The phrase of Pre-pandemic levels in the guardian seems telling; so it won't be Mbappe and Sancho in this summer, but at the same time we won't be scrabbling around for cheaper deals



If we've incurred 120M debt due to the pandemic and we potentially have the fall out of no CL money for a season, then putting up the finances to keep the squad together and continue to spend at our normal levels feels like a massive win.Even if that means our net spend is only 30M. That'll still be more than the vast majority of clubs who don't want to incur huge debts on the club.It won't allow for some massive rebuild in one summer and it won't mean any big hitters being signed. It probably means 2 or 3 players in the 30-40M region if we can raise funds by selling squad players and/or those out on loan. That aspect is not really dependent on ourselves though and will be dictated by what happens in the wider market.We are also entering a stage where we have some signinfcnt decisions to make about player retention and new contracts. If FSG are helping to stabilise the club financially then it provides better stability to make these decisions on who to retain and keep on sporting rather than finical concerns alone.If the above is true, and it's still an IF, then what FSG have done is put debt onto themselves rather than the club so we can potentially continue as normal despite huge financial losses (could be >150M if no CL). I don't see how anyone can have any huge complaints about FSG in this circumstance. Particaulry if we continue to invest on (players and retaining current squad) and off (ARE) the pitch.