ring to it.
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Offline Kochevnik

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 04:13:21 am »
I think, contrary to all the feeding that the club are doing to the media, that there will be a couple of really big deals done this summer - one in, one out.

I can't imagine Edwards looking at our front 3 all turning 29 and not making a plan to deal with it. Now, obviously, one way to do that is to just buy another Jota, and maybe that's the plan. I could see that possibility happening - we buy another 22-24 year old who's close to breaking out and gradually ease him in as our current front 3 age out.

But I think that more likely is that the club have something bigger up their sleeves, and this RedBird thing is part of preparing. I could easily see Salah being sold and Sancho bought in, something like that. Or maybe on a smaller scale, Firmino is sold and Patson Daka replaces him.

I'm not sure, and obviously I'm not suggesting I'm ITK in any way. Just a niggly feeling that we're not going to go into another season with 3 29-year olds as the main plan for starters up front.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 25, 2012, 10:36:25 pm
Managers who have won fewer than three European Cups: Ferguson, Mourinho, Guardiola, Saachi, Hiddink, Hitzfeld, Clough, Happel, Trapattoni, Cruyff, Michels, Lobanovsky, Capello, and many more.
Managers who have won three or more European Cups: Bob Paisley

Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 05:44:56 am »
Now that FSG and Redbird have signed Konate and with Mbappe to be announced soon, the haters have gone awfully quiet.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,907
  • We are Jurgen's believers!
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 08:30:46 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:44:56 am
Now that FSG and Redbird have signed Konate and with Mbappe to be announced soon, the haters have gone awfully quiet.

?
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,660
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 08:58:27 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:12:41 pm
The phrase of Pre-pandemic levels in the guardian seems telling; so it won't be Mbappe and Sancho in this summer, but at the same time we won't be scrabbling around for cheaper deals

So that's nobody then (2019) or sell to buy.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 09:01:29 am »
Pretty sure we could have spent in 2019 had Klopp and the backroom staff wanted to. I think it turned out to be a wise-decision not to!

And we've never been sell to buy under FSG. We've occasionally sold and then brought, but that's always been additional spending.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,660
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 09:03:05 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm
18/19 and 19/20 windows happened, not much to rehash there. I think summer of 2020 would have been pretty different but maybe in hindsight that wouldn't have been a good thing?  Jota looks a way better buy than Werner so far, at least for the PL.

Aside from that, up until Covid happened and our possible non-CL qualification it looked possible we would overtake ManU for most revenue in the PL either this season or next.  May still happen in the 20's but obviously a bit of set back there.  So regardless we should be at the table when it comes to the best players more often than not.

I think we'd have signed Werner rather than Jota but would have replaced Lovren as well and not replacing him killed us, especially with the repercussions into midfield with Fabinho and Henderson.

I don't think we'd have invested more in the team though. We'd have just found it easier to sell players to finance it. I.e. getting the money we wanted for the likes of Wilson, Origi and Grujic as well as Brewster and Lovren. Although the ARE would be under construction already.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,753
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 09:11:29 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:19:31 pm
Thing is I remember reading a lot about us looking to go big in the summer of 19/20, following that quiet 18/19.

Didn't we buy Keita, Fabinho, Alisson and Shaqiri in 2018/19. Biggest sales where Solanke (19M) and Ward (12M). Net spend was >100M.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,865
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 09:24:11 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:19:31 pm
Thing is I remember reading a lot about us looking to go big in the summer of 19/20, following that quiet 18/19.

:lmao

Literally the most money we've ever spent on transfers in a season that one.
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,753
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 10:02:17 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:12:41 pm
The phrase of Pre-pandemic levels in the guardian seems telling; so it won't be Mbappe and Sancho in this summer, but at the same time we won't be scrabbling around for cheaper deals

If we've incurred 120M debt due to the pandemic and we potentially have the fall out of no CL money for a season, then putting up the finances to keep the squad together and continue to spend at our normal levels feels like a massive win.

Even if that means our net spend is only 30M. That'll still be more than the vast majority of clubs who don't want to incur huge debts on the club.

It won't allow for some massive rebuild in one summer and it won't mean any big hitters being signed. It probably means 2 or 3 players in the 30-40M region if we can raise funds by selling squad players and/or those out on loan. That aspect is not really dependent on ourselves though and will be dictated by what happens in the wider market.

We are also entering a stage where we have some signinfcnt decisions to make about player retention and new contracts. If FSG are helping to stabilise the club financially then it provides better stability to make these decisions on who to retain and keep on sporting rather than finical concerns alone.

If the above is true, and it's still an IF, then what FSG have done is put debt onto themselves rather than the club so we can potentially continue as normal despite huge financial losses (could be >150M if no CL). I don't see how anyone can have any huge complaints about FSG in this circumstance. Particaulry if we continue to invest on (players and retaining current squad) and off (ARE) the pitch.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,526
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 10:03:45 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:11:29 am
Didn't we buy Keita, Fabinho, Alisson and Shaqiri in 2018/19. Biggest sales where Solanke (19M) and Ward (12M). Net spend was >100M.

Sorry I got my summers mixed up. I meant the summer after the European Cup win so the 2019 summer. We didn't spend then but I remember at the time the press saying that there would be greater investment the following summer (so summer 2020) as it was about extending contracts this time around (plus we had probably front loaded the spending in 2018).

Then the pandemic hit and finances were hit so any plans probably changed a bit as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:05:46 am by a treeless whopper »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 